8 Nail Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing All Summer Long

Here at Who What Wear UK, we're pretty much experts in nail trends. We're always covering the biggest nail colours, nail art designs and nail shapes of the season.

As a beauty editor, I spend a lot of my time talking to some of the best nail artists in the world, so you could say I'm pretty up to date on the most sought-after manicure trends. Not only that, but I am constantly looking at Google search terms, TikTok hashtags and viral social posts, and using this data to inform my latest nail predictions. Trust me: if you want to know what manicure to get at your next salon appointment, you can count on me to provide all the inspiration.

Whilst spring has been the season of subtlety, with trends such as "almond milk" nails and "sweetpea" nails reigning supreme, it seems that summer just might be the time to inject some fun into your manicure. The warm weather is set to bring a fresh new wave of nail newness, with a whole host of colourful trends to choose from. Of course, as someone who favours a simple nail design, I couldn't do a summer nail trend report without including some minimalist manicures too; if bright colours and bold nail art isn't your thing, not to fear, as there's something for everyone this season.

So, if you're already thinking about your new-season nails for the upcoming months, you've come to the right place. I've just compiled an in-depth guide to the biggest summer nail trends of 2025, with lots of insights from top manicurists. Without further ado, keep scrolling for this season's hottest nail looks, and don't forget to screenshot your favourites to take to the salon!

8 Biggest Summer Nail Trends of 2025

1. Flower Power

Predictable, I know. No, this trend is nothing new, but there are plenty of fun, modern ways to wear floral nail art during our brightest days. "Summer and florals go hand in hand, and this year, we’re predicting a rise in delicate, hand-painted blooms on accent fingers," says Shenique Dawkins, brand ambassador for The GelBottle Inc.

Yep, micro floral nail art is the way to go for 2025. If you didn't know, as mentioned above, this particular trend involves small, delicate florals that can either be painted to cover each nail or feature on one or two accent nails instead. The great thing is that it's totally customisable, so you can go as colourful or as minimal as your heart desires.

2. Got Milk?

Milky nails have been on trend for a while now, and these creamy white shades show no signs of disappearing. "Milky nails are a year-round favourite and won’t be going anywhere this summer," says Dawkins. "My clients love the soft, sheer white for an incredible, healthy-looking glow. It's the definition of a crisp, polished finish and goes with absolutely everything."

If you want a manicure to see you through the entire season, this is definitely the way to go. However, to go one step further, top manicurist Iram Shelton has some fun ideas on how to take milky nails to the next level this summer. "Expect to see [milky nails] layered with delicate chrome details, mini florals or fine-line art," she says. "It's 'clean-girl aesthetic' with a bit of personality."

Max Factor Miracle Pure Nail Polish in 155 Coconut Milk
OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in First Fitting

3. Pistachio Latte

Is it just me, or does pistachio seem to be the flavour of the moment? From chocolate bars to ice cream and even iced coffees, people can't get enough of pistachio this season. So much so, I predict we'll be seeing pistachio green nails everywhere in the coming months, and it seems the experts agree.

"We’re starting to see a lot of soft, muted greens coming through," says Dawkins. "Pistachio shades in particular offer a subtle pop of colour and work beautifully as a solid colour or as an accent in nail art." The trick to this trend is to opt for a smooth, creamy and opaque pistachio hue to keep things slick and stylish.

4. Cherry Pie

If green isn't your thing, what about cherry-red nails? "Whether your undertone is cool, warm or neutral, it’s one of those shades that flatters just about everyone," says top manicurist Julia Diogo. "We are seeing lots of pops of red with accessories and shoes [ahead of this summer], so adding red nails is also a great touch."

What I love about this cherry-red trend is that it's a little deeper than typical red nail polish, adding a more sophisticated touch to your summer manicure. My top tip would be to add a high-shine top coat (like my favourite OPI top coat) to give it that glossy, expensive-looking finish.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 151 Pirate
Essie Nail Lacquer in 50 Bordeaux
H&M Glossy Finish Nail Polish in Boss in Red

5. Lather Up

"Soap" nails are having a major revival this summer. "I've noticed a surge in requests for soap nails from my clients," says Diogo. "It’s always been a popular [trend] amongst them, but as the weather brightens, there comes a shift towards lighter, fresher manicures. I think the appeal [also] comes from the shade versatility; these types of neutrals flatter every skin tone and pair effortlessly with this summer's fashion colours."

If you're not yet familiar with this trend, it's all about that glossy, wet-look finish. "This trend focuses on well-maintained nails coated in a very sheer polish with an extreme-shine top coat," explains Dawkins. "It's perfect for those who prefer a minimalist approach but still want their nails to look effortlessly chic and polished."

Hermès Nail Enamel in 03 Rose Coquille
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 111 Ballerina
OPI Mirror Shine High-Shine Top Coat

6. Pastel Chrome

If you thought chrome nails were a thing of the past, think again, as this season, the trend has had a colourful makeover. "This summer, it’s all about pastel chromes, like lilac, baby blue, mint or even peach," Shelton tells me. "You get that reflective shine but with a soft, summery touch."

Pastels are a classic choice for the warmer months, but a chrome top coat will make them look a whole lot more modern. Just imagine how beautiful this iridescent manicure would look on your summer holiday…

Nails Inc. Euphoria Highlight Nail Polish
OPI Nail Lacquer in Reality Check Ya Out
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Make it Snappy!

7. Juicy Jelly

Another super fun and colourful trend for the summer months? "Jelly" nails. Of course, this mani doesn't involve actual jelly, but it's all about getting that juicy finish. "Think translucent shades in punchy colours like watermelon pinks, orange sorbets and lime greens," says Shelton. "This trend gives that playful 2000s vibe that looks amazing on short or long nails." This is basically the nail equivalent of the beloved jelly sandals we all used to wear in the early '00s.

"Jelly nails are perfect for those who want to experiment with colour in a sheerer way," explains Dawkins. "This trend sees intricate layering of translucent hues to give that 'jelly' texture, encapsulating a juicy, extra-shiny finish that’s both playful and sophisticated for summer."

Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Raspberry
Essie Jelly Gloss Nail Color in Apricot Jelly
Nails Inc. Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment

8. Your Nails, But Better

Last but by no means least, this manicure is one for the low-maintenance girlies out there. One look at Instagram and you'll see lots of fashion insiders opting for this look, which focuses on enhancing your natural nails with sheer, glowy polishes. If you're not sure which to go for, Diogo recommends Dior Nail Glow. "[This polish] gives the nails a fresh, plump and healthy glow," she says. "Think your nails, but so much better."

Yep, if colour isn't your thing, this is definitely the trend to go for. The fact that it's easy to achieve is a huge bonus, but if I'm being honest, it's the understated elegance that really has me sold.

