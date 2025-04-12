Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Burberry Bikini Is About to Go Viral

Spring weather has barely arrived, but we're already dreaming about hot summer days. Fueling this desire to dive into our favorite season is Burberry's High Summer campaign, shot by Drew Vickars on 35mm on location under the Dubai sun.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, tennis player and brand ambassador Jack Draper, and models Alva Claire and Babacar N’Doye form a stylish quartet. They look chic on board the aptly named "Check Mate" yacht while wearing the brand's latest vacation-chic collection.

"We wanted to capture the joy of the British at play," says Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee of Burberry High Summer 2025. "A kind of kick-start to the summer. Burberry is a brand for all the seasons, don’t forget."

The collection is peppered with nautical nods alongside the brand's signature check motif adorning silk dresses, shirts, and shorts. Footwear styles include easy slides and classic espadrilles, while the bag lineup features must-have crochet-knit and classic totes. These aren't just accessories; they're statement pieces that perfectly complement the laid-back luxury of the collection.

Ready to dive in? Keep scrolling to check out the campaign and shop select pieces.

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Check Triangle Bikini
Burberry
Check Triangle Bikini

A classic Burberry bikini never goes out of style.

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Cropped Check Cotton Shirt - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Cropped Check Cotton Shirt

Cropped but still sophisticated.

Check Bikini Briefs in Cotton - Women, Nylon | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Bikini Briefs

Already have the signature shade? Try this white and gray design on for summer.

Medium Highlands Tote in Soap
Burberry
Medium Highlands Tote

Everything you need for a boat day fits in this bag.

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Check Cotton Bucket Hat
Burberry
Check Cotton Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are for everyone, obviously.

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Check Bikini Top
Burberry
Check Bikini Top

Wear it with the matching bikini bottoms or sleek silk pants as shown above on Rosie HW.

Silk Printed Pants
Burberry
Knot Silk Trousers

These dreamy silk pants perfect for vacation.

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

White Bikini with Checked Trim
Burberry
Check Trim Bikini in White

Very into this signature trim.

Burberry High Summer 2025 Campaign

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

Check Cotton Towel in Sand
Burberry
Check Cotton Towel

Don't forget to towel off!

