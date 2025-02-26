Bella Hadid Uses This £15 Concealer for Her Supermodel Glow—and It's Currently on Sale
Bella Hadid just dropped her three-to-five-minute makeup tutorial on TikTok. As a beauty editor, I must say that I found her product picks impressive, but it wasn't because they were all luxe, expensive items from designer brands as you might expect. Nope, it was quite the opposite. Hadid showcased not one, not two, but three drugstore makeup products.
One of them was a £15 concealer-foundation hybrid that promises to disguise stubborn skin concerns like dark circles, breakouts, and redness while lasting all day long without the need for touch-ups. How does that saying go? If it's good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me. Keep scrolling to see the product in question and 11 other items she uses in her daily makeup routine.
@babybella777 ♬ for the girlies - Mercedes ;)
The 12 Items In Bella Hadid's 5-Minute Makeup Routine
Hadid begins her makeup routine by priming and prepping her skin with pal Hailey Bieber's Barrier Butter. "She's the primer for all my makeup," Hadid says.
Hadid calls this, "Just a really good tinted moisturiser." She goes on to say, "Usually, I don't even wear foundation over this. We look like we just went to the beach!"
"My love, my everything, my Make Up For Ever palette." Hadid uses this all-inclusive complexion palette to perfect her under-eye area and spot conceal.
Here's the concealer-foundation hybrid—Milani's Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer. Hadid says she buys hers from CVS (the U.S. version of our Boots) and uses it to "even [her] skin out." It provides medium to full coverage, has a natural matte finish, and features a waterproof, sweatproof formula. And it just so happens to be on sale right now, too.
Next, she uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick to define and accentuate her bone structure, applying it to her cheekbones, her temples, and her chin and jawline. "Shout-out to Rih," she says.
Hadid applies this blurring and setting powder, saying, "Blur her down to the gods."
Then, Hadid appears to use this Hourglass product, which features a soft plum colour and radiant, light-reflecting particles for a glowing finish. She applies a small amount all over her skin.
Next, Hadid uses another powder—this time, it appears to be Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder. After some serious cross-examination between her TikTok video and the product images, I think it could be shade 9. "This is like one of my favourite colours ever," she says.
"Let's hit them with a little brow," Hadid says. She uses Covergirl's Clean Fresh Brow Nano Pencil to shape and define her arches. "My eyebrows are definitely not twins," she says. "They're sisters." This brand isn't available in the UK, however NYX's Micro Brow Pencil will achieve a very similar result with it's fine-tipped nib.
Next, it looks like Hadid uses the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in shades Girl Next Door and Chic Phreak.
After using a sadly discontinued Kylie Cosmetics eye shadow palette to softly define her eyes, Hadid reaches for the CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara. While we might not have this exact mascara in the UK, Maybelline's Lash Sensational Firework Flaring Mascara will give a similar volumised result.
Hadid uses this iconic caramel-nude lip liner. "It's one of my favourite lip liners," she says. And I can tell. The pencil has been sharpened down quite a bit. Makeup For Ever's lip liners are a celebrity favourite, with Hailey Bieber counting herself as a fan of the Anywhere Caffeine shade too.
After finishing up her makeup look with another discontinued Kylie Cosmetics product (a lip gloss created in collaboration with Kendall Jenner), Hadid uses a perfume from her brand, Orebella. "My favorite thing to do whenever I'm done is go into my bag and figure out what I'm wearing and how I feel," she says. She uses the Salted Muse Parfum, which is a woody, marine scent that has notes of sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree accord, fig, and cedarwood. She sprays it on her chest and rubs it into her skin, saying, "Remember, we rub in our Orebella." While it's not yet available here right now, we hope Bella Hadid will bring it to the UK soon.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
