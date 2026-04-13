Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
For Renee Montgomery, basketball was always her endgame. At just five years old, she confidently told her father she wanted to play college basketball. After years of training and competitive play, she achieved her dream by earning a spot at the University of Connecticut, one of the nation’s premier programs.
Her professional breakthrough came in 2009 when she was drafted 4th overall by the Minnesota Lynx. Montgomery went on to have an impressive 11-year WNBA career, playing for multiple teams across the league. In 2020, Montgomery made a significant personal and professional choice—she opted out of the season to focus her energy on activism and social justice initiatives. Then, she returned for one final season in 2021 with the Atlanta Dream before announcing her retirement from the WNBA.
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Rather than leaving the sport behind, Montgomery quickly transitioned into a new role after retiring. She became part-owner and vice president of the Atlanta Dream. This achievement marked a historic milestone, as she became the first former WNBA player to serve as both an owner and executive of a team in the league.
Today, Montgomery remains deeply involved with the Atlanta Dream, actively working to lead the franchise to new heights. In addition to her executive responsibilities, she channels her entrepreneurial drive into two successful ventures: her clothing brand, C-Suite 21, and her media production company, Think Tank Productions.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Montgomery continues to evolve the WNBA beyond the court.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.