Suddenly, Stylish Londoners Are Swapping Their Brown Bags for This Very Specific, Much Trendier Style

When it comes to new-season accessory trends, the most versatile pieces are those that will stand the test of time and will easily slot themselves into your existing wardrobe. While new trends can be fun and inject something a bit more out there into your wardrobe, wearability is also key in ensuring it will be a piece you actually wear and bring out year after year.
One investment piece I can confidently recommend this year is a suede handbag. Since Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé AW24, suede has emerged as one of the year's defining trends, and with it has come a particular emphasis on rich, earthy browns. In the last few months, we’ve seen brown suede bags, sandals, loafers, and blazers dominate, but now a new contender is stepping into the spotlight: the khaki suede bag.
There’s just something about khaki suede that makes for a perfect pairing. It’s a failsafe alternative to brown, but still gives that rich, chic appeal without compromising on style. And after seeing a few of my favourite Londoners carrying khaki suede bags, I was convinced that this very specific handbag trend is what's missing in my autumn wardrobe.
And like I said, the best accessories are the ones that feel fresh yet timeless, and a khaki suede bag is just that. Its warm, earthy hue allows you to style it as if it were a neutral, meaning you can pair it with blacks and browns, as well as with brighter hues like butter yellows and burgundies.
Convinced? Now scroll on to shop my edit of the best khaki suede bags out there for autumn 2025.
Shop My Edit of the Best Khaki Suede Bags for Autumn 2025:
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Victoria Large Leather-Trimmed Paneled Suede Tote
Such a chic style that will be so worthy of the investment, a piece that will be worn time and time again.
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
This bag has absolutely sold the trend for me.
ASOS DESIGN
Suede Slouch Buckle Tote Bag in Khaki
This would be such a good every day bag.
Jigsaw
Heckfield Suede Tote
Jigsaw's Heckfield tote is at the top of my wishlist.
M&S Collection
Suedette Mini Bowler Cross Body Bag
Bowling bags are really having their spotlight moment right now.
MANGO
Suede Leather Shopper Bag
It's brown undertone makes this colour so rich.
JACQUEMUS
Le Bambola Moyen Embellished Suede Bag
I adore Jacquemus's handbags.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Days Suede Tote
On the pricier side but Proenza Schouler is such a timeless brand.
ZARA
Maxi Split Suede Shopper
Can Zara do any wrong?!
New Look
Dark Khaki Faux Suede Woven Effect Slouch Shoulder Bag
This look so much more expensive than it is.
ARKET
Curved Suede Bag
I love the curved shape for something a bit different.