I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But I Think Wedges Might Be Cool Again

By Eliza Huber
published

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber; Pictured: Zara Leather Wedge Ankle Boots ($229))

For one reason or another, 2024 will go down as the year of the fashion comeback kid, with everything from low-rise jeans and whale tails to micro miniskirts and platform flip-flops returning to relevancy in a big way. But the year isn't over yet. Potentially the latest resurgence in 2024 is a heel style you likely thought you'd retired for good back in 2007: wedges.

Despite swearing off the sculptural sandal silhouette years ago, I haven't been able to get them off my mind. Brands like Jeffery Campbell, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Gucci, and Free People have all put modern spins on the once-outdated style, making wedges all the more tempting. By the time I spotted (and subsequently purchased) a pair of red-leather wedge boots at Zara, I was a full-blown convert.

On the off chance that you aren't quite so easy to convince, keep scrolling. I'd be willing to bet that you'll be fast on your way to becoming a certified wedge owner after seeing the 36 pairs ahead. 

Wedge Boots

Only Girl Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie
Seychelles
Only Girl Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie

These feel Renaissance tour approved.

Zara + Knee High Wedge Cowboy Boots
Zara
Knee High Wedge Cowboy Boots

The wedge trend has even hit the yeehaw world. 

Emina Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie
Franco Sarto
Emina Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie

These are bound to keep your feet dry and warm—not to mention they're on-trend.

Jeffrey Campbell + Millennium Platform Wedge Bootie
Jeffrey Campbell
Millennium Platform Wedge Bootie

These have a retro-cool feel. 

Lauren Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Lauren Pointed Toe Wedge Bootie

Everyone will want to know where you got these. 

Vella Knee High Wedge Boot
Anne Klein
Vella Knee High Wedge Boot

The color blocking on this boot is so chic.

Paris Texas + Wanda Suede Wedge Ankle Boots
Paris Texas
Wanda Suede Wedge Ankle Boots

The comfortable alternative to your high-heeled winter booties.

Thong Wedges

Marsèll + Green Zeppo Infradito Wedge Sandals
Marsèll
Green Zeppo Infradito Wedge Sandals

These just might be the chicest flip-flops I've ever seen.

F-Mode Platform Sandal
FitFlop
F-Mode Platform Sandal

*Becomes five inches taller.* 

Free Platform Flip Flop
Melissa
Free Platform Flip Flop

Perfect for summer.

Alexander Wang + Wedge Flip Flop
Alexander Wang
Wedge Flip Flop

These are too good not to add to your shopping cart.

Free People + Free People Haven Thong Flatform
Free People
Haven Thong Flatform

These platform sandals are giving me serious "early aughts Paris Hilton by the pool" vibes.

Circus Ny + Elana
Circus Ny
Elana

If you haven't yet tried Reformation's shoe line, this is your sign to do so. 

Jeffrey Campbell + Crybaby Platform Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Crybaby Platform Sandal

Platform flip-flops are back. 

Wedge Mules

Marc Fisher + Rollo Wedge Sandal
Marc Fisher
Rollo Wedge Sandal

This $56 style is the perfect way to test out wedges IRL.

Wild Fable + Alanna Slide Wedge Heels
Wild Fable
Alanna Slide Wedge Heels

Fact: You can't go wrong with Reike Nen.

Jeffrey Campbell + Wedge Heels
Jeffrey Campbell
Wedge Heels

These are calling my name for the ballerina pink.

Matisse + Matisse Terry Platform Sandals
Matisse
Matisse Terry Platform Sandals

Part house slippers, part 2021 trendy footwear.

Schutz + Dalle Platform Wedge Sandal
Schutz
Dalle Platform Wedge Sandal

Anyone who knows me well knows just how much I adore a clear sandal strap detail.

Zara + Denim Wedge Sandal
Zara
Denim Wedge Sandal

*Stores in closet for first day of spring.*

Strappy Wedges

Am:Pm + Celine Wedge Mules
Am:Pm
Celine Wedge Mules

The only thing cooler than wedges right now are wedges that are on sale. 

Stuart Weitzman + Aleena Wedge Slide Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Aleena Wedge Slide Sandal

It's the subtle elegance for me.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh + Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedge - Black
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Olympia Wedge - Black

Anyone who's had their eyes on these wedges for years (myself included!) knows all too well just how hard they are to find in stock. 

Sanctuary + Wilder Platform Wedge Sandal
Sanctuary
Wilder Platform Wedge Sandal

These will never go out of style. 

Aldo + Kasie White Women's Wedges
Aldo
Kasie White Women's Wedges

Neutrals forever.

Gia x RHW + Rosie Leather Strappy Wedge Sandals
Gia x RHW
Rosie Leather Strappy Wedge Sandals

This stiletto-wedge hybrid is an actual work of art.

Schutz + Filipa Wedge Sandal
Schutz
Filipa Wedge Sandal

Phillip Lim knows how to make damn good shoes.

Dolce Vita + Gemini Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal
Dolce Vita
Gemini Ankle Strap Wedge Sandal

Literally anything Christopher Esber does will impress me, and these sandals are no exception.

Espadrilles

By Chloe + Frayed Wedge
By Chloe
Frayed Wedge

A good logo moment never goes unappreciated.

Soludos + Tall Wedge Espadrilles
Soludos
Tall Wedge Espadrilles

Fingers crossed there is a beach vacation in your near future.

Charles & Keith + Black Buckled Espadrille Wedges
Charles & Keith
Black Buckled Espadrille Wedges

Charles & Keith keeps having to restock these.

Castañer + Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

Kate Middleton frequents this shoe brand. 

Toni Pons + Valencia Wraparound Espadrille Wedge
Toni Pons
Valencia Wraparound Espadrille Wedge

Once you have cream-and-black espadrilles, navy is an obvious next purchase.

Stradivarius + Espadrille Heeled Wedge in Orange
Stradivarius
Espadrille Heeled Wedge in Orange

Espadrilles for $31? *Buys immediately*

Gucci + Leather Platform Espadrille
Gucci
Leather Platform Espadrille

Gucci goes to the beach. 

Promo Image: courtesy of Zara.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

