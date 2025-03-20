Everyone Ups Their Style Game in Paris—Even These Celebrities
A trip to Paris is always a good excuse to step up your fashion game, make a little more effort, and lean into some Parisian styling tropes. Even celebrities aren't immune to this "Paris effect." There is something especially exciting about attending a Paris Fashion Week show, and out of all of the fashion capitals, we find that showgoers will typically save their best outfits for the Chanel or the Saint Laurent show.
Now that fashion month has ended for another season, we have combed through all of the Paris Fashion Week looks to bring you the eight celebrity outfits that are worth your attention. Plus, these stars have the benefit of being dressed by the biggest French fashion maisons for their time in the city, meaning they have access to the finest looks in the world. From tweed twinsets to elegant all-black ensembles, keep reading to see eight celebrities who upped the style stakes in Paris this season.
Tyla
At Chanel, Tyla leaned into classic codes of the house wearing a tweed skirt set modernized with the vibrant violet color.
Emma Stone
At Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone went with classic Parisian styling in her black lace slip dress with sheer tights, strappy heels, and vibrant red lipstick. Très chic.
Whitney Peak
Whitney Peak's cropped tweed jacket looks beautiful with flared jeans and black Chanel slingbacks—it's a master class in Parisian styling.
Zoë Kravitz
Trust Zoë Kravitz to wear one of the coolest looks at Paris Fashion Week in her lilac slip dress and fur coat at Saint Laurent.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney joined the Miu Miu It girls in a look that is all about the accessories, from the knitted leg warmers to the preppy top-handle bag.
Kate Moss
Kate Moss is known for her effortless je ne sais quoi, and at Stella McCartney, she wore a faux-leather bomber with stacked clog heels.
Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford has become a front-row darling, and this fashion month, she wowed in a gray skirt suit with almond-toe pumps.
Hailey Bieber
And finally, Saint Laurent's ambassador Hailey Bieber attended the show in a black leather bomber, minidress, and pointed court shoes, successfully cosplaying as a Parisian.
Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.
-
The End Is Near for '90s-Inspired Oval Shades—Say Hello to Their Usurper
Don't blame me.
By Eliza Huber
-
Not Black, Not White: The "Just Right" Sneaker Color Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing
Get on board.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Until It's Warm Enough for Summery White Dresses, This Right-Now Alt Will Be Your Chic Best Friend
The perfect way to ease into cotton and linen.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Fall 2025
*Clicks preorder now.*
By Eliza Huber
-
Spotted on the Streets of L.A.: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Black Trousers
Sorry, sneakers—it's not your time.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Non-Boring Bag Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to Make Their Spring Basics Feel Special
It makes them look expensive too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Everything We'll Covet and Adopt From The Row's Winter 2025 Collection
The details already defining next-season style.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Alix Earle Takes Fashion Risks for Miu Miu (Yes, That Includes Socks With Heels)
Anything for Mrs. Prada.
By Ana Escalante