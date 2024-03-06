I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But I Think Wedges Might Be Cool Again

For one reason or another, 2024 will go down as the year of the fashion comeback kid, with everything from low-rise jeans and whale tails to micro miniskirts and platform flip-flops returning to relevancy in a big way. But the year isn't over yet. Potentially the latest resurgence in 2024 is a heel style you likely thought you'd retired for good back in 2007: wedges.

Despite swearing off the sculptural sandal silhouette years ago, I haven't been able to get them off my mind. Brands like Jeffery Campbell, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Gucci, and Free People have all put modern spins on the once-outdated style, making wedges all the more tempting. By the time I spotted (and subsequently purchased) a pair of red-leather wedge boots at Zara, I was a full-blown convert.

On the off chance that you aren't quite so easy to convince, keep scrolling. I'd be willing to bet that you'll be fast on your way to becoming a certified wedge owner after seeing the 36 pairs ahead.

Wedge Boots

Seychelles Only Girl Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie $159 SHOP NOW These feel Renaissance tour approved.

Zara Knee High Wedge Cowboy Boots $100 SHOP NOW The wedge trend has even hit the yeehaw world.

Franco Sarto Emina Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie $190 $100 SHOP NOW These are bound to keep your feet dry and warm—not to mention they're on-trend.

Jeffrey Campbell Millennium Platform Wedge Bootie $180 SHOP NOW These have a retro-cool feel.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Lauren Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie $468 SHOP NOW Everyone will want to know where you got these.

Anne Klein Vella Knee High Wedge Boot $90 SHOP NOW The color blocking on this boot is so chic.

Paris Texas Wanda Suede Wedge Ankle Boots $780 SHOP NOW The comfortable alternative to your high-heeled winter booties.

Thong Wedges

Marsèll Green Zeppo Infradito Wedge Sandals $1120 $235 SHOP NOW These just might be the chicest flip-flops I've ever seen.

FitFlop F-Mode Platform Sandal $120 SHOP NOW *Becomes five inches taller.*

Melissa Free Platform Flip Flop $89 SHOP NOW Perfect for summer.

Alexander Wang Wedge Flip Flop $150 SHOP NOW These are too good not to add to your shopping cart.

Free People Haven Thong Flatform $98 $69 SHOP NOW These platform sandals are giving me serious "early aughts Paris Hilton by the pool" vibes.

Circus Ny Elana $100 SHOP NOW If you haven't yet tried Reformation's shoe line, this is your sign to do so.

Jeffrey Campbell Crybaby Platform Sandal $125 SHOP NOW Platform flip-flops are back.

Wedge Mules

Marc Fisher Rollo Wedge Sandal $85 $70 SHOP NOW This $56 style is the perfect way to test out wedges IRL.

Wild Fable Alanna Slide Wedge Heels $40 SHOP NOW Fact: You can't go wrong with Reike Nen.

Jeffrey Campbell Wedge Heels $150 SHOP NOW These are calling my name for the ballerina pink.

Matisse Matisse Terry Platform Sandals $55 SHOP NOW Part house slippers, part 2021 trendy footwear.

Schutz Dalle Platform Wedge Sandal $138 SHOP NOW Anyone who knows me well knows just how much I adore a clear sandal strap detail.

Zara Denim Wedge Sandal $70 SHOP NOW *Stores in closet for first day of spring.*

Strappy Wedges

Am:Pm Celine Wedge Mules $325 SHOP NOW The only thing cooler than wedges right now are wedges that are on sale.

Stuart Weitzman Aleena Wedge Slide Sandal $395 SHOP NOW It's the subtle elegance for me.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedge - Black $445 SHOP NOW Anyone who's had their eyes on these wedges for years (myself included!) knows all too well just how hard they are to find in stock.

Sanctuary Wilder Platform Wedge Sandal $129 SHOP NOW These will never go out of style.

Aldo Kasie White Women's Wedges $98 SHOP NOW Neutrals forever.

Gia x RHW Rosie Leather Strappy Wedge Sandals $685 $206 SHOP NOW This stiletto-wedge hybrid is an actual work of art.

Schutz Filipa Wedge Sandal $148 SHOP NOW Phillip Lim knows how to make damn good shoes.

Dolce Vita Gemini Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal $130 SHOP NOW Literally anything Christopher Esber does will impress me, and these sandals are no exception.

Espadrilles

By Chloe Frayed Wedge $325 SHOP NOW A good logo moment never goes unappreciated.

Soludos Tall Wedge Espadrilles $95 SHOP NOW Fingers crossed there is a beach vacation in your near future.

Charles & Keith Black Buckled Espadrille Wedges $63 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith keeps having to restock these.

Castañer Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles $135 SHOP NOW Kate Middleton frequents this shoe brand.

Toni Pons Valencia Wraparound Espadrille Wedge $105 SHOP NOW Once you have cream-and-black espadrilles, navy is an obvious next purchase.

Stradivarius Espadrille Heeled Wedge in Orange $80 SHOP NOW Espadrilles for $31? *Buys immediately*

Gucci Leather Platform Espadrille $750 SHOP NOW Gucci goes to the beach.

