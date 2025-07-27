I’ve always had a soft spot for polka-dots—there’s something undeniably playful and joyful about them that's hard not to love. But while they're widely considered to be classic, I've seen enough interpretations of them to know that, depending on the material and, as I've come to find, the size of the polka-dots themselves, the print can sometimes come off a little cheaper than you might want it to.
Still, the print is having a major moment this season. With polka-dots cropping up everywhere, I’ve been on the lookout for a styling trick that ensures the trend looks refined and grown-up at all times. Thankfully, the fashion set has delivered—and the answer lies at their feet.
All of the chicest dressers I follow are grounding their polka-dot dresses with pointed-toe shoes. Whether it’s a taller slingback, micro kitten heels, or sleek flats, the pointed silhouette adds instant polish to even the most playful print.
Beyond adding a sharp, angular point of interest, this pairing works so well because of the natural contrast between the two shapes. The round dots bring a cheerful lightness to an outfit, which is beautifully offset by the sleek, directional finish of a pointed-toe shoe. Creating an outfit that feels far more considered, elevated and fashion-forward than any other shoe pairing could achieve. There's just something about the combination that feels so high-end; like it wouldn't feel out of place in the glitzy resorts of Saint-Tropez or Cannes, where the world's billionaires holiday.
Elegant and effortlessly grown-up, this styling trick is the key to making the trend feel fresh, modern and expensive-looking. Keep scrolling to see the most stylish polka-dot dresses and pointed-toe shoes at all budgets to shop now.
Shop Polka Dot Dresses and Pointed-Toe Shoes:
Zara
Halter Polka Dot Dress
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of pumps.
Reformation
Adela Dress
This sweet polka dot dress is perfect for high-summer styling.
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
The kitten heel detail adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.