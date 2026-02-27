I'm an Editor With Incredibly High Standards—9 Beauty Products I Always Repeat Purchase

Those who know me know that when I say I’m fussy, I mean it. Nowhere is that more true than with beauty products. I don’t buy into hype, and I rarely repurchase on a whim, so when I do go back for something, it’s because it has genuinely impressed me. Below are my holy-grail products: the ones I repurchase without hesitation, cut open to use every last drop, and rely on because they consistently deliver.
If you’ve yet to try any of them, take my word for it—they’re worth every penny. And if you already use and love them too, consider it proof that you have excellent taste.