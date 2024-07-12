This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Always Divides Opinion, But Experts Say It's Making a Comeback
As a beauty editor, I'm forever keeping my eyes peeled on nail trends and pedicure trends. One trend that I've been seeing all over my socials right now is French pedicures. However, the internet seems split on this one. Many think it looks a little dated, but the other camp says it's classic.
The origins of the French manicure came from Orly founder, Jeff Pink, who in 1975 invented it for actresses on films sets who would often need to change their nail colour in between scenes. This was time consuming, and the classic and neutral design of the French manicure meant that it worked across scenes and didn't affect the film's continuity. Since then, we've seen the French style take to our toes as a classic and timeless pedicure look.
Is the French Pedicure in Style in 2024?
Whether you love or hate it, the French pedicure isn't going anywhere, with top nail techs proclaiming it's well and truly back.
"I've noticed a significant increase in client requests for French pedicures this year, especially the elegant micro French style," says Amber Hankock, brand ambassador for The Gel Bottle. "French pedicures are timeless, but clients now gravitate towards sheer, neutral bases, rather than the bold ‘pink and white’ look. The micro French style, embraces the clean aesthetic, creating an effortlessly elegant finish," she says.
How to Do a French Pedicure
If you're doing your French pedicure at home, Hancock has some tips for getting it right.
"Achieving the perfect French pedicure starts with meticulous skin and nail prep," says Hancock. "For stubborn cuticles, I use cuticle remover before pushing and nipping. To leave the skin glowing, I finish with Pillow Powder foot soak and mineral scrub exfoliator," she says.
"Depending on the client’s skin tone, I typically choose between The Gel Bottle 'Precious,' 'Solo,' or 'Marshmallow' for a pink base. If the client has any discolouration on their toenails, which is quite common for first-time gel pedi clients, I apply 2-3 thin layers of the base colour to effectively conceal it and create a flawless finish," adds Hancock.
Lastly, it's time to perfect that French tip. "To achieve smooth, thin lines, opt for a long, fine nail art brush like The Gel Bottle’s Liner 02. The length of this brush helps absorb shakiness, allowing for more precise and controlled application," she says.
Ready to enter your French pedicure era? Scroll ahead for the chicest French pedicure designs we love and the products to get the look.
French Pedicure Ideas
1. Milky French Pedicure
This is such a pretty take on the French pedicure, featuring a milky white base and crisp white tips.
Apply this sheer white as your base for a milky effect.
2. Classic French Pedicure
You can't beat a classic French pedicure—choose a sheer pink base and pair with a white tip to make your feet look groomed and chic.
All good pedicures begin with good foot care. This foot cream is one of the best around to leave soles silky soft—what dry cracked heels?
Chanel Ballerina is the perfect pink for a French pedi.
Get a precise French tip with a fine-nibbed nail art brush such as this one.
3. Pink Jelly French Pedicure
The pink jelly polish on this pedicure gives the traditional pedi a fun update.
A sheer jelly pink you'll reach for time and time again.
This nourishing formula encourages stronger nails while imparting a healthy pink flush.
4. Pink French Pedicure
I love the bolder pink in this French pedi, which makes a chic change from the standard soft sheer pinks.
Such a pretty pink hue for toes that you'll reach for time and time again.
This formula from H&M looks just like gel but is regular polish and has serious staying power.
This hue has a slight sheerness to it, which looks really pretty for a French pedicure.
5. Peach French Pedicure
If you're bored of pink, why note try a peachy base for your French pedicure?
Pleasing's Astro Milk nail polish collection includes this sheer peachy milky polish.
For something a little bolder, one coat of this jelly apricot polish will make your toes look bright and healthy.
6. Colourful French Pedicure
Who says you have to stick to a white French? Experiment with colourful French tips from bold and bright to delicate pastels.
This pastel lilac would look so pretty as a colourful French tip.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
