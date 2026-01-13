Every Stylish It Girl Is Suddenly Wearing This IYKYK Shoe Brand

Dua Lipa and Pia Mance wearing Jude the Brand pumps
(Image credit: @dualipa; @georginadowne)

Seemingly overnight, a single shoe brand has become a quiet constant on the feet of all the most stylish celebrities and It girls. From Dua Lipa's white pumps to Kim Kardashian's peep-toe pair and cosigns from Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes, and countless others, everyone seems to agree on Jude. Established in 2024 by designers Jurgita Dileviciute and Denitsa Bumbarova, the label is defined by a modern minimalist aesthetic with a sculptural bent. The designs are wearable but arrive with an unexpected twist whether that be a slit detail at the toe or sculptural heel shapes, making them an instant favorite among those in the know.

What sets Jude apart is that the silhouettes feel timeless but never boring, with thoughtful details that make each pair feel at once of-the-moment and timeless. Early favorites include the Fame Pumps, a pair of sculptural pumps with an elongated heel, and the Date Mules, a round-toe style with a decisive cutout at the toe, but with each new launch, the shoes just keep getting better and better, making it a brand to watch. Consider this your early heads-up: If you haven’t heard of Jude yet, you’ll soon see it everywhere.

Simone Ashley wearing Jude the Label heels

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Simone Ashley: Jude Fame Pumps ($630)

Vittoria Ceretti wearing Jude Date Mules in Paris

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Vittoria Ceretti: Jude Date Mules ($590)

Dua Lipa wearing Jude the Label heels

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Jude Fame Pumps ($630)

Zoey Deutch wearing Jude the Label heels

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Zoey Deutch: Jude Fame Pumps ($630)

Emma Stone wearing Jude the Label heels

(Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: Jude Cross Sandals

Danielle Jinadu wearing Jude the Label heels

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

On Danielle Jinadu: Jude Date Mules ($590)

a pair of brown Jude patent-leather croc-embossed pumps

(Image credit: @sirinhaban)

