One of the first things I do when exploring the Marks & Spencer new in section, whether online or in-store, is head straight to the shoe department. No matter the season, there's always a standout shoe to be found. Spring was all about the buttery soft suede loafer, and for summer, it's a similarly elegant pair of suede sandals that have all my attention. Trust me, this is a pair that won't stay in stock for long.
Already, I've spotted a few sizes flying in and out of stock, and after a few grey days, my weather app has declared that the high temperatures are about to return. With a designer look and affordable price tag, I expect this pair won't stick around for long.
Marks & Spencer is known for many things, including its excellent selection of basics, premium-looking linens, and honing in on the specific design details that make an item look incredibly high-end, even when they're from the high street. These sandals are a prime example of the brand's design insights. Take the suede finish, a trend that has swiftly become the elegant detail that stylish people are reaching for for summer 2025.
Paired with the contemporary square-toe finish and the understated design, it's hard to believe that these sandals don't come with a three-figure price tag. It's not only the look that brings a quality appeal to this pair, but also the leather composition. The overall look of this pair is refined and understated, an aesthetic that Marks & Spencer does so well. Plus, the sole is thick enough to be comfortable and still retain that understated appeal.
If you're yet to find your hero sandals of the summer, and want a pair that will go the distance, scroll on to shop Marks & Spencer's latest standout pair, and shop more suede sandals I adore.
Shop the M&S Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
Pair with your white summer dresses, crisp tailoring, easy denim shorts and so much more.
Shop More Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals
A favourite amongst our editors.
This understated pair will go with everything in your wardrobe.
ARKET
Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandals
Birkenstocks remain a classic.
ZARA
Split Suede Flat Toe Post Sandals
Even minimalists will be drawn to the playful pop of red of these sandals.
Russell & Bromley
Cambeck
These went straight in my basket.
Topshop
Topshop Jay Real Suede Toe Thong Flat Sandal in Tan
MANGO
Suede Straps Sandals
The tan pair has already sold out.
The Row
Hugh Suede Slides
I can't believe this pair is still in stock.
Massimo Dutti
Sandals With Metal Toe Detail
Such an eye-catching pair.