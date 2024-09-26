Sienna Miller Just Wore the Pretty Colour Trend That Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2025
At this point in my career as a fashion journalist I've learnt that there are only a few constants in the industry. That Sienna Miller is a Chloé girl through and through is without a doubt one of them. Having spent many hour studying the actor's wardrobe, I've found that it's easier to count the occasions that she isn't styling a Chloé item, than when she is. Sometimes wearing unreleased garments with Chloé's signature boho-tell, and other times wearing cult-buys that any editor could recognise in a moment, the actor's allegiance to that brand has at no point been up for dispute.
Taking her well-earned place on Chloé's front row today, the actor wore a floaty, pleated jacket in a sky blue shade with a pair of dusty pink suede trousers.
Styling a fresh and airy colour palette, Miller nodded to the soft pastel shades that are set to dominate next season. A stark retort to the leopard print and vivid red trends that have dominated the fashion cycle this year—next year's colours of choice mimic the softer, prettier shades seen in nature—offering a lighter and brighter way of getting dressed for the new season. Seen across a number of runway shoes this season, including at Ferragamo, Fendi and Jil Sander, the S/S '25 runways enforced that the pastel colour trend is destined for success.
Wearing her look with '70s-inspired accessories, Miller slipped into a pair of peep-toe clogs from the brand. Completing her FROW ensemble the actor reached for an oversized pair of retro sunglasses and layered a few bangled on to her wrist.
With a penchant for all things lacy, floaty and boho-adjacent, it's so surprise to see Miller embrace such a pretty look this week. Inspired to get a head start on next year's biggest colour trend, a la Miller, read on to discover her style here and shop the pastel colour trend below.
The plated detailing means this moves beautifully as you walk.
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
