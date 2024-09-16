I’m Obsessed With London Street Style—These Are the 5 Outfits I’ll Copy This Month
I might be a little biased, but London Fashion Week is without a doubt, my favourite event of the fashion calendar. The flurry of inspired outfits, buzzing conversation and beautiful scenes all on my door step is a moment that I look forward to every season. Gone within the blink of an eye, I can't help but want to document the charming style that peppers London's streets over the fleeting weekend.
Inspired by the sea of chic ensembles, I was impossibly eager to emulate my favourite looks. A hub for excellent fashion any day of the week, these Fashion Week 'fits are particualrly special. If you too are looking for a top-up of autumn styling inspiration, read on to discover the London Fashion Week street style outfit formulas I'll be copying from here on out.
5 LONDON FASHION WEEK OUTFIT FORMULAS TO COPY THIS AUTUMN
1. ZIP JACKET + TROUSERS + MESH SHOES
Style Notes: Sometimes simplicity really is best, and nothing speaks to this quite like a classic zip jacket and wide-leg trouser combination. Comfortable and chic, this easy outfit formula is elevated by an unexpected shoe pairing. Allowing a little skin to poke through, mesh ballet flats add a relaxed energy to the outfit, making it perfect for day-time events.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Reformation's Bethany ballet flats are a fashion persons favourites.
2. SILK DRESS + TRENCH COAT + STRAPPY SANDALS
Style Notes: A sleek silk dress and trench coat combination is one that every fashion editor keeps in their rotation throughout the autumn months—just as Who What Wear's Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi who styled a silky pink dress from Sleeper with her beloved Sezane trench coat over the weekend. Completing the look with a strappy sandal, this elegant combination is a failsafe for easy sophistication.
SHOP THE LOOK:
The block heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
3. STATEMENT SCARF + CINCHED BLAZER + JEANS
Style Notes: Scarfs have been coming through as a major trend throughout the summer months, so naturally they're set to be a winner over winter, too. To bridge the temperature gap, start by styling a smaller neck scarf with cinch-waist blazer and complete the look with a classic pair of jeans.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. CROPPED JACKET + VOLUMINIOUS SKIRT + BOOTS
Style Notes: There's no styling combination that I love more than a structured top paired with a voluminous bottom, and this season I've fallen for the tulle skirt dress and cropped jacket combination. Completed with a pair of sturdy boots, this chic style formula is equal parts playful and poised, and is perfect for fashion week styling.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. SPORTY JACKET + MINI SKIRT + LOAFERS
Style Notes: Take a playful twist on fashion week wear and style a relaxed, sporty knit with a classic black miniskirt. Blending the preppy with the polished, this elegant outfit combination is perfect for off-duty wear throughout autumn's early days.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These sleek penny loafers are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
