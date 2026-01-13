Seemingly overnight, a single shoe brand has become a quiet constant on the feet of all the most stylish celebrities and It girls. From Dua Lipa's white pumps to Kim Kardashian's peep-toe pair and cosigns from Alexa Chung, Katie Holmes, and countless others, everyone seems to agree on Jude. Established in 2024 by designers Jurgita Dileviciute and Denitsa Bumbarova, the label is defined by a modern minimalist aesthetic with a sculptural bent. The designs are wearable but arrive with an unexpected twist whether that be a slit detail at the toe or sculptural heel shapes, making them an instant favorite among those in the know.
What sets Jude apart is that the silhouettes feel timeless but never boring, with thoughtful details that make each pair feel at once of-the-moment and timeless. Early favorites include the Fame Pumps, a pair of sculptural pumps with an elongated heel, and the Date Mules, a round-toe style with a decisive cutout at the toe, but with each new launch, the shoes just keep getting better and better, making it a brand to watch. Consider this your early heads-up: If you haven’t heard of Jude yet, you’ll soon see it everywhere.
