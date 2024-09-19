Prada Spring 2025—The Return of Personal Style, Futurism, and Iconic Pieces From the Archives

The Prada runway collections always offer an early look at where fashion is headed. Miuccia Prada continues to set the trends first and always seems be a season ahead of everyone else. She has been doing this for decades—now, in partnership with Raf Simons, who joined Prada as a co-creative director in 2020. Their joint vision offers a unique perspective on the fashion house, with Mrs. Prada perpetually looking forward and Simons reinterpreting the archives from his point of view.

The spring/summer 2025 collection held inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada today in Milan showcased their dual vision of what fashion will look like next year. Elements of futurism were woven throughout the show, as were resurrected pieces from the archives. And rather than a concrete theme, the collection was made up of outfits that felt different from look to look, emphasizing a return to personal style. In a sense, highly individual anti-algorithm fashion. Ahead, more on the Prada spring/summer 2025 collection.

From the Archives

Raf Simons continues to bring his perspective to Prada's past collections. Many of the pieces on the spring/summer 2025 runway are firmly entrenched in the archives and take inspiration from core house codes, including everything from ladylike silhouettes to classic prints. Others are near replicas of the originals, especially when it comes to the shoes. Leather sandals from S/S 1996, chunky striped heels from F/W 2008, oxford platforms from S/S 2011, and towering cap-toe Mary-Janes from F/W 2012 were all resurrected from the archives in the S/S 2025 collection. If you missed out on buying some iconic Prada pieces from past collections, spring 2025 will be the time to add them to your collection.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Futurism

While the collection was heavily rooted in the archives, Miuccia Prada is always looking forward and setting the trends for the upcoming season. This season, influences of futurism are one way she suggested we will be dressing in 2025. These took the form of metallic wraparound sunglasses, visor hats with see-through panels covering the face, and futuristic textiles—often eccentric and avant-garde.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Return of Personal Style

The shows at Prada typically have distinct throughlines, but the spring/summer 2024 collection is a move away from straightforward themes. Each model on the runway seems to have an individual sense of style. Sensibilities range from look to look—dainty floral dresses paired with Mary Janes in one outfit, worn-in leather dresses covered in metal hardware in the next, and nostalgic '60s coats styled with mismatched knit leggings and futuristic sunglasses after that. The list goes on. The show notes discussed the era of Internet algorithms—which has led to sameness in the realm of style in recent years—so the disjointed looks on the runway usher back a sense of individuality and suggest a return to personal style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Hero Items

Time will tell which items will rise to the top of the sell-out list for spring 2025, but we are already predicting the hero buys from the collection. Top contenders include the latest iteration of the fashion house's popular winged pumps, pleated skirts suspended on belts, outerwear with classic sportswear style codes, polished leather bags finished with metal hardware, and knit leggings styled as pants that have already garnered buzz amongst the fashion set.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)