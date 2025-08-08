TikTok Says Volufiline Is Like Topical Filler—Here's How Derms Are Reacting

In the fast-paced world of skincare trends, one ingredient has surged to the forefront of TikTok's beauty obsessions: Volufiline. Amid the endless stream of beauty tips and viral product reviews, this topical ingredient has had some users report that their skin quickly appears plumper and smoother, that it feels more elastic, and that their wrinkles are a thing of the past. Additionally, some people have even claimed that volufiline helps tremendously with orbital fat loss, a condition where the under-eye becomes more hollow, which a portion of people experience because of an ingredient called prostaglandin analogs (PGAs), an ingredient commonly found in lash growth serums.
Derived from a fusion of natural plant extracts, Volufiline has quickly filled the Amazon carts of those wishing to avoid filler and Botox, but we have yet to see enough definitive science proving its legitimate efficacy as an alternative to injectables. Curious, we spoke to a few of our favourite dermatologists to find out everything there is to know about Volufiline. Keep scrolling to delve deeper!
What is Volufiline?
Volufiline is a natural plant extract, praised for its potential to mimic the effects of injectables like Botox and filler. "It is believed by some to act as a filler-like ingredient, plumping the skin and promoting volume," says Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist. However, despite its promising attributes, there is limited clinical research supporting its efficacy.
How does it work?
"By stimulating adipocyte differentiation and proliferation, Volufiline is said to promote lipid storage, which ultimately leads to an increase in volume and that filler-like effect it's associated with," says Engelman. "It claims to help restore facial volume. However, there is not enough evidence to support this—dramatic volume enhancement is typically not feasible through only topical skincare."
Karan Lal, DO, FAAD, a double-board-certified dermatologist and pediatric dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology, references another study in which the product was also shown to improve lipid production by fat cells in the body. "Taken together, it is thought to help improve fat cells and maintain growth. In a study involving 28 subjects who applied Volufiline to one breast, they found on average a 2.2% increase in breast volume after 56 days of treatment compared to untreated breast." This is not an impactful difference to Lal, and it's also important to note that this was used on breast tissue, not facial tissue.
Where can Volufiline be applied?
Volufiline can be applied topically to areas where you desire increased volume or contour, such as the breasts, buttocks, cheeks, or lips. Sheila Malek Kassir, MD, co-founder of Kassir Plastic Surgery and Inside Beauty spa, specifies that is it commonly found in creams, serums, and other topical forms.
How long does it take to see results? Do you have to keep using the ingredient to keep your progress?
Results from using products that contain Volufiline can vary depending on factors such as skin type, product formulation, and how frequently it's used. Some may notice subtle changes in volume and contour within a few weeks of consistent use. "To maintain results, you need to continue using it," says Kassir.
Are there downsides, potential dangers, or risks to using Volufiline?
"Volufiline is generally considered safe for topical use in skincare products. Although some individuals may experience mild irritation or allergic reactions," says Kassir, who always recommends performing a patch test before using any new skincare product containing active ingredients.
For Engelman, Volufiline is not well-researched enough to recommend to patients. "There are also many Amazon sellers that are selling this ingredient that appear to be unregulated, and therefore, the product itself could be dangerous. If you're looking for more permanent plumping results, I'd recommend investing in an in-office treatment, such as injectables."
"I think we need better studies on facial skin over a longer period of time with biopsies showing an increase in fat cells," states Lal. An alternative he suggests for fat creation is Renuva, a fat matrix that is injected in areas of fat loss that does actually create fat where it is injected.
Shop Volufiline-Free Plumping Products We Love
Beauty Pie
Triple Hyaluronic Acid Lipopeptide Serum
When it comes to plumping, this Beauty Pie serum is one of the best we've tried. It contains plumping peptides and multiple weights of hyaluronic acid to keep skin bouncy and hydrated.
Hourglass
Equilibrium Instant Plumping Eye Mask
If you're looking to get results similar to what Volufiline promises, try this eye mask from Hourglass. A plumping complex and amino youth lipids work together to eliminate under-eye bags and give a more refreshed, wide-awake look.
StriVectin
Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Moisturizing Face Cream
Unlock contoured skin with StriVectin's powerhouse ingredients, including extract liposomes, elastin-targeting dipeptides, and glycolipids (all of which are designed to bring back fullness, restore elastin, and deliver moisture to the skin).
This two-in-one hydrating serum is great for those who also want to lessen the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This serum moisturises and plumps fairly quickly while smoothing the look of the skin over time.
Drunk Elephant
B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum With Hyaluronic Acid
Say goodbye to dullness, dryness, and fine lines while enjoying a daily flood of hydration. Suitable for all skin types, this Drunk Elephant favourite is the ultimate solution for achieving a radiant complexion.
Glow Recipe
Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
Dive into hydration with this plum-infused serum from Glow Recipe. Formulated with five weights of hyaluronic acid, it saturates every layer of skin for a more youthful glow.
Glossier
Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin B5 Hydrating Face Serum
Say goodbye to sticky serums that you can still feel on your face hours later. Glossier's fast-absorbing hydrating serum is perfect for layering under moisturisers and makeup. Great for normal, dry, and combination skin, it tackles dryness, redness, and uneven texture in one fell swoop.
Youth To The People
Triple Peptide Hydrating + Firming Oasis Serum With Hyaluronic Acid
A triple-peptide-infused serum, this potent formula delivers intense hydration to both the delicate eye area and the face, visibly plumping and firming for that coveted youthful bounce. It targets fine lines, dryness, and loss of firmness, all in a lightweight gel formulation.