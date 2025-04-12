Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Burberry Bikini Is About to Go Viral

Spring weather has barely arrived, but we're already dreaming about hot summer days. Fueling this desire to dive into our favorite season is Burberry's High Summer campaign, shot by Drew Vickars on 35mm on location under the Dubai sun.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, tennis player and brand ambassador Jack Draper, and models Alva Claire and Babacar N’Doye form a stylish quartet. They look chic on board the aptly named "Check Mate" yacht while wearing the brand's latest vacation-chic collection.

"We wanted to capture the joy of the British at play," says Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee of Burberry High Summer 2025. "A kind of kick-start to the summer. Burberry is a brand for all the seasons, don’t forget."

The collection is peppered with nautical nods alongside the brand's signature check motif adorning silk dresses, shirts, and shorts. Footwear styles include easy slides and classic espadrilles, while the bag lineup features must-have crochet-knit and classic totes. These aren't just accessories; they're statement pieces that perfectly complement the laid-back luxury of the collection.

Ready to dive in? Keep scrolling to check out the campaign and shop select pieces.

Burberry Check Triangle Bikini $550 SHOP NOW A classic Burberry bikini never goes out of style.

Burberry Cropped Check Cotton Shirt $720 SHOP NOW Cropped but still sophisticated.

Burberry Check Bikini Briefs $320 SHOP NOW Already have the signature shade? Try this white and gray design on for summer.

Burberry Medium Highlands Tote $1690 SHOP NOW Everything you need for a boat day fits in this bag.

Burberry Check Cotton Bucket Hat $480 SHOP NOW Bucket hats are for everyone, obviously.

Burberry Check Bikini Top $370 SHOP NOW Wear it with the matching bikini bottoms or sleek silk pants as shown above on Rosie HW.

Burberry Knot Silk Trousers $1550 SHOP NOW These dreamy silk pants perfect for vacation.

Burberry Check Trim Bikini in White $550 SHOP NOW Very into this signature trim.

