Suddenly, Corduroy Trousers Are Back—These are the 4 Shoe Trends They Look Chicest With

I've done the research—these are the shoe trends that always look elegant with corduroy trousers.

Collage of influencers wearing corduroy trousers with boots, loafers and flats.
(Image credit: @vikilefevre, @alexisforeman, @lizzyhadfield)
Throughout summer, autumn and spring, you’ll be hard-pressed to find me in anything other than jeans, but as soon as winter’s chill really begins to bite, I return to my annual ritual: reintroducing corduroy trousers into my wardrobe rotation. With their naturally warm finish—thanks to the thick fabrication and ribbed texture—cords are one of the most comfortable trousers to reach for on frosty days.

Styling them on repeat, however, can be a different story. So this season, I’ve taken the time to really hone in on the shoes that complement corduroy best. From the prettiest ballet flats to the boots that never miss, below are the four shoe trends that look especially chic with corduroy trousers.

1. Corduroy Trousers + Ballet Flats

Influencer sits on a bench wearing corduroy trousers with black ballet flats and a grey jumper.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Corduroy’s dense weave can feel visually heavy, so when I want to lighten the overall look, I find that showing a little skin at the ankle instantly softens things up. Classic black ballet flats offer an elegant contrast, but a chocolate or caramel pair looks just as refined.

Shop Corduroy Trousers + Ballet Flats:

2. Corduroy Trousers + Glossy Loafers

Influencer @alexisforeman wears brown corduroy trousers with a black leather jacket and black leather loafers.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: To smarten up the relaxed feel of corduroy, a sleek, high-shine loafer is my go-to. The glossy finish brings welcome structure without looking too sharp against the trousers’ supple texture. The result is a harmonious pairing that leans into collegiate elegance—easy to dress up or down depending on the rest of your look.

Shop Corduroy Trousers and Loafers:

3. Corduroy Trousers + Trainers

Influencer @camillecharriere wears brown trainers with brown corduroy trousers and a brown leather jacket.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: For relaxed, day-to-day dressing, streamlined trainers add casual ease to these traditionally nostalgic trousers. Leaning into the slouchy silhouette of cords, trainers keep the outfit feeling unfussy and modern. For a sleeker finish, choose a low-profile style in a tonal colour palette to create a clean, cohesive look.

Shop Corduroy Trousers + Trainers:

4. Corduroy Trousers + Heeled Boots:

Influencer @vikilefevre wears brown corduroy trousers with olive sock boots and a khaki knit.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: High heels can sometimes feel at odds with the cosy, grounded feel of corduroy, so if you want to add some height, I find that heeled boots are the best approach. They offer poise without disrupting the trousers’ laid-back charm. For the most cohesive finish, opt for earthy tones that complement corduroy’s warmth—though a classic black pair will always look chic.

Shop Corduroy Trousers + Heeled Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

