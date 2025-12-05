I'm a Snobby Beauty Director—These 6 Products Are So Good, I Finished Them In a Month

Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.

Now that it's feeling like winter outside, all I want to do is stay inside and indulge in the most opulent beauty routines going. And whilst I keep it no secret that I pretty much always prioritise luxury beauty products that deliver an experience (not just results), as soon as the temperature drops, I go hard on the concept of treating myself. I'm talking opulent bath soaks, under-eye masks that can be left on for well over an hour and seriously extra face serums that inject a little je ne sais quois into an otherwise boring skincare routine.

Yes, the past few weeks have been all about revelling in the joy of spending time at home before party season kicks in. (At the time of writing this, I'm on my fourth night of back-to-back work soirées, and my social battery is well and truly drained.) And if you know anything about me at all, you will know that I take my self-care incredibly seriously.

Sure, I have spent the past 12 years testing every beauty product under the sun, but I do not mess around when it comes to my personal pamper time. It's only the very best for this face and body of mine. From the cushiony lip balm that works while I sleep to the seriously effective moisturiser that has kept my exhausted skin looking somewhat alive, these are the 6 beauty products I emptied every last drop of last month.

The Empties Edit: November

1. Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts

2. Rhode Peptide Eye Prep

3. Dr Althea 345 Relief Cream

4. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

5. Refy Brow Tint

6. Clé de Peau Beauté Le Sérum

Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.

