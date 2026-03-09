Second Life Podcast: Kahlana Barfield Brown

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
There’s no denying Kahlana Barfield Brown knows fashion. Her career began with an internship at InStyle Magazine, which quickly evolved into a full-time position. Over nearly a decade, she climbed the ranks at the publication, gaining deep expertise in fashion and beauty, from spotting the season’s latest fashion trends to revealing the best beauty products from experts and celebrities. Her dedication and vision culminated in a landmark achievement: she was named InStyle's first-ever Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large, a role that highlighted her influence in shaping industry trends and perspectives.
After years of contributing to the publication, Barfield Brown was hungry for greater creative control and independence. She left her position to focus on content creation, building her personal brand as a fashion and beauty expert. This shift allowed her to connect directly with audiences through digital platforms, sharing styling insights and personal style that resonated widely.
Then, in 2022, Barfield Brown expanded her resume to fashion design. Target selected her as the inaugural designer for Future Collective, the retailer's pioneering creator-led fashion line. This collaboration marked her official entry into fashion design, blending her editorial eye with accessible, trend-forward apparel that quickly gained popularity.
Last year, she launched her own independent fashion line, KBB, exclusively at Target, with expansion to more locations on the horizon. The collection features elevated essentials inspired by streetwear, offering size-inclusive options and affordable pricing that emphasize everyday wearability and confidence.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Barfield Brown was able to design her future career in fashion based on her past experience as an editor. And keep scrolling to shop some of our KBB favorites.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.