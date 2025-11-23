Every Scandi Fashion Person on My Feed Has Ditched Their Trainers for This Specific Boot Trend

While I often look to them for inspiration in the summer months, I was particularly curious to see how they’d be elevating their outfits ahead of the coldest season. A few minutes of scrolling was all it took to spot the shift: this winter, the Scandi style set is trading in its chunky trainers for something ten times sleeker—chic kitten heel boots.
Styled with jeans, wool trousers and even suede separates, these streamlined boots are fast becoming the finishing touch to Scandinavia’s most polished cold-weather outfits. A sharp pivot from the sporty silhouettes they usually favour, this winter-ready alternative offers the warmth and coverage the season demands, while bringing a level of elegance that trainers could never quite match.
And while stilettos will always have their place, their fussier feel is at odds with the Scandi girl’s relaxed sensibility. Kitten heels, however, the right amount of lift and poise—enough to elevate an outfit without making it feel overly considered.
More refined than flats and more wearable than towering heels, read on to discover the chicest kitten heel boots to shop this winter.
Shop Kitten Heel Boots:
Massimo Dutti
Leather High Heel Ankle Boots
These come up slightly higher on the leg than average ankle boots, ensuring a sleek, cohesive look with jeans and boots.
Zara
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
& Other Stories
Leather Pointed Toe Ankle Boots
The pointed-toe finish elongated the leg, while adding a sleekness to your overall look.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a chic chocolate brown mock-croc design.
Toteme
Glossed-Leather Ankle Boots
The patent leather finish adds a glossy polish that few other fabrications can achieve.
Aeyde
Zoe Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots
Style these with straight-leg jeans or pair them up with tailored trousers.
Zara
Kitten Heel Boots
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
Reformation's Remy Boots are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.