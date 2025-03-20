Everyone Ups Their Style Game in Paris—Even These Celebrities

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A trip to Paris is always a good excuse to step up your fashion game, make a little more effort, and lean into some Parisian styling tropes. Even celebrities aren't immune to this "Paris effect." There is something especially exciting about attending a Paris Fashion Week show, and out of all of the fashion capitals, we find that showgoers will typically save their best outfits for the Chanel or the Saint Laurent show.

Now that fashion month has ended for another season, we have combed through all of the Paris Fashion Week looks to bring you the eight celebrity outfits that are worth your attention. Plus, these stars have the benefit of being dressed by the biggest French fashion maisons for their time in the city, meaning they have access to the finest looks in the world. From tweed twinsets to elegant all-black ensembles, keep reading to see eight celebrities who upped the style stakes in Paris this season.

Tyla

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Chanel, Tyla leaned into classic codes of the house wearing a tweed skirt set modernized with the vibrant violet color.

Tweed Skirt
Maje
Tweed Skirt

Tweed Jacket
Maje
Tweed Jacket

Belle Vivier 45 Patent-Leather Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier 45 Patent-Leather Pumps

The Edith Silver-Tone Necklace
LIÉ STUDIO
The Edith Silver-Tone Necklace

Emma Stone

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone went with classic Parisian styling in her black lace slip dress with sheer tights, strappy heels, and vibrant red lipstick. Très chic.

+ Net Sustain Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress

Flocked Stretch-Tulle Tights
WARDROBE.NYC
Flocked Stretch-Tulle Tights

LOUIS VUITTON, Pochette Tirette - Louis Vuitton
LOUIS VUITTON
Pochette Tirette

Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick With Ceramides
Yves Saint Laurent
Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick With Ceramides

Whitney Peak

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Peak's cropped tweed jacket looks beautiful with flared jeans and black Chanel slingbacks—it's a master class in Parisian styling.

ME+EM, British Tweed Fray Edge Jacket
ME+EM
British Tweed Fray Edge Jacket

The Riding Jean High-Rise Flared Jeans
RE/DONE
The Riding Jean High-Rise Flared Jeans

CHANEL, Slingbacks
CHANEL
Slingbacks

Symmetry Pochette Leather Clutch
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Leather Clutch

Zoë Kravitz

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trust Zoë Kravitz to wear one of the coolest looks at Paris Fashion Week in her lilac slip dress and fur coat at Saint Laurent.

Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown
Reiss
Teddy Coat With Wool in Brown

Satin Slip Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Satin Slip Midi Dress

Babylone Embellished Knotted Leather Sandals
SAINT LAURENT
Babylone Embellished Knotted Leather Sandals

Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Sydney Sweeney

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney joined the Miu Miu It girls in a look that is all about the accessories, from the knitted leg warmers to the preppy top-handle bag.

MANGO, Buttoned Leather Jacket

MANGO
Buttoned Leather Jacket

Beau Leather Bag
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag

Brushed Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
Miu Miu
Brushed Leather Slingbacks With Buckles

Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer
Free People
Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer

Kate Moss

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss is known for her effortless je ne sais quoi, and at Stella McCartney, she wore a faux-leather bomber with stacked clog heels.

Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket

Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans
Reformation
Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans

The Falabella Mini Faux Brushed-Leather Shoulder Bag
STELLA MCCARTNEY
The Falabella Mini Faux Brushed-Leather Shoulder Bag

Elsa Glossed Croc-Effect Mules
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Elsa Glossed Croc-Effect Mules

Kelly Rutherford

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford has become a front-row darling, and this fashion month, she wowed in a gray skirt suit with almond-toe pumps.

MANGO, Straight Button Suit Blazer - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight Button Suit Blazer

MANGO, Long Pencil Skirt With Opening - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt With Opening

Delia Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delia Suede Ballet Flats

Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag
DEMELLIER
Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag

Hailey Bieber

Paris Fashion Week celebrity outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And finally, Saint Laurent's ambassador Hailey Bieber attended the show in a black leather bomber, minidress, and pointed court shoes, successfully cosplaying as a Parisian.

Allen Dress
Reformation
Allen Dress

Dylan Oversize Leather Bomber Jacket
Rebecca Minkoff
Dylan Oversize Leather Bomber Jacket

Dune Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
SAINT LAURENT
Dune Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

