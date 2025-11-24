Victoria Beckham Beauty Just Launched a Secret 25% Off Sale—11 Products I'm Topping Up On

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham, @eleanorvousden)
As a beauty editor who tests hundreds of new beauty products every week, I can safely say that nothing makes my beauty-obsessed heart race more than when a Victoria Beckham Beauty drop lands on my beauty desk. Its chic packaging and unmatched formulas make it one of the best makeup brands, and a firm favourite amongst our beauty team. So when I heard that VBB was launching a secret sale for today only, ahead of Black Friday, I had to share the news.

V-Suite Loyalty Members can access 25% off for today only. If you're not already a member, all you need to do is sign up for free, and once you're logged in, you'll then have full access to the sale (as well as enjoying free samples with your order too—it's a win-win).

If you've had your eyes on some of Victoria Beckham Beauty's products, now is the time to stock up your makeup bag with your favourites, including the renowned Satin Kajal Liners and viral The Foundation Drops. But if you need a helping hand in discovering what's worthy of a spot on your dressing table, allow me to introduce you to some of my favourite Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

What I'm Shopping From the Victoria Beckham Beauty Sale

Victoria Beckham having her eye makeup done

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

1. Satin Kajal Liner

Victoria Beckham Beauty satin kajal eyeliners

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

2. Satin Kajal Liner: VB’s Greatest Hits

3. The Foundation Drops with TFC8

4. Colour Wash Blush Water Tint

5. Contour Stylus

Victoria Beckham Beauty contour stick, highlighter stick, blush stick and concealer

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

6. Reflect Highlighter Stick

7. Matte Bronzing Brick

Victoria Beckham Beauty bronzer

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

8. Lid Lustre

Victoria Beckham Beauty lid lustre in tea rose and mink

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

9. 21:50 Rêverie

10. The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator

11. Bitten Lip Tint

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

When Does Black Friday 2025 End?

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

