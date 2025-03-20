A trip to Paris is always a good excuse to step up your fashion game, make a little more effort, and lean into some Parisian styling tropes. Even celebrities aren't immune to this "Paris effect." There is something especially exciting about attending a Paris Fashion Week show, and out of all of the fashion capitals, we find that showgoers will typically save their best outfits for the Chanel or the Saint Laurent show.

Now that fashion month has ended for another season, we have combed through all of the Paris Fashion Week looks to bring you the eight celebrity outfits that are worth your attention. Plus, these stars have the benefit of being dressed by the biggest French fashion maisons for their time in the city, meaning they have access to the finest looks in the world. From tweed twinsets to elegant all-black ensembles, keep reading to see eight celebrities who upped the style stakes in Paris this season.

Tyla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Chanel, Tyla leaned into classic codes of the house wearing a tweed skirt set modernized with the vibrant violet color.

Maje Tweed Skirt $155 SHOP NOW

Maje Tweed Jacket $200 SHOP NOW

ROGER VIVIER Belle Vivier 45 Patent-Leather Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

LIÉ STUDIO The Edith Silver-Tone Necklace $500 SHOP NOW

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone went with classic Parisian styling in her black lace slip dress with sheer tights, strappy heels, and vibrant red lipstick. Très chic.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress $1490 SHOP NOW

LOUIS VUITTON Pochette Tirette $1666 SHOP NOW

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick With Ceramides $48 SHOP NOW

Whitney Peak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Peak's cropped tweed jacket looks beautiful with flared jeans and black Chanel slingbacks—it's a master class in Parisian styling.

ME+EM British Tweed Fray Edge Jacket $1095 SHOP NOW

RE/DONE The Riding Jean High-Rise Flared Jeans $295 SHOP NOW

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Leather Clutch $1390 SHOP NOW

Zoë Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trust Zoë Kravitz to wear one of the coolest looks at Paris Fashion Week in her lilac slip dress and fur coat at Saint Laurent.

Reiss Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown $364 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Satin Slip Midi Dress $109 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Babylone Embellished Knotted Leather Sandals $1150 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $1300 SHOP NOW

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney joined the Miu Miu It girls in a look that is all about the accessories, from the knitted leg warmers to the preppy top-handle bag.

MANGO Buttoned Leather Jacket $388 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Beau Leather Bag $3550 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Brushed Leather Slingbacks With Buckles $1290 SHOP NOW

Free People Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer $58 SHOP NOW

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss is known for her effortless je ne sais quoi, and at Stella McCartney, she wore a faux-leather bomber with stacked clog heels.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Viper Oversized Leather Jacket $817 SHOP NOW

Reformation Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

STELLA MCCARTNEY The Falabella Mini Faux Brushed-Leather Shoulder Bag $1095 SHOP NOW

STELLA MCCARTNEY Elsa Glossed Croc-Effect Mules $990 SHOP NOW

Kelly Rutherford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford has become a front-row darling, and this fashion month, she wowed in a gray skirt suit with almond-toe pumps.

MANGO Straight Button Suit Blazer $130 SHOP NOW

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt With Opening $30 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Delia Suede Ballet Flats $345 SHOP NOW

DEMELLIER Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag $465 SHOP NOW

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And finally, Saint Laurent's ambassador Hailey Bieber attended the show in a black leather bomber, minidress, and pointed court shoes, successfully cosplaying as a Parisian.

Reformation Allen Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Dylan Oversize Leather Bomber Jacket $998 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Dune Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps $1090 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $530 SHOP NOW