If You’re Going to Wear a Watch in 2026, Make Sure It’s Either This, This or This
Designer handbags are lovely, but everyone with taste knows these 2026 watch trends are better investments. Before you go choosing the arm candy that will adorn your wrist, scroll on for the expert-backed trends of note.
Fashion is always subject to time. Fundamentally, it’s this construct that determines what’s stylish and what’s passé. It beats forward and, by direct consequence, perpetually places a new style or silhouette atop a proverbial pedestal, abandoning what was once in favour but now deemed as antiquated or obsolete. So, it’s only fitting that time also defines the major watch trends for 2026.
Owning or collecting luxury watches has never been a more covetable pursuit. Whilst it almost feels like it has come out of nowhere, those attuned to the movements of the well-dressed and well-heeled will know that discussing and exhibiting timepieces has erupted over the past few years. Now, it’s reached fever pitch, with every red carpet moment, off-duty sighting or social media sensation an opportunity to flaunt this investment. This act of watch-spotting has made connoisseurs of us all. Well, at least those with a vested interest in looking elegant and refined.
Looking back, you’ll realise that the lead-up to 2026 was a pivotal turning point for the industry. Instead of being reserved for Wall Street tycoons or Old Money socialites, watches have become more democratised in the way they’re being presented. Don’t get me wrong, they will always convey an air of luxury. However, watches have become more accessible and, as a result, aspirational for the contemporary consumer.
Last year alone, we saw watches take a new focus during soirée hours through the rise of dainty cocktail watches. We also saw them take the vein of a sparkling tennis bracelet, with some styles replacing jewellery altogether simply by how spangled they were. Elsewhere, watches became something of a statement of the heart, with many couples making a subtle display of affection by wearing matching designs that defied the gender tropes historically associated with horology.
On that note, however, experts like Dime Piece’s Brynn Wallner are predicting that sportier, sexier and bigger watches for women will be coming back into the fore. Akin to the styles synonymous with the Y2K era, these chintzy and pastel-faced shapes will hold cultural cache once again. This mode is indicative of the wider industry shift towards 80s-inspired power dressing, sleazy Napoleonic ensembles (because we just know Bonaparte would be a Rolex Yacht-Master II man if he were alive in the 21st Century), and the whimsical fluorescent styles pioneered by Addison Rae, Ashley Williams and Chloé.
Echoing this statement is Ilaria Urbinati, stylist in residence at pre-owned watch specialist Watchfinder & Co. "For general fashion trends, the 1980s continue to exert strong influence, with oversized shoulders and confident, clashing colour blocking dominating collections," she adds. "At the same time, there’s a romantic, Victorian-inspired undercurrent that includes military-style jackets, ruffled shirts and decorative detailing, she continues. "Translating this to watches, I expect to see strong colours, particularly coloured dials, such as deep emerald green and rich burgundies to be a major trend, as well as a continued appetite for bold, 80s-inspired models like a Rolex Day Date or a Cartier Santos Dumont," Urbinati adds.
However, for those who were swept up in the mania surrounding the Cartier Panthère over the last twelve months, fear not. Minimalism and vintage-inspired silhouettes still will reign supreme in 2026, albeit styled with a few more flourishes than anything too austere and stealthily wealthy. At least, that’s what Pia Mance, the Melbourne-born founder and creative director of Los Angeles-based accessories brand Heaven Mayhem, says. “Vintage, timeless pieces will always be in style, because vintage never truly goes out of fashion,” Mance explains.
Ultimately, the beauty of time is its mutability. The trend cycle will constantly revolve, meaning that styles that aren’t currently in now will find their way back into style. Likewise, the pieces that have cultural capital now might lose relevance, only to gain it back in a matter of years once a new generation rediscovers it.
With that in mind, the major watch trends for 2026 certainly do err on the side of timelessness, meaning that these purchases won’t be as susceptible to becoming dated as others that have come before them. So, without further ado, keep scrolling through for the 5 key watch trends of 2026.
The 5 Key Watch Trends of 2026
1. Cocktail Watches
Style Notes: Dressing up is back, with glamour no longer a maligned part of one's personal style. As a result, cocktail watches have also made a triumphant return. "Cocktail watches are like jewellery, they’re daintier and more intricate, and meant to be worn as a statement piece," Mance notes. "These designs are more eye-catching and unique, highlighting the watch’s personality while effortlessly elevating an outfit." For those who don't want to compromise between functionality and elegance, these iterations strike the perfect balance. Look to something like the Chanel Première Galon, a rectangular face with delicate hands and a ribbon-esque twisted bangle, the bathtub-inspired Cartier Baignoire and Heaven Mayhem's Bella watch.
Shop the Trend:
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Bella Stainless-Steel Watch
CHANEL
Première Galon Watch
Cartier
Mini Yellow Gold Baignoire Watch
2. Square Faces
Style Notes: Whilst round faces, like the ones seen on the Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Melrose or the Michael Kors Runway, were all the rage in the 2010s, this decade is taking a far more angular slant. With sleek, quadrilateral edges and a sharp, architectural finish, square faces bring a more refined vibe to quotidian dressing. (Just don’t dare conflate an Apple Watch with this set.) Leading the charge is the Cartier Santos Dumont, however, the Longines Mini DolceVita is an equally notable shape. Most importantly, however, Mance warns not to get too hyperfixated on the sculptural format. “I think people don’t want to overcomplicate their watch faces,” she adds. “Less is more.”
Shop the Trend:
Longines
Longines Mini Dolcevita
Cartier
Santos De Cartier Watch
Tissot
Lovely Square
3. Vintage Shapes
Style Notes: Everything old is new again. In the case of watches, this adage could hold more truth, with the most coveted designs ones that are almost a century old. From the Cartier Tank, which dates back to 1917, to the Omega Constellation, which launched onto the market in 1952, these are shapes that are incredibly enduring and everlasting. Most of these shapes have earned waitlist status given how in-demand they are, however, you can still find hidden gems on the resale market, too. If you look at the latest innovations coming out of Geneva—a.k.a the heart of horology—you’ll find that leading brands are also reupping heritage shapes of their own. From the Cartier Tank à Guichets to the Piaget Sixtie, the past has never been more present in watchmaking. As Mance says: “Iconic reissues with modern interpretations will continue to resonate”.
Shop the Trend:
Piaget
Sixtie Watch
CARTIER
Tank Louis Watch
JAEGER LECOULTRE
Reverso Classic Watch
4. Interchangeable Straps
Style Notes: From Elle Fanning wearing a Cartier Baignoire to the London premiere of Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value to Chopard’s tasteful timepieces on the runway of sophisticated Australian label Beare Park, there’s never been a better time for a watch to be set on a bangle. But where these bijoux-forward designs shine in an evening settings, they’re not as relevant in daytime hours. Enter: watches with adjustable straps. Offering an unparalleled level of personalisation, Mance explains that one of the biggest trends for this year will be designs that can suit every event, just with one simple swap. “I think customisation will be huge, especially with interchangeable straps,” she says. Exchanging leather and steel is the perfect way to ensure your watch evolves with you, whilst also feeling appropriate for any occasion.
Shop the Trend:
CARTIER
Santos-Dumont Watch
Cartier
Tank Must De Cartier Watch
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Icon Gold-Plated Watch
5. Mode Sportif
Style Notes: When it comes to men’s watches, you’ll often find that the more iconic designs are associated with athletic pursuits. There’s the James Bond-approved Omega Seamaster (which is a diver’s watch), Tag Heuer’s motorsports-inspired Monaco watch (which Jacob Elordi is the face of), and even the Omega Aqua Terra (which plays into the brand’s maritime heritage). However, in 2026, expect to see a lot more sporty styles dominate in the women’s category. On the court, this is already coming through with Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her second US Open in an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph. On the street, we’re seeing these performance-enhancing designs emerge on the wrists of Victoria Beckham with the Patek Philippe Aquanaut, which is a dynamic design that’s resistant to water.