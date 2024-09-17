The Burberry S/S 25 Show Embraces Artful Embellishment and Utilitarian Workwear

Since Daniel Lee took the helm as creative director at Burberry in 2022, the fashion world has closely followed the brand's evolution. Under Lee's leadership, Burberry has revitalized its iconic image by skillfully fusing modern fashion trends with timeless elements. Yesterday, Burberry held its S/S 25 show at the National Theatre in London, with a front row brimming with A-list celebrities. Naturally, the fashion world eagerly attended and waited to see what the brand had in store for the season ahead and how Lee would put his signature on the British fashion house's style codes.

For his fourth runway collection, Lee presented a refined lineup of easy and elegant designs. While the pieces paid homage to the classic British codes of the House, they felt like a departure from what we've seen in the past. Rather than bold patterns and head-to-toe moody ensembles, a sense of softness and lightness was felt. There were feathers, chiffon, and ethereal color palettes of light grays, pale greens, beiges, slate blues, and even lilacs. Beyond the soothing energy, the styling felt intentional. There was an emphasis on practical and wearable outfits and the combination of evening and everyday wear—the blend you'd see on city streets. For example, upscale dresses were paired with day-to-day coats and fancy embellished tops styled with relaxed pants.

Because we don't want to give it all away, keep scrolling to see which fashionable celebrity guests showcased their finest Burberry ensembles and the show's top four trends that you'll want to know about before next season.

The Celebrity Attendees

Stars were out in full force on Monday night. Well-renowned actress Gabrielle Union, style icon Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley, Burberry poster boy Barry Keoghan, and Gen Z It girl Iris Law were just some of the stylish attendees. Each flaunted their distinct head-to-toe Burberry outfits, showcasing the designer's skill in revamping classic wardrobe staples into modern, reimagined pieces.

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

WHO: Gabrielle Union

WHO: Barry Keoghan

WHO: Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith

WHO: Kelly Rutherford

WHO: Jodie Turner-Smith

WHO: Iris Law

Top 4 Trends From the Burberry S/S 25 Show

1. Utilitarian-Inspired Designs

Burberry's new collection displayed the brand's enduring affection for utilitarian workwear. It included elegant maxi dresses embellished with epaulets, sleeve loops, and wide lapels, but the standout pieces were the outerwear. Alongside classic trench coats, there were innovative jacket styles that embodied Lee's dedication to combining traditional and contemporary elements. The collection featured reimagined versions of the trench coat, such as billowing, cropped poncho-like silhouettes with faux feather collared trims. Additionally, there were military-inspired short jackets adorned with collegiate patches and striking silver buttons, as well as a refined mid-length design with button closures and belt details. These utilitarian-inspired designs were effortlessly styled for everyday wear, demonstrating their blend of style and functionality.

2. Pretty Paillettes

Lee presented edgy new versions of some of the label's classic styles, along with glamorous sequined pieces. These included a sequined top with ruffle trims and various halter dresses that exuded effortless elegance. These pieces captivated onlookers due to their effortless movement, drawing on Burberry's heritage of fabric innovation. The looks were also impactful because they were unexpectedly paired with cargo pants and trench coats—a very British styling reminiscent of Kate Moss's and Alexa Chung's old-school Glastonbury outfits.

3. Refined Stripes

In the S/S 25 collection, Burberry's signature House Check was featured on oversized saddle-shaped bags, open-toe mules, and belts. However, Lee also introduced another print: stripes. These eye-catching stripes made a striking statement throughout the collection, adding a fresh twist to the brand's classic aesthetic. From silk scarves elegantly tied around the models' necks to lady-like button-down shirts and baggy pants with a tapered silhouette, the versatile and timeless appeal of the stripes further proved the wearability of the new collection.

4. Sporty Elements, Cont.

Suppose you have been monitoring recent runway shows. In that case, it is probably evident that the fashion landscape is currently influenced by and infused with sportswear (think nylon jackets, rugby shirts, polo tops, and track pants). Notably, Burberry has embraced this trend by integrating sportswear with redefined luxury. During its S/S 25 show, a male model graced the runway wearing a quarter-zip pullover in Burberry's famous check print. Moreover, there was a distinctive polo shirt. This garment, however, transcended the conventional preppy polo, featuring an elevated design with perforated fabric to enhance breathability, the prominent display of the brand's knight logo, and a vibrant orange and white color scheme that resonates with the prevailing color trends observed across numerous spring 2025 collections.

