You Don't Have to Fly to the French Riviera to Look Like a Regular at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—Just Wear This

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, built in 1869, has a long history of being where chic people stay in the French Riviera. Located on the southern tip of Cap d'Antibes, the rose-colored hotel has welcomed Pablo Picasso, Marlene Dietrich, Ernest Hemingway, Monica Bellucci, and F. Scott Fitzgerald. The iconic photo of Harrison Ford wearing short shorts and boat shoes during the Cannes Film Festival in 1982 was taken outside—as were all the photos, of course, at Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's 2023 wedding. There's a reason why it's already booked almost completely solid all summer, with prices starting at roughly $1600 per night once rooms free up. Some suites will cost you closer to $6000 per night. Everyone wants to stay there, but only some people can.

If you're not one of those lucky few (same), don't fret. You can still look like a regular at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc simply by following Richie Grainge's lead and utilizing fashion's most versatile accessory: a silk scarf. On her recent trip to the hotel—this time with her husband and their 1-year-old daughter, Eloise—the model tied a black-and-champagne silk scarf around her head like a bandana, pairing it with Saint Laurent sunglasses, a Gucci one-piece swimsuit, black trousers, and red flip-flops from The Row. She finished off the perfect beach-day ensemble with a chocolate-brown knit tote bag by Miu Miu and two gold pendant necklaces, one bearing Eloise's name in cursive letters.

On Sofia Richie Grainge: Gucci GG Terrycloth Jersey Jacquard Swimsuit ($850); Miu Miu IVY Raffia-Effect Woven Tote Bag ($1950); Saint Laurent SL 751 Jeanne Sunglasses ($470); The Row sandals

What makes silk scarves so perfect for summer, and particularly for vacation, is their versatility. This season, we've seen them not only worn Grainge's way, but also as a strapless top, a handbag, and around the waist like a cool belt or pareo. You can also tie one to your handbag's strap for a pop of color or around your neck. If you happen to be driving from France to Monaco, secure one around your head, Grace Kelly style, to protect your coiffure.

Silk scarves will, without a doubt, be the hardest-working item in your luggage this summer, whether you're visiting the prestigious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, another, more accessible establishment in the French Riviera, or somewhere else entirely. It's the ultimate vacation hack, and the best ones available right now are just a scroll away.

