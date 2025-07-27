Don’t Ask Me How, But Wearing Polka-Dot Dresses With This Shoe Style Makes You Look Heiress-Level Rich

In place of sandals, fashion people are starting to wear their on-trend polka-dot dresses with the elegant shoe style that returns every autumn. See it here.

Influencers wear polka dot dresses with pointed toe heels.
(Image credit: @oliviamarcus, @fakerstrom, @salome.mory)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

I’ve always had a soft spot for polka-dots—there’s something undeniably playful and joyful about them that's hard not to love. But while they're widely considered to be classic, I've seen enough interpretations of them to know that, depending on the material and, as I've come to find, the size of the polka-dots themselves, the print can sometimes come off a little cheaper than you might want it to.

Still, the print is having a major moment this season. With polka-dots cropping up everywhere, I’ve been on the lookout for a styling trick that ensures the trend looks refined and grown-up at all times. Thankfully, the fashion set has delivered—and the answer lies at their feet.

Influencer @fakerstrom wears a long-sleeve polka dot dress with pointed-toe heels, a black bag and large gold earrings.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

All of the chicest dressers I follow are grounding their polka-dot dresses with pointed-toe shoes. Whether it’s a taller slingback, micro kitten heels, or sleek flats, the pointed silhouette adds instant polish to even the most playful print.

Influencer @oliviamarcus wears a flowy polka dot dress with pointed toe heels and a black blazer.

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Beyond adding a sharp, angular point of interest, this pairing works so well because of the natural contrast between the two shapes. The round dots bring a cheerful lightness to an outfit, which is beautifully offset by the sleek, directional finish of a pointed-toe shoe. Creating an outfit that feels far more considered, elevated and fashion-forward than any other shoe pairing could achieve. There's just something about the combination that feels so high-end; like it wouldn't feel out of place in the glitzy resorts of Saint-Tropez or Cannes, where the world's billionaires holiday.

Influencer @salome.mory wears a polka dot dress with black pointed toe ballet flats.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Elegant and effortlessly grown-up, this styling trick is the key to making the trend feel fresh, modern and expensive-looking. Keep scrolling to see the most stylish polka-dot dresses and pointed-toe shoes at all budgets to shop now.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses and Pointed-Toe Shoes:

Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress
Zara
Halter Polka Dot Dress

Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Pointed Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes

Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of pumps.

Adela Dress
Reformation
Adela Dress

This sweet polka dot dress is perfect for high-summer styling.

Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback

The kitten heel detail adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Bow-Embellished Gathered Polka-Dot Silk-Georgette Midi Dress
ALESSANDRA RICH
Bow-Embellished Gathered Polka-Dot Silk-Georgette Midi Dress

Try a white base with small black polka-dots for a subtle switch up.

Leather Pointed Shoes 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Leather Pointed Shoes 50th Anniversary

Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy edge.

Clarice - Navy Polka Dot
Rixo
Clarice Dress

Wear this with mary janes or dress it up with a sleek pointed-toe shoe.

Cassy Leather Point-Toe Flats
AEYDE
Cassy Leather Point-Toe Flats

A very chic flat-shoe option.

Lyocell Rich Polka Dot Sweetheart Neckline Maxi Waisted Dress
Marks & Spencer
Maxi Waisted Dress

I'm banking this ahead of my next summer wedding.

Viv Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats
The Row
Viv Glossed-Leather Ballet Flats

I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Mazarin Ruffled Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Satin Halterneck Dress
DÔEN
Mazarin Ruffled Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Satin Halterneck Dress

This is giving old-school glamour.

Leather High-Heel Mules
Massimo Dutti
Leather High-Heel Mules

The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸