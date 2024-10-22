The Color Report: Every Shade Worth Remembering From the Spring 2025 Shows

A collage of S/S 25 runway images featuring Bottega Veneta, Erdem, Fendi, Alaïa, JW Anderson, and Toteme.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Given the dominating factor that was quiet luxury in fashion over the last few seasons, color hasn't exactly played a huge role in the trends. Black, gray, ivory, and navy blue have reigned supreme throughout the year, painting everything from outerwear and shoes to swimwear and dresses. The exceptions to this—red and burgundy—are both relatively neutral in comparison to other shades on the color wheel, allowing them to fit in easily with the quiet-luxury look, an aesthetic that, at its core, is all about elevated wearability and casual elegance. A change is on the horizon, though, and the spring/summer 2025 runway shows kicked it off in (quite colorful) style.

From powder pink, which, despite its obvious softness was a very domineering presence on the runways this season, to emerald green, it was clear by the final show of Paris Fashion Week that designers were no longer prioritizing safe shades in their collections but instead prepared to take risks in the visual department. An emphasis on playfulness and personal style showed itself at Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson, and Prada in the form of vibrant shades of cerulean and orange. Meanwhile, romance was in the air at Alaïa, Khaite, and Chloé, leading to streaks of soft pastels like butter yellow and mint. To get the real scoop on what colors are worth noting from the spring 2025 shows, keep scrolling. There's a lot to learn (and shop) coming your way.

A collage with the words "powder pink" printed on it and three S/S 25 runway images from Carven, Alaïa, and Khaite.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

From the very beginning of the S/S 25 season at Alaïa's show at the Guggenheim in New York, powder pink was a force to be reckoned with. In the days following, both Khaite and Brandon Maxwell's shows featured the soft shade in abundance—and that was only during New York Fashion Week. From there, we saw the color come into play at Miu Miu, Carven, Jil Sander, Chanel, and Victoria Beckham's shows in Paris, and Ferragamo and Bally in Milan, setting it up to become *the* color trend of the fashion season.

Rollneck™ Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Rollneck™ Sweater in Supersoft Yarn

90 Patent-Leather Pumps
ALAÏA
90 Patent-Leather Pumps

Babaton, Sculpt Knit Savvy Tube Top
Babaton
Sculpt Knit Savvy Tube Top

A collage with the words "emerald green" printed on it and three S/S 25 runway images from Victoria Beckham, Erdem, and Prada.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If looking expensive is your goal, don't just opt for rich-looking neutrals. Emerald green possesses all of the same wealth-enhancing qualities as a chocolate brown, camel, or navy blue, but with a bit more personality. For proof, just see how it was used at Victoria Beckham's truly awe-inspiring S/S 25 show.

Bottega Veneta, Padded Intreccio Leather Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Padded Intreccio Leather Shoulder Bag

100% Cashmere Perkins-Neck Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
100% Cashmere Perkins-Neck Sweater

Crinkle Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Crinkle Maxi Skirt

A collage with the words "butter yellow" printed on it and three S/S 25 runway images from Rachel Comey, Toteme, and Khaite.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

There have been hints of a butter-yellow color moment for a while now, but the S/S 25 shows really solidified the muted shade as one of the biggest role players of the year ahead. An alternative for cream or ivory, the color has a touch more personality but still looks utterly elegant, especially when paired with black (and a dark red lip à la Toteme).

Azure Knit Dress
Reformation
Azure Knit Dress

banana republic, Leather Trench Coat
banana republic
Leather Trench Coat

Pleated Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Pleated Wide Leg Pants

A collage with the words "cerulean" printed on it and three S/S 25 runway images from Kallmeyer, JW Anderson, and Bottega Veneta.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Jacquemus and Alaïa dabbled in cerulean last season so that Kallmeyer, JW Anderson, Bottega Veneta, Schiaparelli, and Miu Miu could push the electric shade of blue into a top-trending spot for spring 2025. Not only was it popular on the runways, but we've already seen cerulean on rising street style star Saoirse Ronan as well as Dua Lipa and Kaia Gerber.

100% Wool Basic Short Sleeve Top
ZARA
100% Wool Basic Short Sleeve Top

Le Bambino Nubuck Tote
JACQUEMUS
Le Bambino Nubuck Tote

Asymmetric Draped Mini Dress
ALAIA
Asymmetric Draped Mini Dress

A collage with the words "mint" printed on it and three S/S 25 runway images from Marni, Fendi, and Sportmax.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Though less talked about among the fashion crowd this season than powder pink or butter yellow, mint was no less dominant on the spring runways, appearing in sheer, chiffon form at Fendi and Sportmax, as well as in suede at Marni. Del Core, Erdem, and 16Arlington all too utilized the refreshing yet relaxing shade of green in their collections.

Biarritz Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Skirt
FAITHFULL
Biarritz Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Skirt

Small East West Andiamo Bag
Bottega Veneta
Small East West Andiamo Bag

The Sheer Knitted Slip Dress
COS
The Sheer Knitted Slip Dress

A collage with the word "tangerine" printed on it and three S/S 25 runway images from Tove, Bottega Veneta, and Jonathan Simkhai.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Orange is often considered in fashion to be one of the most difficult colors to shop for and style, but that doesn't mean it should be feared. In fact, I take information like that as a challenge. Essentially, if you can master the color, you'll automatically be put in high regard. Fortunately, designers decided this season to make tangerine a priority, meaning that by spring, it'll be tenfold easier to incorporate this once-tricky shade into my everyday rotation (and yours too).

Biarritz Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Skirt
Tory Burch
Sheer Jersey Goddess Dress

Julie Sweater
Sablyn
Julie Sweater

Lauryn Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
TOVE
Lauryn Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

