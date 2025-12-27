The Color Trend That Makes Any Outfit Look 2026 Instead of 2025

By
published
in Features
Photo of red Gucci loafers with butter yellow socks, dark straight jeans and a Tibi coat.
(Image credit: @louisahatt)

There was a girl I had a class with in college who was always impeccably dressed. But the thing that made her outfits, which is also the reason why I remember her all these years later, is the way she wore colorful socks. She'd pair them with jeans, trousers, it didn’t matter. Her socks were never white and her outfits had a serious punch because of this. There was a robin’s egg blue pair that made a particular impact one me. It was peak indie sleaze and despite my penchant for ripped t-shirts and tights, I actually bought my own COS pair in a similar shade because of them.

If we consider the current 2026 resort trends like animal print, printed silk scarves and polka dots, colorful socks are simpatico with a craving for vigor, fun and a bit of whimsy. Saturated primary colors like tomato red and deep blue are the frontrunners when it comes to the socks the fashion girls are wearing. But socks in brown, pastel pinks and yellows are equally as unexpected if a bit more subdued. I’ve even spotted shocking pink, purple and blue in the wild.

The best part about this trend is it's choose-your-own-adventure vibe. Pick your flavor!

Brown Socks + Loafers + Lace Shorts

Woman wears brown loafers and socks, white lace silk shorts, grey sweater and white trench coat.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Everything about this outfit is unexpected. From the lace shorts paired with the trench coat to our focus, the brown socks with matching loafers. Monochrome shoes and socks are are a good way to ground an otherwise eclectic (in a good way) look.

Dusty Blue Socks + Loafer Mules + Metallic Mini

Woman wears dusty blue socks, black loafer mules, metallic mini skirt and tweed jacket.

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Laura is giving us so much to play with here. At first glance you wouldn't think these items go together, but somehow they work so well.

Butter-Yellow Socks + Red Loafers + Dark Denim

Photo of red Gucci loafers with butter yellow socks, dark straight jeans and a Tibi coat.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Butter yellow and red are a match made in heaven. This is a great example of how a colorful sock can completely overhaul an everyday jeans look.