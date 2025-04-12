Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Burberry Bikini Is About to Go Viral
Spring weather has barely arrived, but we're already dreaming about hot summer days. Fueling this desire to dive into our favorite season is Burberry's High Summer campaign, shot by Drew Vickars on 35mm on location under the Dubai sun.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, tennis player and brand ambassador Jack Draper, and models Alva Claire and Babacar N’Doye form a stylish quartet. They look chic on board the aptly named "Check Mate" yacht while wearing the brand's latest vacation-chic collection.
"We wanted to capture the joy of the British at play," says Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee of Burberry High Summer 2025. "A kind of kick-start to the summer. Burberry is a brand for all the seasons, don’t forget."
The collection is peppered with nautical nods alongside the brand's signature check motif adorning silk dresses, shirts, and shorts. Footwear styles include easy slides and classic espadrilles, while the bag lineup features must-have crochet-knit and classic totes. These aren't just accessories; they're statement pieces that perfectly complement the laid-back luxury of the collection.
Ready to dive in? Keep scrolling to check out the campaign and shop select pieces.
Already have the signature shade? Try this white and gray design on for summer.
Wear it with the matching bikini bottoms or sleek silk pants as shown above on Rosie HW.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
