The Elegant Top Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans and Trousers to Look Rich

There are many trends resurfacing today that we have Tom Ford to thank for: plunging necklines, sharp tailoring, and cleverly placed hardware, just to name a few. The designer's unapologetic sex appeal, especially during his iconic reign at Gucci during the mid 1990s and early 2000s, set the stage for an attitude that continues to be replicated and interpreted today. In fact, one such item spiking in popularity more than any other right now and it's the return of the satin shirt.
Thirty years on from the Gucci fall/winter 1995 collection that the shirts first showed in, I've noticed a rise in outfits featuring similar styles. The It girls of the moment—including Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk—are tapping into the same energy and styling these lustrous silk shirts as going-out tops with just one or two of the buttons fastened to maximize the Tom Ford energy.
On the Gucci F/W 1995 Runway
On Ford's Gucci fall/winter 1995 runway, models Kate Moss and Shalom Harlow were both styled in fitted silk button-downs that were tucked into flared velvet trousers.
On It Girls in 2026
Bieber sourced a teal shirt from the aforementioned Gucci fall 1995 collection which she styled with satin cigarette trousers and heeled mules while doing press in New York for Rhode's Sephora launch.
Elsa Hosk has designed a number of silk shirts for her brand Helsa in a range of vibrant hues like teal, icy blue, and ballet pink.
British label Aligne is likewise behind the trend with a light blue iteration that fashion people have taken to styling with slim trousers.
For a more classic look, try a shirt with a boxier fit that tucks in well to high-rise denim.
For an office-friendly take, use the lustrous finish of a silk shirt to contrast sharp tailoring like underneath a pant suit.