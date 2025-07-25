M&S's New Designer-Looking Sandals Are Flying Off the Shelves—I Predict They'll Sell Out This Weekend

One of the first things I do when exploring the Marks & Spencer new in section, whether online or in-store, is head straight to the shoe department. No matter the season, there's always a standout shoe to be found. Spring was all about the buttery soft suede loafer, and for summer, it's a similarly elegant pair of suede sandals that have all my attention. Trust me, this is a pair that won't stay in stock for long.

Already, I've spotted a few sizes flying in and out of stock, and after a few grey days, my weather app has declared that the high temperatures are about to return. With a designer look and affordable price tag, I expect this pair won't stick around for long.

Marks & Spencer is known for many things, including its excellent selection of basics, premium-looking linens, and honing in on the specific design details that make an item look incredibly high-end, even when they're from the high street. These sandals are a prime example of the brand's design insights. Take the suede finish, a trend that has swiftly become the elegant detail that stylish people are reaching for for summer 2025.

Paired with the contemporary square-toe finish and the understated design, it's hard to believe that these sandals don't come with a three-figure price tag. It's not only the look that brings a quality appeal to this pair, but also the leather composition. The overall look of this pair is refined and understated, an aesthetic that Marks & Spencer does so well. Plus, the sole is thick enough to be comfortable and still retain that understated appeal.

If you're yet to find your hero sandals of the summer, and want a pair that will go the distance, scroll on to shop Marks & Spencer's latest standout pair, and shop more suede sandals I adore.

Shop the M&S Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

Pair with your white summer dresses, crisp tailoring, easy denim shorts and so much more.

Shop More Suede Sandals

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals

A favourite amongst our editors.

Anna Suede Slides
AEYDE
Anna Suede Slides

This understated pair will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandals – Faded Khaki – Arket Gb
ARKET
Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandals

Birkenstocks remain a classic.

Split Suede Flat Toe Post Sandals
ZARA
Split Suede Flat Toe Post Sandals

Even minimalists will be drawn to the playful pop of red of these sandals.

Cambeck
Russell & Bromley
Cambeck

These went straight in my basket.

Topshop Jay Real Suede Toe Thong Flat Sandal in Tan
Topshop
Topshop Jay Real Suede Toe Thong Flat Sandal in Tan

Topshop does it again.

Suede Straps Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Straps Sandals

The tan pair has already sold out.

Hugh Suede Slides
The Row
Hugh Suede Slides

I can't believe this pair is still in stock.

Massimo Dutti, Sandals With Metal Toe Detail
Massimo Dutti
Sandals With Metal Toe Detail

Such an eye-catching pair.

