5 Trends Cool European Women Are Wearing on Their Winter Vacations

After the hectic chaos of the holidays dies down and we settle into the new year, January kicks off winter-vacation season, and European women know full well to take advantage of this cozy time of year, especially given their proximity to the plethora of lovely places to visit. In addition to the chic ski resorts of Gstaad, the Dolomites, and Courchevel, among many others, there are plenty of milder options, such as Barcelona and the English countryside. Naturally, I've been doing Instagram deep dives to see what some of the most stylish Europeans are packing. Among my findings are five key trends that are worth copying no matter where you're headed this winter (even if it's just out to dinner in your own city of residence).
Scroll on to see and shop the key trends the coolest European women are wearing on their winter vacations, from pants to sneakers to accessories.
Half-Zip Pullovers
Half-zip pullovers have quickly become *the* basic to buy in 2026. As you can see here, they even make leggings look supremely elegant.
Shop Half-Zip Pullovers
Varley
Sigrid Fair Isle Knitted Half-Zip Sweater
COS
Boiled Merino Wool Zip-Up Sweater
Everlane
The Half-Zip Sweater in Luxe Merino
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater
Shearling Accessories
If you want to add a luxurious feel to your winter looks, there's no easier way to do so than with a shearling accessory. It's a trend that's very specific to winter, which makes it especially fun to pack for vacation.
Shop Shearling Accessories
Saint Laurent
Icare Maxi Shearling Tote Bag
Apparis
Kai Scarf in Sand
Margaux
The Demi Jane in Tan Shearling
Toteme
Shearling Winter Hat
Track Pants
If you're seeking a cooler, more polished alternative to sweatpants for your winter travel days, look no further than track pants. Take note of the unconventional styling below.
Shop Track Pants
adidas
Firebird Loose Track Pants
Joe's Jeans
The Tina Track Pants
perfectwhitetee
Claud Travel Track Pants
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pants
Satin Sneakers
You can always count on the ongoing Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration to set a few sneaker trends for the season. The Karintha Lo Satin Sneakers are the latest example of this. Who doesn't love fancy sneakers on vacation?