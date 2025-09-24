We're NYC-Based Fashion Editors—Here's Everything We Actually Bought to Wear to NYFW

New York Fashion Week officially wrapped, and we’re all still beaming from the spring 2026 fashion trends, events, spectacles, and street style. Now that the fashion whirlwind has died down in New York, our editorial team is reflecting on their recent purchases in preparation for the glamorous chaos of fashion week. There were back-to-back events, runway shows, dinners, and hardly any stops in between, but the WWW editors were prepared and did it all in style.
Imagine being on your feet for most of the day in uncomfortable shoes for the sake of an outfit, or not bringing the right bag when you have to carry just about your whole life with you. No, thank you! The pieces we all shopped ahead of NYFW were equal parts chic and practical. Our market director, Bobby Schuessler, wore the perfect shoes for all-day wear during fashion week, and fashion editor Sierra Mayhew had the perfect carryall to schlep around the city in style. Ahead, see all the fashion items we wore during fashion’s busiest week.
Kerane Marcellus, Associate Fashion Editor
What I Bought
Paloma Wool
Folded B Shirt
"This is my sole 'splurge' of the fall season, and the only thing I wanted to wear for fashion week. It's such a funny, but chic shirt rolled in one. That's the type of clothing I love to wear."
Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor
What She Bought
Reformation
Drew Kitten Heeled Sandal
"I bought these sandals ahead of fashion week and ended up wearing them a lot. An editor friend even asked if they were The Row, and honestly, they do feel as luxe as they look."
Ray-Ban
50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
"I'm not sure how it took me this long to acquire a pair of classic Wayfarers, but now that I have, they're the only sunglasses I'm reaching for. Just cool and always classic."
Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor
Aeyde
Belen Tassel Loafers
"Living in the city, I walk a lot daily, but during fashion week, my step count triples as I am constantly running from the east side to west side, uptown to downtown. With that said, ahead of NYFW, I searched for comfortable loafers that were anything but basic and landed on the Belen from the Berlin-based brand Aeyde. I love the subtle square toe and fringe details because they feel fresh and very 2025."
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Openwork Crochet Sweater
"Right now, I'm very into textured tops, especially crochet ones. I love the interest and depth they bring to an ensemble and the way they elegantly contrast against tailored trousers or pencil skirts."
Josephine Hadjiloucas, Assistant Shopping Editor
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pants
"A sleek pair of black trousers goes a long way. I bought these a little over a year ago, and I find myself reaching for them every week. My way to wear them is with a cropped white tee and a pair of black moto boots."
CAKES body
Grippy Cakes Triangles
"No matter what you plan to wear to NYFW or for fall, nothing beats the importance of a good undergarment. These non-adhesive covers are a recent purchase, having been recommended to me by friends for months. Discreet and seamless, these reusable covers will be my go-to all season long."
Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor
What She Bought
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
"If you're going to invest in an oversized button down that is perfectly oversized, crisp, and chic—allow me to show you the basics that somehow made my every fashion week outfit I styled it with even better."
DeMellier
New York Suede Tote Bag
"My most recent designer bag purchase was an investment in my love for all things suede. This bag carries it all and exudes elevated minimalism."
Bobby Schuessler, Market Director
What He Bought
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt
"This boxy Uniqlo tee is one of my wardrobe staples. I stocked up on a few fresh styles for NYFW to wear as a base layer with every look."
Vince
Faux-Leather-Trim Italian Cotton Oversized Button-Front Shirt
"I got so many compliments on this shirt because of the modern cut and cool color."
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Leather Loafers
"While certainly an investment, I swear by these loafers because they're actually comfortable. I walked all day in them—like 8 a.m. to midnight. Plus, they're insanely chic."
Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor
What She Bought
Bottega Veneta
Marella Thong in Dark Barolo
"I was surprisingly well behaved this season when it came to shopping pre-NYFW. I only bought these Bottega Veneta thong sandals that I fell in love with in Rome on my end-of-summer vacation. I wore them on the last day of fashion week with a Kallmeyer fringe suede coat that I've been saving, vintage 501 Levi's, and one of my Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jerseys (duh, it was game day)."
Alyssa Brascia
What She Bought
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Halter Top
"'m balling on a budget, so I tried to be careful with the things I purchased this season to ensure that everything was chic and current, yet versatile enough to suit several outings before and beyond fashion week. This asymmetrical top has been a godsend this season, dressing up everything from a casual pair of jeans to silk skirts and minis—in short, it's the perfect LBT. I've yet to run out of ways to style her."
"I've ordered and returned, I kid you not, five different sets of capris before I settled on these from Superdown. My ask was simple (not): form-fitting, but not in the way that looks like leggings, no gap in the waist, a zipper for security and proper fit, and good seamwork (again, so these didn't look like workout leggings). This pair ticked every box. Though I now wish I had a slightly looser fit around the hem, I'm loving these capris with blazers, kitten heels, oversized tees—you name it. Just be sure to size down if you grab these!"
Chinazor Offor, Associate Shopping Editor
What She Bought
ELOQUII
Faux Leather Fringe Skirt
"I really loved how much fun this fringe skirt brought to my look without taking away from it's sophistication."
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.