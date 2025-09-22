If it's been a while since you've looked at a jumper or styled a pair of knee-high boots, some inspiration is always welcome. It's the jump between seasons when I usually seek out fresh ideas for my own ensembles, and I'm never let down by the best-dressed stars. As the weather cools, these celebrity autumn outfits are infinitely helpful at creating fall outfit formulas. From cool double-denim looks to outfits that put well-tailored blazers front and centre, these strike a perfect balance between timeless but interesting, with a few trends thrown in, of course.
When jacket-and-boot season rolls around, I have a few celebs I seek out for my mood board every time. One of my all-time favourite references for autumnal outfits is Zoë Kravitz. She styles staples into fresh combinations like it's a superpower, whether it's a pair of wide-leg trousers or a blazer. Hailey Bieber is another icon when it comes to creating both elevated looks for going out and more casual ensembles for chilly weekend errand runs. They, along with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and more, provide ample options for drafting your own autumn capsule wardrobe.
Whilst you review your closet and shop around for new autumnal pieces, take a look at the following celebrity fall outfits to inspire your looks over the next few months.
Celebrity Autumn Outfits to Copy This Season:
1. Black Blazer + Sheer Top + Black Jeans
Style Notes: This outfit is one such example of Zoë's styling prowess. After summer's bright whites and pastel hues, monochromatic black is always warmly welcomed back when autumn rolls around. Style a black blazer over top of a sheer knit top and pair with jeans, shoes and a tote in the same shade. It's one outfit formula that will never lead you astray.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Long Blazer
One piece for your wardrobe that will last you through years of trend cycles.
ARKET
Sheer Silk Top – Dark Brown
A sheer top is another unique layering piece for autumn.
MANGO
Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
Zoë has also made a case for embracing slim-fit and skinny jeans once more.
2. Wool Coat + White Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Leave it to no one other than Jennifer Lawrence to exemplify exactly how to elevate minimalist basics into elegant outfits every single time. Her camel coat and white jeans outfit is a staple for wardrobes that lean toward quiet luxury. Just add trainers to give it a more casual spin.
Shop the Look:
MAX MARA
Manuela Icon Belted Camel Hair Coat
If you're looking to invest in a new camel coat this season, I present to you Max Mara's beautiful version.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Straight-leg jeans in a crisp white hue are a great way to add lightness to autumnal outfits.
TOTEME
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers
Toteme always creates the best minimal shoes with a stylish edge—trainers included.
3. Leather Jacket + Mini Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Laura Harrier's combination of a leather trench and knee-high boots is a reminder of how fun it is to dress for autumn. It's the season of great shoes and outerwear, but still mild enough to wear these essentials with skirts and dresses. Mini skirts are back this year, and this outfit is worth screenshotting for the perfect way of incorporating one into your wardrobe.
Shop the Look:
Jigsaw
Leather Knee Length Coat | Purple
I love the length of this coat. The purple-tinged brown is also very unique (but timeless).
Reformation
Brandy Skirt Es
A black mini skirt is infinitely versatile.
AEYDE
Henry Leather Knee Boots
One of the best pairs of knee-high boots I've spotted this season. The shiny leather and small heel are gorgeous.
4. Knit Jumper + Blouse + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Like monochrome, tonal outfits are fitting for autumn too, and Gwyneth Paltrow's look is the definition of how to do it right. Black shoes, charcoal culottes and a light grey fine knit is a great way to welcome autumn back into your closet. It's a masterclass in layering, too. You can easily add a coat for colder days or layer a long-sleeved blouse or tee underneath for warmer days.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Medium-Knit Sweater
This knit jumper will go with everything.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Oxford, White
Ideal for layering under all of your jumpers and jackets.
Jigsaw
Wool High Waist Pleat Trouser in Grey
This pair of trousers looks almost identical to Gwyneth's.
5. Waisted Blazer + Pencil Skirt + Heels
Style Notes: Waisted silhouettes have returned this autumn, as has the pencil skirt. Hailey Bieber has expertly paired both together into a a sleek outfit that's stylish enough for evenings but won't leave you shivering. Both hers and Zoë's looks have reignited how much I love an all-black outfit.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Leather Blazer
The collarless style and buttons are so chic and different from anything I've seen.
Reiss
Tailored Pencil Skirt in Black
The pencil skirt has made a very big return this season, and there are so many ways to style it.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Pointed Slingbacks
Kitten heels are a great transitional shoe—you can wear them as is or with tights.
6. Monochrome Jacket + Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: When I'm not focused on creating another rendition of an all-black autumn outfit, I'm often looking for outfits that are a little more fun. Something that looks chic, but slightly more interesting. Cara Delevingne always delivers in this regard, especially with this all-burgundy look. It shows that black isn't the only great choice for colour-blocking. Pick another shade, like deep red, olive, navy or grey to switch up your usual rotation.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Senta Oversized Bomber Jacket
The Frankie Shop always gets the relaxed silhouette right. This jacket also comes in a cool army green.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
Cara has inspired me to give colourful denim a chance again. Burgundy is fail-safe for autumn.
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
Another staple autumn shoe. Every shoe rack needs a pair of loafers.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.