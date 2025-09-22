If Compliments Are What You're After, Try One of These Celebrity-Backed Outfits This Season

These autumn celebrity outfits provide the perfect inspiration for styling jeans, blazers, boots and coats as the weather cools.

Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence in various autumn outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

If it's been a while since you've looked at a jumper or styled a pair of knee-high boots, some inspiration is always welcome. It's the jump between seasons when I usually seek out fresh ideas for my own ensembles, and I'm never let down by the best-dressed stars. As the weather cools, these celebrity autumn outfits are infinitely helpful at creating fall outfit formulas. From cool double-denim looks to outfits that put well-tailored blazers front and centre, these strike a perfect balance between timeless but interesting, with a few trends thrown in, of course.

When jacket-and-boot season rolls around, I have a few celebs I seek out for my mood board every time. One of my all-time favourite references for autumnal outfits is Zoë Kravitz. She styles staples into fresh combinations like it's a superpower, whether it's a pair of wide-leg trousers or a blazer. Hailey Bieber is another icon when it comes to creating both elevated looks for going out and more casual ensembles for chilly weekend errand runs. They, along with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and more, provide ample options for drafting your own autumn capsule wardrobe.

Whilst you review your closet and shop around for new autumnal pieces, take a look at the following celebrity fall outfits to inspire your looks over the next few months.

Celebrity Autumn Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. Black Blazer + Sheer Top + Black Jeans

Celebrity autumn outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This outfit is one such example of Zoë's styling prowess. After summer's bright whites and pastel hues, monochromatic black is always warmly welcomed back when autumn rolls around. Style a black blazer over top of a sheer knit top and pair with jeans, shoes and a tote in the same shade. It's one outfit formula that will never lead you astray.

Shop the Look:

2. Wool Coat + White Jeans + Trainers

Celebrity autumn outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Leave it to no one other than Jennifer Lawrence to exemplify exactly how to elevate minimalist basics into elegant outfits every single time. Her camel coat and white jeans outfit is a staple for wardrobes that lean toward quiet luxury. Just add trainers to give it a more casual spin.

Shop the Look:

3. Leather Jacket + Mini Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Celebrity autumn outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Laura Harrier's combination of a leather trench and knee-high boots is a reminder of how fun it is to dress for autumn. It's the season of great shoes and outerwear, but still mild enough to wear these essentials with skirts and dresses. Mini skirts are back this year, and this outfit is worth screenshotting for the perfect way of incorporating one into your wardrobe.

Shop the Look:

4. Knit Jumper + Blouse + Wide-Leg Trousers

Celebrity autumn outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Like monochrome, tonal outfits are fitting for autumn too, and Gwyneth Paltrow's look is the definition of how to do it right. Black shoes, charcoal culottes and a light grey fine knit is a great way to welcome autumn back into your closet. It's a masterclass in layering, too. You can easily add a coat for colder days or layer a long-sleeved blouse or tee underneath for warmer days.

Shop the Look:

5. Waisted Blazer + Pencil Skirt + Heels

Celebrity autumn outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Waisted silhouettes have returned this autumn, as has the pencil skirt. Hailey Bieber has expertly paired both together into a a sleek outfit that's stylish enough for evenings but won't leave you shivering. Both hers and Zoë's looks have reignited how much I love an all-black outfit.

Shop the Look:

6. Monochrome Jacket + Trousers + Loafers

Celebrity autumn outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When I'm not focused on creating another rendition of an all-black autumn outfit, I'm often looking for outfits that are a little more fun. Something that looks chic, but slightly more interesting. Cara Delevingne always delivers in this regard, especially with this all-burgundy look. It shows that black isn't the only great choice for colour-blocking. Pick another shade, like deep red, olive, navy or grey to switch up your usual rotation.

Shop the Look:

Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.

Latest