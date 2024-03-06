I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But I Think Wedges Might Be Cool Again
For one reason or another, 2024 will go down as the year of the fashion comeback kid, with everything from low-rise jeans and whale tails to micro miniskirts and platform flip-flops returning to relevancy in a big way. But the year isn't over yet. Potentially the latest resurgence in 2024 is a heel style you likely thought you'd retired for good back in 2007: wedges.
Despite swearing off the sculptural sandal silhouette years ago, I haven't been able to get them off my mind. Brands like Jeffery Campbell, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Gucci, and Free People have all put modern spins on the once-outdated style, making wedges all the more tempting. By the time I spotted (and subsequently purchased) a pair of red-leather wedge boots at Zara, I was a full-blown convert.
On the off chance that you aren't quite so easy to convince, keep scrolling. I'd be willing to bet that you'll be fast on your way to becoming a certified wedge owner after seeing the 36 pairs ahead.
Wedge Boots
These are bound to keep your feet dry and warm—not to mention they're on-trend.
The comfortable alternative to your high-heeled winter booties.
Thong Wedges
These just might be the chicest flip-flops I've ever seen.
These platform sandals are giving me serious "early aughts Paris Hilton by the pool" vibes.
Wedge Mules
Anyone who knows me well knows just how much I adore a clear sandal strap detail.
Strappy Wedges
Anyone who's had their eyes on these wedges for years (myself included!) knows all too well just how hard they are to find in stock.
Literally anything Christopher Esber does will impress me, and these sandals are no exception.
Espadrilles
Once you have cream-and-black espadrilles, navy is an obvious next purchase.
Next: 10 Editors Share Their Real Feelings About Wedges
Promo Image: courtesy of Zara.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
6 Major Heel Trends That Are Giving Flats a Run for Their Money
Taking things to new heights.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a High-Heel Sceptic, But These 6 Shoe Trends Will (Quite Literally) Elevate Your Wardrobe
Sorry, ballet flats.
By Remy Farrell
-
Everyone Is Suddenly Wearing This Classy Shoe Trend Again, and It's Tempting Me Away From Flats
They look so chic with jeans.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Keep Seeing This Shoe Trend in Paris and NYC—Now It’s All Over M&S and Zara
As cool as they come.
By Natalie Munro
-
Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe With 31 Chic Pieces That Only *Look* Expensive
Almost everything is under $200.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Need VB to Explain How She Got Through Airport Security in These Shoes
This is a pressing matter.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Not Allowed Anymore Shoes This Season, But Someone Needs to See These
Editor-approved flats, heels, sneakers, and loafers.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Need Victoria Beckham to Explain How She Got Through TSA in These Stilettos
This is a pressing matter.
By Eliza Huber