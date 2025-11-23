Throughout summer, autumn and spring, you’ll be hard-pressed to find me in anything other than jeans, but as soon as winter’s chill really begins to bite, I return to my annual ritual: reintroducing corduroy trousers into my wardrobe rotation. With their naturally warm finish—thanks to the thick fabrication and ribbed texture—cords are one of the most comfortable trousers to reach for on frosty days.
Styling them on repeat, however, can be a different story. So this season, I’ve taken the time to really hone in on the shoes that complement corduroy best. From the prettiest ballet flats to the boots that never miss, below are the four shoe trends that look especially chic with corduroy trousers.
1. Corduroy Trousers + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Corduroy’s dense weave can feel visually heavy, so when I want to lighten the overall look, I find that showing a little skin at the ankle instantly softens things up. Classic black ballet flats offer an elegant contrast, but a chocolate or caramel pair looks just as refined.
Shop Corduroy Trousers + Ballet Flats:
H&M
Corduroy Trousers
These come in UK sizes 4—28.
H&M
Ballet Flats
Style with crew socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Sézane
New 70's Trousers
These also come in a chic shade of olive green.
Sézane
Agathe Low Ballerinas
These smooth leather flats are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
2. Corduroy Trousers + Glossy Loafers
Style Notes: To smarten up the relaxed feel of corduroy, a sleek, high-shine loafer is my go-to. The glossy finish brings welcome structure without looking too sharp against the trousers’ supple texture. The result is a harmonious pairing that leans into collegiate elegance—easy to dress up or down depending on the rest of your look.
Shop Corduroy Trousers and Loafers:
Toast
Wide Leg Organic Cord Trousers
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Polished-Leather Loafers
The smooth leather loafers trend is taking off this winter.
Mango
Wide-Leg Corduroy Jeans
These are the chicest alternative to jeans for the winter months.
Arket
Lacquered Leather Loafers
Glossy leather loafers are the easiest way to give your outfit a polished lift.
3. Corduroy Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: For relaxed, day-to-day dressing, streamlined trainers add casual ease to these traditionally nostalgic trousers. Leaning into the slouchy silhouette of cords, trainers keep the outfit feeling unfussy and modern. For a sleeker finish, choose a low-profile style in a tonal colour palette to create a clean, cohesive look.
Shop Corduroy Trousers + Trainers:
Anthropologie
Pleated Cord Trousers
The pleat detailing adds extra volume that gives these trousers and elevated energy.
Adidas
Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather Sneakers
Adidas' SL72 trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Barrel Corduroy Trousers
These pale corduroy trousers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Dries Van Noten
Leather Sneakers
In a glossy leather finish, these feel so much more elevated than your average trainers.
4. Corduroy Trousers + Heeled Boots:
Style Notes: High heels can sometimes feel at odds with the cosy, grounded feel of corduroy, so if you want to add some height, I find that heeled boots are the best approach. They offer poise without disrupting the trousers’ laid-back charm. For the most cohesive finish, opt for earthy tones that complement corduroy’s warmth—though a classic black pair will always look chic.
Shop Corduroy Trousers + Heeled Boots:
Per Una
Pure Cotton Cord Wide Leg Trousers
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot
These also come in four other shades.
Miu Miu
Corduroy Pants
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Giselle Boots
Style these with cords or pair them with your favourite straight-leg jeans.
