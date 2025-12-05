Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.
Now that it's feeling like winter outside, all I want to do is stay inside and indulge in the most opulent beauty routines going. And whilst I keep it no secret that I pretty much always prioritise luxury beauty products that deliver an experience (not just results), as soon as the temperature drops, I go hard on the concept of treating myself. I'm talking opulent bath soaks, under-eye masks that can be left on for well over an hour and seriously extra face serums that inject a little je ne sais quois into an otherwise boring skincare routine.
Yes, the past few weeks have been all about revelling in the joy of spending time at home before party season kicks in. (At the time of writing this, I'm on my fourth night of back-to-back work soirées, and my social battery is well and truly drained.) And if you know anything about me at all, you will know that I take my self-care incredibly seriously.
Sure, I have spent the past 12 years testing every beauty product under the sun, but I do not mess around when it comes to my personal pamper time. It's only the very best for this face and body of mine. From the cushiony lip balm that works while I sleep to the seriously effective moisturiser that has kept my exhausted skin looking somewhat alive, these are the 6 beauty products I emptied every last drop of last month.
The Empties Edit: November
1. Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts
Mirror Water
Soak Bath Salts
Please remember that I indulge in a very long soak in the bath every single night, so the rate at which I go through soaks is mighty impressive. Usually, I prioritise bubbles—if I'm treating myself, I might as well go all out, right? But over the past few weeks, my intense end-of-year schedule has absolutely exhausted me both mentally and physically, so it's time to pull out the big guns. Said big guns are these Mirror Water bath salts, which don't just soothe my tired limbs but also fill my whole bathroom with the single most mind-calming aroma my nose has ever encountered. If I close my eyes and concentrate hard enough, I could be relaxing in an outdoor hot tub, nestled deep in the forest of a luxury Scandi spa retreat.
2. Rhode Peptide Eye Prep
Look, there's no way I'm going to sit here and say these are the single best under-eye treatments I've ever used, but something about them just really spoke to me last month. I cleared a pack of six in three weeks, and I'd do it all over again. They're formulated with caffeine and peptides to brighten, invigorate, and depuff the under-eye area (and they do do that), but what sets them apart is that they're just joyful to use. They're not totally saturated in product, so they're comfortable to wear, and beyond that, it's simply nice to feel a bit extra as I waltz around my flat wearing Rhode-branded eye masks. Rhode's brazen branding might not do it for everyone, but I'm fully on board whatever train Ms Bieber is driving.
3. Dr Althea 345 Relief Cream
Dr Althea
345 Relief Cream
The thing I love about Korean beauty brands is that they know how to make a skincare product that really works without jeopardising the experience of using it, and this daily facial moisturiser is the perfect example of that. If you have oily and/or breakout-prone skin, do not sleep on this face cream. Seriously, it's one of the best things that has happened to my skin in years. It's soothing, hydrating, barrier-supporting, non-greasy and ideal for sensitive skin. It is, in my opinion, skin health in a tube. I challenge you to give it a go and not see an improvement in the condition of your skin as a result.
4. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask in Hot Cocoa
I finished what is probably my sixth Laneige Lip Sleep Mask last month. I finished up last year's limited-edition Eggnog Latte scent, and I am absolutely gutted that I won't get to enjoy that comforting wintry goodness any longer. However, I've just replaced it with this year's alternative, Hot Cocoa, and it's filling the void nicely. If you suffer with dry lips, this overnight lip balm is truly one of the best (and most wonderful to use) in the business. While it's marketed for overnight use, of course, there's absolutely nothing stopping you from using it all day long. (I carry one in my bag and keep one on my bedside table.)
5. Refy Brow Tint
I have spoken about this product a lot over the past year or so, and I'm ashamed to say that I've had the same tube the entire time. I have used it at least three times a week for a year, and I only just finished the tube (and, frankly, a lot of the formula ended up spilling out around the lid anyway, so it probably could have gone for longer). I adore this brow tint/gel hybrid with my whole heart. If you have thick brow hairs as I do, you'll also be a big fan of the rounded, plastic brush head—it grabs your hairs and gives them lift from root to tip. The hold is medium, and the tint is subtle, so it's just the ultimate everyday brow product for those who, like me, prefer a minimalist makeup aesthetic.
6. Clé de Peau Beauté Le Sérum
Clé De Peau Beauté
Le Sérum
Last month, I told you that expensive serums are likely to be a theme in The Empties Edit, and so far I've proved myself right. This pricey little serum from Clé de Peau Beauté was beyond a treat to use. To make it last, I only applied it in the morning (and just used a simple hyaluronic acid serum at night), and even with once-a-day application, I saw results. It's jam-packed with antioxidants and plumping, nourishing, skin-protecting goodness that simply leaves skin looking pillowy and bouncy. It smells great, it feels great, it is great. This is the sort of luxury I'd buy into time and time again, even if I weren't a beauty director.