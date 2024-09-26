Sienna Miller Just Wore the Pretty Colour Trend That Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2025

At this point in my career as a fashion journalist I've learnt that there are only a few constants in the industry. That Sienna Miller is a Chloé girl through and through is without a doubt one of them. Having spent many hour studying the actor's wardrobe, I've found that it's easier to count the occasions that she isn't styling a Chloé item, than when she is. Sometimes wearing unreleased garments with Chloé's signature boho-tell, and other times wearing cult-buys that any editor could recognise in a moment, the actor's allegiance to that brand has at no point been up for dispute.

Taking her well-earned place on Chloé's front row today, the actor wore a floaty, pleated jacket in a sky blue shade with a pair of dusty pink suede trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling a fresh and airy colour palette, Miller nodded to the soft pastel shades that are set to dominate next season. A stark retort to the leopard print and vivid red trends that have dominated the fashion cycle this year—next year's colours of choice mimic the softer, prettier shades seen in nature—offering a lighter and brighter way of getting dressed for the new season. Seen across a number of runway shoes this season, including at Ferragamo, Fendi and Jil Sander, the S/S '25 runways enforced that the pastel colour trend is destined for success.

Wearing her look with '70s-inspired accessories, Miller slipped into a pair of peep-toe clogs from the brand. Completing her FROW ensemble the actor reached for an oversized pair of retro sunglasses and layered a few bangled on to her wrist.

With a penchant for all things lacy, floaty and boho-adjacent, it's so surprise to see Miller embrace such a pretty look this week. Inspired to get a head start on next year's biggest colour trend, a la Miller, read on to discover her style here and shop the pastel colour trend below.

