I Tried On H&M’s Most Expensive-Looking Coats—7 Timeless Styles I Can’t Stop Thinking About

The more I scour the high street, online stores and the many tags of Instagram's elite dressers, the more I realise that you don't have to fork out thousands of pounds to achieve a wealth-whispering, classic and tasteful wardrobe. Yes, it is sometimes a nice treat to invest in luxury goods, a fun pair of heels, a handbag or piece of jewellery, but all in all, I've learned you can supplement these higher price-point pieces with clothing and items which are a little easier on the pocket. Enter, H&M.
'Tis the season for a great winter coat, and I have been on the hunt for one or two affordable styles which don't break the bank. I normally opt for jackets or shorter outerwear styles, but this season I have been keen to buy something a touch longer, a bit more grown-up, and something which will slip into my existing wardrobe with true ease. On my hunt, I took myself to long-time high-street hero, H&M, as many a little bird has told me that its coats, jackets and outerwear just hit different. There's a whole range of hand-made, hand-finished, wool-blend, scarf-detailedand fluff-trimmed coats in all colours, shapes, sizes and silhouettes, which will suit not only a wide range of shoppers' tastes but also budgets, too.
I'm not one to dawdle, so without further ado, here is my edit of H&M's best-in-class new coats and jackets, which deserve your attention now, plus a list of other beautiful styles I am also bookmarking. Happy shopping, and stay warm out there!
The Best H&M Coats and Jackets for Winter 2025
1. Scarf-Detail Wool-Blend Coat
Style Notes: Scarf-detail coats have been trending for some time now, and having tried on a few, I knew I would instantly fall in love with this H&M piece. Made of a wool-blend, oversized checked fabric manufactured in Italy, and hitting just above the knee, this coat has an ultra-expensive look and feel. The coat itself has a round neck, concealed buttons and features a detachable fringed scarf in the very same fabric (which is gentle on the skin, just FYI), giving ample possibilities for styling and various ways to wear it. A soft, chic mix of grey, beige and black check, this coat is great for neutral, pared-back dressers who want to add a subtle pattern to their winter palette. This coat will drape beautifully over dresses, jeans, and tailored-trousers looks alike, and will have passersby thinking it's designer.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Wool-Blend Coat
This coat will have your friends and colleagues fooled into thinking it's way more expensive than it is.
2. Single-Breasted Faux-Fur Coat
Style Notes: A fabulous, OTT, fluffy coat is arguably a winter essential for many a stylish dresser. I gravitated towards this H&M style due to its oversized silhouette, big lapels, and rich, rusty brown hue. It's reminiscent of the coats I've seen the elite ladies of New York wear in the depths of winter, bustling around town with their pillbox hats and Birkin bags, so it gave me great joy to slip it on and get a taste of that very look. Fluffy coats such as this are not only great for office looks, say, with a pencil skirt and turtle-neck merino knit combo, but also for evening and weekend ensembles, too. I know this will finish off many a party 'fit so well, and give a boho-chic spin to jeans, loafers and argyle knit outfits too. The depth in the faux fur's colour looks deceptively real—it has a reddish-brown dimension to it that just reads expensive. Dear reader, it's not.
H&M
Single-Breasted Coat
A great faux-fur coat will never go out of fashion. This one is just it.
3. Leopard-Print Midi Coat
Style Notes: It's official: we are in a leopard-print renaissance, and I want in on the action. Enter the ring, this dark leopard, calf-length beauty from H&M. Softly structured and with a sumptuously soft, faux-fur fabrication, this coat is an instant classic. It features simple hook-and-eye fastenings and discreet side pockets, letting the leopard do all of the talking. I have long been fussy about getting leopard print right, as some takes on the pattern just get it all wrong. This coat, however, is all kinds of right, with a subtle yellow base and deep-brown pattern; it looks far from cheap and cheerful, more so luxurious and resembling something from a high-end designer. I paired this one with my trusty cashmere jumper, tailored trousers and loafers to give this simple look a little bit of visual interest. And with a price of less than £100, needless to say, I'm sold.
H&M
Leopard-Print Midi Coat
You don't need to spend a fortune to get a really good leopard-print coat. Case in point!
4. Dark-Brown Double-Breasted Coat
Style Notes: When searching for a brand-new coat that you want to wear for years to come, leaning towards classic shapes and styles is never a bad idea. I gave this double-breasted wool-blend coat a whirl, which takes cues from quintessential tailoring and suiting construction. Coming just to the knee and in a deep, chocolate-brown felted-wool fabric, this coat truly means business. As someone with a penchant for anything deep, rich brown, this coat fits the bill. The double-breasted shape is timeless and perennial, meaning you will want to revisit this coat for aeons. I believe this is a great coat for Monday-to-Friday office ensembles, and will team with your Oxford shirts and sharp trousers, as well as loafers and heels. If you're a classic dresser, investing in this coat will be a smart move.
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat
This coat is wealth-whispering and chic. If you're a classic dresser, stop the search.
5. Grey Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
Style Notes: For something a little more heritage-leaning, I sought out this light grey-melange coat from H&M's Premium Selection. It is constructed in a thick, wool-blend material and is fully lined, so it feels like it will protect you on the chilliest days this winter. I adored its sloping, raglan shoulder, tie-belt waist detail for a bit of cinching, and the placket at the neck to give it a funnel-neck feel, if you so choose. The soft grey tone looks expensive, and the black buttons give it just enough visual detail and contrast. The length of the coat hits the calf, so I know this coat will pair perfectly with satin midi skirts and leather knee boots. This is the kind of coat I can see working for your 9-5 workday 'fits, as well as Sunday walks to your favourite local pub for a roast next to a roaring fire.
H&M
Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
Storms? Wind? Rain? TFL? Face the elements with this trusty coat from H&M.
6. Oversized Padded Bomber Jacket
Style Notes: Okay, I couldn't resist trying on a shorter jacket style too, this time from H&M's Christmas 2025 line. I have been eyeing up this shiny green bomber with fur trim for some time, and couldn't wait to get my hands on it. Slightly oversized, made of padded nylon and featuring an array of pockets and vents, plus a plush, black collar, it is something I can see myself reaching for daily. It could easily be dressed down for weekends, say with your favourite sweatshirt, leggings and trainers, or even dressed up for a fun night out with friends, maybe with a sparkly dress and statement handbag and kitten heels. The ruching on the arms is not to be missed, giving them a slightly curved effect which looks cool and designer-derived. You honestly wouldn't think this jacket was high street. If you see me at the pub wearing this very jacket soon, you'll know where I got it.
H&M
Oversized Padded Bomber Jacket
Pretty, practical and with a cool faux-fur trim, I'm snapping this up.
7. Short Teddy Jacket
Style Notes: Lastly, for something super cosy, sumptuous and tactile, I gave this short teddy jacket a spin. This feels like just the ticket for those days when you can't quite decide what to wear, but want to be bundled up, warm and a bit hygge. I can see this going with my favourite sweats, leggings and shearling boots for off-duty days picking up a hot chocolate and treats at my local cafe, only to head home to snuggle up to watch the most nostalgic films on TV. The chunky collar is a nice addition to keep your neck shielded from the cold, with the gold-toned zipper giving luxe appeal. The natural beige tone is great for minimal dressers, and it will pair with classic black, chocolate-brown and winter white hues, too. I also think this would be a great mid-layer for après looks, so if you're hitting the slopes soon, this jacket would be a great addition to your ski and snow wardrobe.
H&M
Teddy Jacket
More H&M Coats to Shop Now
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
Faux fur, full length and featuring a scarf detail. Race you!
H&M
Fluffy Shawl-Collar Coat
Looking for a slightly longer faux-fur coat? This one is for you.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
I do love a beige-grey mix, and this big coat is so Olsen twins-coded.
H&M
Car Coat
You can't go wrong with a classic car coat shape, this time in dark taupe.
H&M
Stand-Collar Coat
Looking for the perfect boho-chic coat this winter? I know Sienna Miller would shop this style.
H&M
Down Puffer Jacket
I've been hunting down a puffer, and this one just might be it. I love the fluffy collar!
H&M
Fluffy Shawl-Collar Coat
Black, classic and timelessly chic, this faux-fur coat is a sure investment.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
Get into the festive spirit with this red coat, with a chic scarf detail.
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat
Straight out of the H&M Studio line, this premium coat has a subtle check and boundless style.
H&M
Oversized Jacket
It's only getting colder out there. Bundle up in this sweet, fluffy number.
H&M
Fluffy Jacket
The chocolate-brown tone to this jacket has me sold.
H&M
Duffle-Style Jacket
The duffle detail on this jacket sets it apart from everything else I've seen on the market.
H&M
Teddy Coat
This looks designer and I love it.
H&M
Wool-Blend Tie-Belt Coat
This soft wool-blend coat has a chic tie-waist detail to cinch and shape it. Smart!
