Forget Fleeting Trends, This Show In Milan Was a Lesson in Timeless Elegance

The message for dressing next autumn? Good suiting should be the hallmark of your wardrobe. It’s only Day 3 at Milan Fashion Week, and by the looks of the influx both on-and-off the runway, sharp tailoring is already the overarching mood of the season—trends may come and go, but excellent suiting will never go out of style.
BOSS dipped into the archives to modernise old silhouettes. Late '80s, exaggerated shoulders were balanced with narrow waists, while double-breasted jackets were styled with single-pleat trousers (reader, there’s no corporate workwear here). Outerwear ran the gamut from louche, floor-grazing overcoats to cropped bombers. Materiality from nylon, particularly good in trench form, to leather and cashmere. Clothes to touch, and then some.
Printed silk and jacquard scarves—another trend du jour and easy styling hack—appeared as neckties, scarves and cummerbunds. If you are currently styling a fringed scarf around your attire, consider this your a/w '26 upgrade.
The well-heeled crowd and front row—including Cat Burns and David Beckham, dressed in a suit, shirt and tie respectively—added their own touches: the former wore a contrast blue tie with a grey suit, while the latter added a paisley print silk scarf to her black get-up.
Rendered in a palette of moody plums and grounding marls, the collection never wavered in its wearability. If anything, it sharpened BOSS’s position as the label for the modern 9-to-5er—though this season, they're just as considered after hours.
Jane McFarland is a British fashion journalist and editor, best known for her work in luxury fashion media. She joins Who What Where UK as Editor-in-Chief from Grazia magazine, where she held the role of Associate Editor. Overseeing the title’s fashion and beauty content across print and digital, she also edited Grazia Casa, its annual interiors magazine. Previously, she was Fashion Director at The Sunday Times Style magazine, editing and commissioning the fashion shoots, features and shopping pages, as well as writing a weekly style column, ‘Wardrobe Mistress’. She has previously worked at Net-a-Porter and written for various titles including The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Times and The Evening Standard.