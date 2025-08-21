IMO, Only the Chicest Individuals Will Embrace This Controversial Pedicure Trend

From toe rings to "barefoot" shoes to clear jelly sandals, it's clear the fashion set is paying special attention to feet this summer. Apologies if that sounds a bit freaky—but then again, why should it? Look, I get it. People (for the most part) don't like talking about feet, which is precisely why dressing up the dogs has completely divided the zeitgeist. For those who applaud a little foot jewellery, might I suggest elevating the accoutrement with some pedicure nail art?
Like toe rings, the trend has nostalgic roots; perhaps you remember a nail tech drawing a single daisy on your big toe during your very first pedi. For that reason, toenail art has always felt a little less "grown-up," despite the sheer number of luxe, elegant designs available for your digits. Plus, as discussed, feet don't receive nearly as much attention (well, until recently).
"People (especially in the U.S.) just don't like feet in general—whether it's their own or others'—even if they are perfectly healthy and taken care of," celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec shares. "People want to spend as little time as possible on them. … Therefore, we do a solid colour and not much more." But times are changing, trends are (re)emerging, and I'm personally 10 toes down on toenail art. See how other stylish individuals have embraced the pedicure trend below, and I bet you'll leave convinced to try a set.
Why Is Pedicure Nail Art So Popular Right Now?
Well, for one thing, open-toe season is still going strong. Summer nail trends tend to more playful in general, so why not pair your bold design (a picnic mani, perhaps) with an equally eye-catching pedi?
"I think people are taking their nails less seriously these days and just having more fun with it, and that includes their pedicures," shares celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva. "It really is such a fun detail to add, particularly when you are rocking open-toed shoes. The options become endless for some spiffy toes, whether you choose a bright colour, a chrome moment, or maybe a fruit pattern." Pair your nail design with a chunky toe ring stack, and you'll elevate even the simplest of black sandals.
Practically speaking, it's also far easier to experiment with pedicure nail art. That big toe provides a much larger canvas, after all! "It leaves us with tonnes of room to play with, and then eight little 'backup dancers' that can either harmonise with an accent design, or let the first to be the solo star," Kandalec explains. Minerva personally prefers letting the big toe shine, adding that it's "a great way to add something special without needing to spend a tonne of time."
While both professionals have seen a rise in pedicure nail art as a whole, the trend has flown a bit under the radar. "It's not en masse yet—but growing," Kandalec mentions, noting that pedicure nail art has been pretty popular in Asia. "I have seen a ton of [pedicure] nail art in Japan and South Korea on my travels there," she adds. Both regions tend to be miles ahead of the curve when it comes to beauty trends, so we can expect an even larger uptick in the coming weeks. All the more reason to hop on the bandwagon before the buzz reaches fever pitch.
I'm obsessed with this earthy pedi, from the mismatched polish choices to the big-toe accents.
Here's another nature-inspired version that's perfect for summer.
This red, celestial pedi is simply stunning.
Minimalists among us, hop on the trend with a glossy, ombré effect.
What did I tell you? Toe rings and toenail art just make sense. I adore the retro aesthetic going on here.
The Best Designs to Try
The world is your oyster! If you're craving a hit of nostalgia, opt for teeny designs like flowers, hearts, smiley faces… anything you might have doodled in your middle school notebook. You could even pop on a mini nail sticker or two if you feel so inclined. "I love a bejewelled big toe," Minerva shares. If that feels a tad juvenile, Kandalec recommends steering clear of illustrations altogether and asking for "more organic designs, like colour-blocking; natural stones, like rose quartz; stained glass; classic stripes; and deeper or sheer colours versus poppy pastels."
That said, vibrant polishes certainly do have their time and place. "A bright-colored French would be so cute for a beach vacation," Minerva shares. "I also love the idea of a jelly gradient on toes." The design is practically begging to be worn with your best jelly sandals.
Both professionals also adore a chrome toe look, which you can easily match to your fingernails. "Chrome on toes is SO pretty," Kandalec shares. "I wore orange chrome on [mine] last year and got SO many compliments! Having a metallic, chrome, or extra-shiny finish really helps them glow and grab attention being further away."
Shop the Trend
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Sunset Surfer
This shimmering orange hue is a great shade for Leo season.
INKED by Dani
Nail Art Stickers
How cute are these nail stickers? They make pedicure nail art so much easier.
OPI
Nail Polish in Make ‘em Jelly
For a jelly gradient pedi, Minerva recommends this juicy pop of red from OPI. Add a sheer pink on top to create the ombré effect.
OPI
Nail Polish in Vogue En Violet
For a vivid French, you can't go wrong with this rich-looking violet.
BYJKYEN
Star Nail Stickers
Lean into the nostalgia by adhering sparkly gemstones to your toenails.
Boots
Nail Art Tools
If you'd like to create your own design, such as an evil eye or a daisy, a dotting tool like this is a must.
