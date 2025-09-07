5 Accessories French Women Are Relying On Right Now to Make Their Basic Autumn Outfits Look Chic

As I slowly begin transitioning my wardrobe from linens and dresses to knits and jeans, I’m trying to stay one step ahead and identify what’s actually missing. This year, I’m taking my time to really fine-tune my wardrobe, so I can pinpoint the gaps rather than buying yet another version of something I already own five of.
One area I always seem to overlook is accessories. I spend so much time focusing on knitwear and coats—pieces I love and can never resist—when, truthfully, I have more than enough. What I don’t invest in nearly enough is accessorising. In fact, the right accessories can truly make or break an outfit, elevating even the most basic of looks into something effortlessly polished. So this autumn, I’m turning to French women for inspiration.
French women have truly mastered the art of blending current trends with a timeless sense of style. It can be as simple as Franny shows us, who styles a silk scarf perfectly, or like Adenorah, who chooses bold silver jewellery to take centre stage instead of something more subtle.
As I’ve found myself falling down an accessories rabbit hole, I’ve rounded up five key pieces that French women are opting for to instantly elevate a basic outfit this season. If it’s good enough for French women, it’s a no-brainer for me!
5 Accessory Trends French Women Are Wearing in Autumn 2025:
1. Oversized Suede Bags
Style Notes: Suede has really dominated recently and shows no signs of stopping any time soon. I was enticed by suede sandals and suede loafers, and it seems the suede bag has got me, too. It’s such a classic, timeless style that you can wear for years to come, and what better than an oversized bag that fits your laptop and everyday essentials? The French, like Melodie above, are using their suede totes as a way to add texture, interest and polish to an otherwise simple autumn 'fit.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Shopper
Such an affordable price.
DeMellier
The New York
This is such a chic, everyday bag.
COS
Gallery Tote Bag
Don't let its simplicity put you off, this would be such a go-to bag.
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Supple Large in Suede
So worthy of an investment, it will last you for years to come.
2. Statement Silver Jewellery
Style Notes: Whilst I am a gold jewellery girl through and through, there is just something about a statement piece of silver jewellery that ticks every box for me. It gives such a polished look and elevates an outfit in an instant, taking centre stage without being too overbearing.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Irregular Wide Bracelet
A cuff is an instant statement piece.
HEAVEN MAYHEM
Julia Glass and Cord Pendant Necklace
A sleek sculptural piece that is sitting at the top of my wish list.
Missoma
Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings
Missoma is one of my favourite jewellery brands.
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Siren Muse Bold Ring
A bold ring is such a simple yet effective addition.
3. Burgundy Trainers
Style Notes: While I am a minimalist and have always favoured neutral tones, as soon as the burgundy trainer trend appeared, I jumped on it. The key thing to styling burgundy is to treat it like a neutral, and thanks to its rich hue, it’s a colour that arguably goes with any outfit. I’ve got a pair of burgundy Adidas Samba’s and they’re one of my most-worn pairs of trainers that I own.
Shop the Look:
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Handball Spezial Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
This is Julie's pair and I love how she's styled them.
New Balance
370 Trainers in Off White and Red
For those that prefer their burgundy a bit more subtle.
NIKE
Cortez Suede-Trimmed Perforated Leather Sneakers
Nike is a failsafe option.
Gucci
Women's G75 Sneaker
I love the contrasting tones.
4. Silk Scarf
Style Notes: The silk scarf really is the underdog when it comes to accessories—its versatility allows it to be styled in so many different ways. Whether you copy Franny and wear it on your head, tie it in a bow around a ponytail, use it as a bandana, belt, or simply wear it around the straps of one of your handbags, it really is such a chameleon piece that is worth an investment.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Signature Monogram Silk Scarf Crème
Toteme's iconic silk scarf.
ZARA
Polka Dot Print Scarf
Chocolate brown is such a big colour trend right now.
DÔEN
Petit Penny Bandana
Dôen's ditsy paisly printed silk scarf is so on brand for them.
& Other Stories
Graphic-Print Square Silk Scarf
I love the print on this one.
5. Caps
Style Notes: Once reserved for the tennis court, the cap is now a staple in any fashion person's wardrobe. It’s essential for those days when make-up is a no, but you’ve got errands to run, or you simply want to look effortlessly cool. I love it paired with an oversized blazer and jeans as the juxtaposition feels so chic, or like Tamara, paired with a knitted co-ord set for a casual look.
Shop the Look:
Uniqlo
2-Way Stretch Cap
Simple yet it would go with so many different outfits.
Miu Miu
Velvet Baseball Cap
So chic.
SPORTY & RICH
Crown Tennis Cotton Baseball Cap
Sporty & Rich is one of my favourite sportswear brands.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Logo-Embroidery Cotton Baseball Hat
Navy is such a versatile colour to wear in autumn.