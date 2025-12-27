The Color Trend That Makes Any Outfit Look 2026 Instead of 2025

There was a girl I had a class with in college who was always impeccably dressed. But the thing that made her outfits, which is also the reason why I remember her all these years later, is the way she wore colorful socks. She'd pair them with jeans, trousers, it didn’t matter. Her socks were never white and her outfits had a serious punch because of this. There was a robin’s egg blue pair that made a particular impact one me. It was peak indie sleaze and despite my penchant for ripped t-shirts and tights, I actually bought my own COS pair in a similar shade because of them.
If we consider the current 2026 resort trends like animal print, printed silk scarves and polka dots, colorful socks are simpatico with a craving for vigor, fun and a bit of whimsy. Saturated primary colors like tomato red and deep blue are the frontrunners when it comes to the socks the fashion girls are wearing. But socks in brown, pastel pinks and yellows are equally as unexpected if a bit more subdued. I’ve even spotted shocking pink, purple and blue in the wild.
The best part about this trend is it's choose-your-own-adventure vibe. Pick your flavor!
Brown Socks + Loafers + Lace Shorts
Everything about this outfit is unexpected. From the lace shorts paired with the trench coat to our focus, the brown socks with matching loafers. Monochrome shoes and socks are are a good way to ground an otherwise eclectic (in a good way) look.
Comme Si
The Merino Tube Sock
COS
Ribbed Silk Socks
J.Crew
Camden Loafers With Leather Soles
ZARA
Soft Leather Loafers
Reformation
Fern Satin Short
Intimissimi
Lace Trim Silk Shorts
Dusty Blue Socks + Loafer Mules + Metallic Mini
Laura is giving us so much to play with here. At first glance you wouldn't think these items go together, but somehow they work so well.
Uniqlo
Heattech Socks
Free People
Essential Socks
ZARA
Leather Mule Shoes
Anthropologie
Maeve Kiltie Tassel Loafer Mules
BLANKNYC
5 Pocket Mini
Butter-Yellow Socks + Red Loafers + Dark Denim
Butter yellow and red are a match made in heaven. This is a great example of how a colorful sock can completely overhaul an everyday jeans look.