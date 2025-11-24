As a beauty editor who tests hundreds of new beauty products every week, I can safely say that nothing makes my beauty-obsessed heart race more than when a Victoria Beckham Beauty drop lands on my beauty desk. Its chic packaging and unmatched formulas make it one of the best makeup brands, and a firm favourite amongst our beauty team. So when I heard that VBB was launching a secret sale for today only, ahead of Black Friday, I had to share the news.
V-Suite Loyalty Members can access 25% off for today only. If you're not already a member, all you need to do is sign up for free, and once you're logged in, you'll then have full access to the sale (as well as enjoying free samples with your order too—it's a win-win).
If you've had your eyes on some of Victoria Beckham Beauty's products, now is the time to stock up your makeup bag with your favourites, including the renowned Satin Kajal Liners and viral The Foundation Drops. But if you need a helping hand in discovering what's worthy of a spot on your dressing table, allow me to introduce you to some of my favourite Victoria Beckham Beauty products.
What I'm Shopping From the Victoria Beckham Beauty Sale
1. Satin Kajal Liner
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
If you only buy one Victoria Beckham Beauty makeup product, make it one of the eyeliner pencils. They are truly the best eyeliners I've ever tried. They're so versatile and easy to use, and can be used to define the eyes or smudge and create VB's signature smoky eye look. They come in an array of chic colours and finishes, including matte formulas, metallic and glitter. I've tried a handful of the shades now, and my personal favourite is Cocoa, a matte brown that is so wearable day-to-day. But when I'm craving shimmer, Cinnamon is the perfect metallic bronze for the evening. I also have my eyes on the new Cocoa Pavé shade, which is a muted brown with subtle flecks of silver pigments.
2. Satin Kajal Liner: VB’s Greatest Hits
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner: VB’s Greatest Hits
If you're already a Satin Kajal Liner fan, then this set is a great way to build your collection with a sizeable discount. It contains eight of VB's favourite shades with a sharpener and chic cylinder case to store them. It's going straight on my wishlist.
3. The Foundation Drops with TFC8
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Foundation Drops with TFC8
Are the new Victoria Beckham Beauty foundation drops eye-wateringly expensive? Yes. Do our beauty team still think it's worth the money? Reluctantly, yes. More akin to the texture of a skin tint, these drops leave your skin with a beautiful glow and just the right amount of coverage to even the complexion without feeling at all heavy. The result is satiny skin that glows with health, thanks to the addition of Augustinus Bader's iconic TFC8 formula. It's genuinely one of the best foundations we've tried this year.
4. Colour Wash Blush Water Tint
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Colour Wash
The Colour Wash Blush Water Tint is just incredible. It's water formula dispenses onto the skin via a ball-point dropper, and bestows a watercolour-esque flush to your cheeks that is impossibly pretty. If you like a dewy, lit-from-within effect to your blusher, then this won't disappoint. A little goes a long way, and the stain is long-lasting too. All you need are a couple of drops on each cheek, and it effortlessly blends into a juicy, sheer flush of colour.
5. Contour Stylus
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Contour Stylus
This contour stick is brilliant. The slim, bullet-style design makes it easy to glide along the cheekbones, refine the nose or lips and shape the jawline, then blend out effortlessly for a naturally defined look (no harsh stripes in sight). The shades are perfectly cool-toned (exactly what you need for creating realistic shadows), and the formula is so buttery it melts seamlessly into your base. Its staying power is seriously impressive, lasting all day without budging. I’ll definitely be picking up another one of these—and getting some for my friends as well.
6. Reflect Highlighter Stick
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Reflect Highlighter Stick
The Reflect Highlighter Stick comes in a chic ribbed gold case, and the formula inside feels just as luxurious—perfect if you love a dewy-style highlighter. Unlike many others, it’s not a glitter explosion. Instead, it gives the cheekbones a glossy, wet-look sheen that reads expensive and feels silky—not sticky or tacky in the slightest. There’s a hint of fine shimmer, but the overall effect is a translucent, healthy gleam. It's basically glass skin in stick form.
7. Matte Bronzing Brick
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Matte Bronzing Brick
It’s been a long time since a powder bronzer truly impressed me, but VB’s Matte Bronzing Brick has completely revived that love. Housed in the chic obsidian-inspired compact, it features two complementary bronze shades: a lighter one to add a wash of warmth, and a deeper one to sculpt and add dimension. The powders are incredibly silky, and just a small amount on your brush gives the skin a healthy, all-over glow. Although the finish is matte, it has a soft-focus quality that leaves your complexion looking subtly radiant rather than flat. The duo of shades also makes it perfect for adjusting your bronzing depth depending on the season. The mirrored compact is also the perfect size to top up your makeup on the go.
8. Lid Lustre
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Lid Lustre
I honestly struggle to put into words how otherworldly these shadows look when they catch the light—they really come alive after dark with the prettiest evening glimmer. Each one is infused with real crystal particles, too (depending on the shade, you might find rose quartz or tiger’s eye—VB reportedly keeps them around her). My favourite shade is Mink, a brown tone laced with both gold and silver shimmer that works beautifully as a subtle wash of shimmer, or built up into a foiled finish. It's a party-season makeup bag staple..
9. 21:50 Rêverie
Victoria Beckham Beauty
21:50 Rêverie Eau de Parfum
If you've had your eye on one of Victoria Beckham Beauty's perfumes, now is a great time to take advantage of the discount. Each and every one is stunning, but my personal pick would be 21:50 Rêverie. It's a woody amber scent that is just perfect for the party season or a date night fragrance, unfurling from the skin with notes of creamy vanilla, warming tonka bean and grounding cedarwood.
10. The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator
This is another formula that features Bader’s patented TFC8® complex, making it far from your standard illuminator. The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator is designed to support skin regeneration, smooth fine lines and revive dull complexions with a healthy glow. With its pearlescent finish (available in three shades, including a pearly white, rosy pink and a radiant golden tone), it perfectly merges skincare and makeup. The silky, weightless texture melts into the skin to hydrate while giving a dewy luminosity. It looks gorgeous worn on its own, layered under foundation or applied in targeted areas as a highlighter.
11. Bitten Lip Tint
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Bitten Lip Tint
I think this might be one of VBB’s underrated gems. The Bitten Lip Stain does exactly what it promises, giving the lips a long-lasting flush of colour. It goes on like a gel-like gloss at first, then dries down into a beautiful second-skin lip stain that wears incredibly well. I recently wore it to a wedding and was genuinely impressed by its staying power. The finish looks natural, but you can layer it for more intensity while enjoying the transfer-proof pigment. I tried the shade Cherie, a sheer pink-rose that adds just the right hint of colour, enhancing the lips without ever feeling overdone.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
