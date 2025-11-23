Every Scandi Fashion Person on My Feed Has Ditched Their Trainers for This Specific Boot Trend

Not trainers, not Mary Janes; suddenly Scandis are wearing their jeans and trousers with this even chicer shoe.

Collage of influencers wearing black kitten heels boots with jackets, coats and jeans.
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @claradyrhauge, @amaka.hamelijnck)
When I think of Scandi style, my mind immediately goes to colourful bonnets, voluminous skirts and chunky trainers—a uniform of playful pieces and joy-sparking colour, neatened by the sleek styling and inherent grace that runs throughout the Scandi style-set's wardrobes.

While I often look to them for inspiration in the summer months, I was particularly curious to see how they’d be elevating their outfits ahead of the coldest season. A few minutes of scrolling was all it took to spot the shift: this winter, the Scandi style set is trading in its chunky trainers for something ten times sleeker—chic kitten heel boots.

Influencer @claradyrhauge wears a grey wrap coat with blue jeans and black kitten heel boots.

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Styled with jeans, wool trousers and even suede separates, these streamlined boots are fast becoming the finishing touch to Scandinavia’s most polished cold-weather outfits. A sharp pivot from the sporty silhouettes they usually favour, this winter-ready alternative offers the warmth and coverage the season demands, while bringing a level of elegance that trainers could never quite match.

Influencer @amaka.hamelijnck wears a grey bomber jacket with khaki jeans and black pointed-toe kitten heels.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

And while stilettos will always have their place, their fussier feel is at odds with the Scandi girl’s relaxed sensibility. Kitten heels, however, the right amount of lift and poise—enough to elevate an outfit without making it feel overly considered.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a leopard print jacket with brown suede trousers and black kitten-heel boots.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

More refined than flats and more wearable than towering heels, read on to discover the chicest kitten heel boots to shop this winter.

Shop Kitten Heel Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

