Second Life Podcast: Priscilla Tsai

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If you’re tapped into the skincare industry, chances are you haven’t only heard of Cocokind, but it’s also on your bathroom shelf. For Priscilla Tsai, the founder and CEO of Cocokind, being a conscious skincare brand that’s plant-powered, sustainable, affordable, and cruelty-free in the modern era of skincare was imperative in building the brand.
Before she was at the helm of Cocokind and a major thought-leader in the skincare industry, Tsai initially pursued a career in finance. After graduating from The Wharton School with a degree in Finance and Accounting, she landed a position on Wall Street at J.P. Morgan. While excelling in the demanding world of finance, she quietly began developing her skincare vision on the side. In 2014, Tsai took a significant leap of faith, leaving her stable corporate job to focus on Cocokind full-time.
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The journey to building Cocokind actually began when Tsai was a teenager, as she battled with hormonal acne. Frustrated by the lack of effective, gentle solutions, she decided to create the products she wished existed when she was struggling, which ultimately became Cocokind.
From the outset, Tsai built Cocokind as a community-first business. She leveraged social media to connect directly with customers, sharing transparent stories and listening to real skin concerns. This authentic approach helped her cultivate a loyal and engaged customer base that felt genuinely supported rather than targeted by traditional marketing. The brand’s retail breakthrough came in 2019 when Target began stocking Cocokind products in its stores. Three years later, in 2022, Ulta Beauty also welcomed the brand. Today, Cocokind is available in every Target and Ulta location nationwide, as well as at Whole Foods.
What truly distinguishes Cocokind under Tsai’s leadership is its “anti-aspirational” philosophy. Rather than promoting unattainable beauty standards or heavily filtered ideals, Tsai focuses on helping people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin exactly as they are.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Tsai has created effective products and a brand that empowers all skin types.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.