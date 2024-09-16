I’m Obsessed With London Street Style—These Are the 5 Outfits I’ll Copy This Month

I might be a little biased, but London Fashion Week is without a doubt, my favourite event of the fashion calendar. The flurry of inspired outfits, buzzing conversation and beautiful scenes all on my door step is a moment that I look forward to every season. Gone within the blink of an eye, I can't help but want to document the charming style that peppers London's streets over the fleeting weekend.

Inspired by the sea of chic ensembles, I was impossibly eager to emulate my favourite looks. A hub for excellent fashion any day of the week, these Fashion Week 'fits are particualrly special. If you too are looking for a top-up of autumn styling inspiration, read on to discover the London Fashion Week street style outfit formulas I'll be copying from here on out.

5 LONDON FASHION WEEK OUTFIT FORMULAS TO COPY THIS AUTUMN

1. ZIP JACKET + TROUSERS + MESH SHOES

Style Notes: Sometimes simplicity really is best, and nothing speaks to this quite like a classic zip jacket and wide-leg trouser combination. Comfortable and chic, this easy outfit formula is elevated by an unexpected shoe pairing. Allowing a little skin to poke through, mesh ballet flats add a relaxed energy to the outfit, making it perfect for day-time events.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets £80 SHOP NOW The cropped cut gives this a boxy silhouette.

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 4—22.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Reformation's Bethany ballet flats are a fashion persons favourites.

2. SILK DRESS + TRENCH COAT + STRAPPY SANDALS

Style Notes: A sleek silk dress and trench coat combination is one that every fashion editor keeps in their rotation throughout the autumn months—just as Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi who styled a silky pink dress from Sleeper with her beloved Sezane trench coat over the weekend. Completing the look with a strappy sandal, this elegant combination is a failsafe for easy sophistication.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Sleeper The Genus Rosa Satin Dress in Pink £355 SHOP NOW This elegant satin dress also comes in black.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW The khaki trench coat trend is taking off this autumn.

Reformation Elodie Block Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW The block heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

3. STATEMENT SCARF + CINCHED BLAZER + JEANS

Style Notes: Scarfs have been coming through as a major trend throughout the summer months, so naturally they're set to be a winner over winter, too. To bridge the temperature gap, start by styling a smaller neck scarf with cinch-waist blazer and complete the look with a classic pair of jeans.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Rise & Fall Women's Cashmere Wool Bandana £95 SHOP NOW This cosy knit is perfect for shielding against the cold.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £43 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

COS Tide Jeans £85 SHOP NOW These come in so many other colours.

4. CROPPED JACKET + VOLUMINIOUS SKIRT + BOOTS

Style Notes: There's no styling combination that I love more than a structured top paired with a voluminous bottom, and this season I've fallen for the tulle skirt dress and cropped jacket combination. Completed with a pair of sturdy boots, this chic style formula is equal parts playful and poised, and is perfect for fashion week styling.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets £60 SHOP NOW This also comes in light grey.

Reformation Prisca Skirt £348 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee or wear with a fitted tank.

Anthropologie Leather Knee-High Boots £180 SHOP NOW Style these under jeans or pair with a miniskirt.

5. SPORTY JACKET + MINI SKIRT + LOAFERS

Style Notes: Take a playful twist on fashion week wear and style a relaxed, sporty knit with a classic black miniskirt. Blending the preppy with the polished, this elegant outfit combination is perfect for off-duty wear throughout autumn's early days.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Ribbed Half Zip Top £18 SHOP NOW The green colour trend is taking off this autumn.

Mango Pleated Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Style with tights or wear on its own.