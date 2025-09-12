Suddenly, Stylish Londoners Are Swapping Their Brown Bags for This Very Specific, Much Trendier Style

Move over, brown suede bags—it's now all about khaki suede. Click here to read about the khaki suede bag trend and shop the best styles for autumn 2025.

Stylish women wearing khaki suede bags
(Image credit: @monikh, @emmarosethatcher)
By
published
in Features

When it comes to new-season accessory trends, the most versatile pieces are those that will stand the test of time and will easily slot themselves into your existing wardrobe. While new trends can be fun and inject something a bit more out there into your wardrobe, wearability is also key in ensuring it will be a piece you actually wear and bring out year after year.

One investment piece I can confidently recommend this year is a suede handbag. Since Chemena Kamali’s debut collection for Chloé AW24, suede has emerged as one of the year's defining trends, and with it has come a particular emphasis on rich, earthy browns. In the last few months, we’ve seen brown suede bags, sandals, loafers, and blazers dominate, but now a new contender is stepping into the spotlight: the khaki suede bag.

Stylish women with khaki suede bags

(Image credit: @monikh)

There’s just something about khaki suede that makes for a perfect pairing. It’s a failsafe alternative to brown, but still gives that rich, chic appeal without compromising on style. And after seeing a few of my favourite Londoners carrying khaki suede bags, I was convinced that this very specific handbag trend is what's missing in my autumn wardrobe.

And like I said, the best accessories are the ones that feel fresh yet timeless, and a khaki suede bag is just that. Its warm, earthy hue allows you to style it as if it were a neutral, meaning you can pair it with blacks and browns, as well as with brighter hues like butter yellows and burgundies.

Convinced? Now scroll on to shop my edit of the best khaki suede bags out there for autumn 2025.

Stylish women with khaki suede bags

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Shop My Edit of the Best Khaki Suede Bags for Autumn 2025:

Latest