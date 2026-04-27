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As Formula One continues to make a great impact on American culture, it's also becoming a more inclusive space for women, from race style to the C-suite. For Susie Wolff, the managing director of F1 Academy, racing has always been a part of her story. In fact, Wolff has one of motorsport's most inspiring careers, from eager young racer to influential leader championing women in the sport.
Wolff's passion was ignited early. She began kart racing at just 8 years old, setting her sights firmly on F1. By 2001, she had transitioned into professional racing. After a brief stint in British Formula Three, she competed for seven years in the prestigious DTM German touring car series, honing her skills against top competition. Her dream of reaching F1 materialized in 2012 when she joined Williams as a development driver. The following year, she committed full-time to the team, and in 2014, Wolff made history as the first woman in 22 years to participate in an F1 race weekend, taking part at the British Grand Prix. This milestone underscored her talent and resilience in a male-dominated field.
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After retiring from professional racing in 2015, Wolff shifted gears. She cofounded the Dare to Be Different initiative aimed at inspiring the next generation of female racers. She then moved into team management, serving as team principal and later CEO of Venturi, proving her expertise extended far beyond the cockpit.
In 2023, Wolff was appointed managing director of F1 Academy, a women-only racing series dedicated to developing female talent and increasing diversity in motorsport. Her leadership continues to open doors for aspiring drivers worldwide.
Recently, Wolff has added author to her impressive résumé with her debut book Driven, which details her remarkable transition from the driver's seat to the boardroom. The memoir offers candid insights into the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned throughout her groundbreaking career.
Susie Wolff
Driven
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Wolff continues to evolve the F1 landscape.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.