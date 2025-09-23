I Just Tried Zara's Latest Drop—These Are the Pieces That Will Be Gone By October 1st

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With autumn well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.
Dare I say it, but there is one store on the Great British High Street that always delivers, nay, overdelivers on the trends we most desire when the new season starts setting in. That one store is, of course, you guessed it, none other than Zara. Tasked with checking out their latest offering of autumnal goodness, I sent myself on a retail safari to one of their biggest stores in central London.
You may think this would be busy, stressful, and overstimulating, like some high street stores can be in the radius of W1, however, I took my trip there on a Monday morning and was present and correct for when the store opened at 9.30 am on the dot. Yes, I am keen! The staff were kind enough to provide me with a private changing space, allowing me to give things a real spin and take those crucial mirror selfies with ease.
Right now, Zara is brimming with great suede pieces, coats and jackets, contemporary denim sets, lace-trimmed separates, skirts, suiting, and an abundance of fabulous accessories, from satin scarves, of-the-moment shoes, do-it-all all handbags and artful, statement jewellery. And these are the things Zara does best—directional and trend-led pieces which, if bought with a discerning eye and thoughtful investment, will fast become wardrobe staples that ultimately feel like they can take pride of place in your wardrobe for a long time. And helping you build a considerate and hardworking closet is our MO here at Who What Wear UK, so I gave the best pieces I could find a go, as well as providing some pros and cons for fairness.
For context, I am 5'8', and typically take a size 12, Medium or Large, which suits my height, shape and curves. Most items I tried on were pretty bang on true to size, which eliminated any guesswork. A lot of the items I tried on were straight cut, a-line or a little oversized, which I much prefer over anything too slim-fit and figure-hugging. A lot of items in Zara begin at XS and end at XL, which on the whole, I think is pretty reasonable for size inclusivity purposes.
Scroll on for the standout Zara autumn items I spotted in-store, which you can now browse online now for your convenience. Happy shopping!
The Best Zara Buys for Autumn 2025, As Tried and Reviewed By an Editor:
1. Funnel Neck Jacket + Satin Separates + Leather Loafers
My Review: If you know me, you know I am a sci-fi girlie through and through, so building a look that resembles and honours Trinity from The Matrix, one of my biggest on-screen icons, gives me great, unrivalled joy. With that in mind, I naturally gravitated towards this high-shine, funnel-neck black jacket, which looks perfectly capable of outrunning and outsmarting many an Agent. Funnel-neck jackets are really taking off at the moment, and so I wanted to get in on a slice of the action myself. I gave this one a go in a medium size (spot on, with an oversized fit), which is from Zara's premium selection. I loved its ultra-light feel and the paper-crisp quality, allowing for ample layering underneath, and ruching where you want it (it is equipped with drawstrings, stoppers and elasticated cuffs.) My only hesitation with this jacket is that it is made from a real mix of man-made fabrics, including polyurethane and polyester. If I were to truly invest in a classic jacket like this, I would want to opt for a 100% leather version, for that real luxury finish.
To play up to the glossy black texture of the jacket, I paired it with Zara's bestselling lace-trimmed cami, which has been spotted on so many stylish people on the streets and on Instagram this summer, in pastel and off-white variations. This autumn, Zara are keeping the people happy, bringing it back in an all-black colourway. This top alone is spot on for date night dressing, and its asymmetrical shape allows for the lace to peek over or pop out from under any layering, whether that's sweaters, skirts or denim (all of which are very Olsen coded). I spotted the corresponding skirt, but this time, in a chocolate colourway, which, when worn together, gives a rich, added dimension to the look. To finish, a black east-west bag in a rectangular shape (not laptop friendly, so perhaps keep shopping around if this is a non-negotiable for you), plus shiny leather loafers (they looked super expensive), gave the look real intention and practicality. Lastly, an oversized silver floral cuff for an artful flourish to my arm. Head to toe, this is something I would wear for the office, to then take me to after-work dinner and drinks with friends, as it feels slick, stylish and put-together.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Bomber Jacket
Funnel neck jackets are gaining serious traction. This one is cool and sleek.
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top
This cami is a best-seller, and will no doubt be for some time.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Skirt
Add a lace-trimmed midi skirt to your look for a pretty and refined polish.
ZARA
Leather Loafers With Contrast
I love the high shine to these loafers, and the raw-edge accents.
A great day bag, for essentials only.
ZARA
Flower Bangle Bracelet
Add a statement cuff to your arm party. It will add an artful flourish.
2. Faux-Fur Trimmed Trench + Sweater + Sequin Skirt + Olive Accessories
My Review: I've been on the hunt for a brand-new trench coat, something that feels equally contemporary and timeless. I have been loving all of Zara's latest uploads and the styling I'm seeing online, which has been giving me a heady mix of boho and grunge vibes. This trench (which I first spotted on site) has both in abundance, due to its mushroom tone and faux-fur trim, so I was excited to find it and try it on in the flesh. The collar is removable, so you can keep things streamlined or cozy, your choice. Not only that, but the coat itself is reversible, so you can switch up the checked fabric to a deep green one-note tone. Both look quite heritage to the unassuming eye, and the straight-cut shape allows it to swing and drape over your outfit, without clinging, which I, for one, really appreciate. Again, this jacket is made of a mix of cotton and polyester, but I think the latter brings that protective, shower-proof quality to this trench, making it ideal for easy breezy autumn days in the city, not so much the countryside. I went for a medium size, but wouldn't mind a large for a bit of extra layering space.
To amp up the cozy factor, I gave this chunky oversized knit a spin, which came in a natural biscuit-beige hue. I loved its fit and feel, and I think that came down to the heavy cotton and viscose element, giving it that softness and comfort factor we all seek in our sweaters. I wanted to throw the look off a bit and give it a pretty, nighttime element. I couldn't help but try on this super-sparkly, all-over sequin mini skirt, which, truth be told, is not normally something I would ever consider or buy. Taking a bit of a gamble can sometimes really pay off, and this skirt actually felt so fun and powerful to wear, with the super short shape making it a neat option for the upcoming party season. I took the shirt in a size Large, which was spot-on for my size 10/12 physique. Not to give too much leg away, I opted for a knee-length boot, which I noted in my What To Buy Now column recently. I adored the opulent olive-green hue, patent shine and kitten-heel, which felt very comfortable and walkable. To complete the fit, I reached for a suede handbag, which had a braided finish to the seams and top handle. This yet again tapped into the modern boho trend, which is not only seriously prevalent on the catwalks, but is something Zara does at a pocket-friendly price on the high street. All in all, this is a great weekend look, and would be great for chilly evenings at chic dinners or bar-hopping.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Zw Collection Limited Edition Reversible Trench Coat With Faux Fur Collar
I love the reversible nature to this coat. Its lightweight and a breeze to wear.
ZARA
Oversized Knit Sweater
A great knit for sweater weather.
A bit of sparkle will come in handy for party and events season. This mini is it.
Its boots season! Step out in something other than black with these olive beauties.
ZARA
Braided Split Suede City Bag
A little bag with a whole lot of boho about it.
3. Suede Collarless Jacket + White Denim + Chocolate Accessories
My Review: I don't make the rules—no autumn wardrobe would be complete without a solid suede moment, be that in bag, jacket or shoe form. This suede coat was placed at the very front of the store when I walked in, and is part of Zara's brand-new premium edit, so it felt only right to try it on for size. I noticed the collarless neckline first and foremost, which feels reminiscent of the brands and looks I am seeing on many an Uptown New York style-setter. Knee-length and straight-cut in shape, this jacket is simple, but could be mistaken for designer, given its 'quiet luxury' feel. I took this in a large, which felt comfortable and with enough room for a light knit underneath, as the jacket itself is quite weighty. It has an ever-so-slightly off-the-shoulder shape, which gives it an easy-to-wear, unrestrictive silhouette. At £169, I actually think this is a steal, and no doubt will be a bestseller.
I wanted to let the chocolate brown shade take centre stage, so I accented the coat with a squishy, patent-brown shoulder bag, suede kitten-heeled boots and a brown leather belt. I wanted to keep the base of my look tacitly considered, so I chose a knitted t-shirt in what I can only describe as the perfect Jersey gold milk hue, and a crisp pair of winter-white denim jeans. The jeans felt super soft to the touch, and had a great stretch for ease of wear. I loved their wide leg shape and to-the-floor length, which made for a great excuse to add a slight heeled shoe. All in all, this look felt elegant and polished, and infinitely wealth-whispering. I am a real sucker for chocolate brown, so this jacket, as well as all the bells and whistles, ticked many a box for me. What I also rate is that these items didn't feel tied down to a trend, fad or fleeting mood—they are great additions to anyone's capsule wardrobe, and can no doubt be worn for endless autumnal seasons to come.
Shop the Look:
You could mistake this for an ultra-luxe runway designer piece.
ZARA
Soft-Touch Short Sleeve Knit Top
Switch up your cotton tees for something a little more tactile.
ZARA
Zw Collection Full Length High-Waist Jeans
White denim will never date. These jeans are soft and elongate the leg.
ZARA
Split Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
I know these will team with midi and maxi skirts beautifully, as well as jeans and tailored trousers.
ZARA
Leather Belt With Covered Buckle
A good belt can level up your trouser and jeans game to no end.
I do love a slouchy bag. This patent one gives ample storage for your daily haul.
More of The Best from Zara Right Now
ZARA
Faux Fur Belted Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Soft Double-Position Collar Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Camisole Dress
ZARA
100% Suede Leather Trench Coat Zw Collection Limited Edition
ZARA
Zw Collection Poplin Shirt Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat
ZARA
Gathered Waist Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Jacket
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and each and every buy we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.