All the Coolest Girls I Follow Are Wearing This "Dated" Shoe Trend With Jeans, Dresses, and Skirts

Give your pointed-toe heels a break, and wear this style instead.

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025
(Image credit: @mv.tiangue; @luciacuesta_)
There’s a very specific shoe trend making its way into my feed right now, and all the coolest girls I follow are already on board. It’s not ballet flats or boots this time—it’s wedge heels. The silhouette that once felt dated and overly polished suddenly looks fresh again thanks to subtle updates: sleek finishes, sculptural shapes, and minimalist straps that make them feel more “quiet luxury” than “2000s vacation.”

Wedge heels are proving to be the in-between option we didn’t know we needed. They add height and sophistication without the discomfort of a stiletto, and the styling potential is endless. With jeans, they give an easy, elevated touch that’s very off-duty model. And with skirts, they bring back that early 2000s charm but in a more intentional, fashion-forward way.

The trick is in how you wear them. Think wide-leg denim that grazes the top of the wedge, sleek midi skirts paired with fitted knits, or even pleated minis styled with knee-high socks for a cool, nostalgic twist. The key is balancing proportions—since wedges have more visual weight, they look best when styled with clean, modern pieces that keep the outfit grounded.

Whether you go for a stacked leather version or a minimal suede style, wedge heels are about to be the unexpected hero of your fall wardrobe. They’re walkable, versatile, and quietly making a comeback that feels chic, not ironic. Basically, if you’ve been sleeping on wedges, it’s time to wake up.

See the coolest wedge-heel outfits we’ve seen so far this fall and shop the shoe style along the way.

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: Long-sleeve T-shirt + Midi skirt + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @hannahjuneva)

Get the look: T-shirt + Midi skirt + Suede wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @nawalsari)

Get the look: Brown jacket + Jeans + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Get the look: Sheer and lace dress + Wedge heels + Leather bag

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @karolinebeltner)

Get the look: Fitted T-shirt + Miniskirt + Printed wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: Fitted sweater + Midi skirt + Leather belt + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Get the look: Matching top and skirt set + Oversize hobo bag + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Long tailored coat + Beret + Turtleneck dress + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: Sporty jacket + Lace dress + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @ariellanyssa)

Get the look: Suede minidress + Wedge heels + Mini bag

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @summerrachelwarren)

Get the look: Long suede jacket + Capri leggings + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @chanelmckinsie)

Get the look: Striped polo shirt + Micro minishorts + Suede wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Get the look: Oversize polo shirt + Silk midi skirt + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Get the look: Lace top + Lace skirt + Wedge heels

woman wearing wedge heels outfit fall 2025

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Get the look: Suede jacket + Silk minidress + Tights + Wedge heels

