I’m Obsessed With London Street Style—These Are the 5 Outfits I’ll Copy This Month

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

I might be a little biased, but London Fashion Week is without a doubt, my favourite event of the fashion calendar. The flurry of inspired outfits, buzzing conversation and beautiful scenes all on my door step is a moment that I look forward to every season. Gone within the blink of an eye, I can't help but want to document the charming style that peppers London's streets over the fleeting weekend.

Inspired by the sea of chic ensembles, I was impossibly eager to emulate my favourite looks. A hub for excellent fashion any day of the week, these Fashion Week 'fits are particualrly special. If you too are looking for a top-up of autumn styling inspiration, read on to discover the London Fashion Week street style outfit formulas I'll be copying from here on out.

5 LONDON FASHION WEEK OUTFIT FORMULAS TO COPY THIS AUTUMN

1. ZIP JACKET + TROUSERS + MESH SHOES

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Sometimes simplicity really is best, and nothing speaks to this quite like a classic zip jacket and wide-leg trouser combination. Comfortable and chic, this easy outfit formula is elevated by an unexpected shoe pairing. Allowing a little skin to poke through, mesh ballet flats add a relaxed energy to the outfit, making it perfect for day-time events.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cropped Jacket With Pockets
Mango
Cropped Jacket With Pockets

The cropped cut gives this a boxy silhouette.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

These come in sizes 4—22.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Reformation's Bethany ballet flats are a fashion persons favourites.

2. SILK DRESS + TRENCH COAT + STRAPPY SANDALS

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: A sleek silk dress and trench coat combination is one that every fashion editor keeps in their rotation throughout the autumn months—just as Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi who styled a silky pink dress from Sleeper with her beloved Sezane trench coat over the weekend. Completing the look with a strappy sandal, this elegant combination is a failsafe for easy sophistication.

SHOP THE LOOK:

The Genus Rosa Satin Dress in Pink
Sleeper
The Genus Rosa Satin Dress in Pink

This elegant satin dress also comes in black.

trench
Sezane
Clyde Trench Coat

The khaki trench coat trend is taking off this autumn.

Elodie Block Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Elodie Block Heeled Sandal

The block heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

3. STATEMENT SCARF + CINCHED BLAZER + JEANS

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Scarfs have been coming through as a major trend throughout the summer months, so naturally they're set to be a winner over winter, too. To bridge the temperature gap, start by styling a smaller neck scarf with cinch-waist blazer and complete the look with a classic pair of jeans.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Women's Cashmere Wool Bandana
Rise & Fall
Women's Cashmere Wool Bandana

This cosy knit is perfect for shielding against the cold.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Tide Jeans - Wide
COS
Tide Jeans

These come in so many other colours.

4. CROPPED JACKET + VOLUMINIOUS SKIRT + BOOTS

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: There's no styling combination that I love more than a structured top paired with a voluminous bottom, and this season I've fallen for the tulle skirt dress and cropped jacket combination. Completed with a pair of sturdy boots, this chic style formula is equal parts playful and poised, and is perfect for fashion week styling.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cropped Jacket With Pockets
Mango
Cropped Jacket With Pockets

This also comes in light grey.

Prisca Skirt
Reformation
Prisca Skirt

Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Leather Knee-High Boots
Anthropologie
Leather Knee-High Boots

Style these under jeans or pair with a miniskirt.

5. SPORTY JACKET + MINI SKIRT + LOAFERS

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Take a playful twist on fashion week wear and style a relaxed, sporty knit with a classic black miniskirt. Blending the preppy with the polished, this elegant outfit combination is perfect for off-duty wear throughout autumn's early days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Cotton Rich Ribbed Half Zip Top
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Ribbed Half Zip Top

The green colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Pleated Mini Skirt
Mango
Pleated Mini Skirt

Style with tights or wear on its own.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

These sleek penny loafers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Explore More:
London Fashion Week London Fashion
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸