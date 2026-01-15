Depop's 2026 Trend Forecast Is Here—These Are the Styles to Know

Looking forward to the next year in fashion, Depop is back with its annual trends report. For 2026, the resale platform is calling it the year of “The Edited Self," which is a more intentional approach to personal style. As Depop users move away from fleeting microtrends, they're going toward wardrobes that feel considered and authentic.
According to the report, “Across the Depop community, people are choosing clarity over clutter. They are repeating silhouettes, refining core staples and curating wardrobes that reflect lived-in authenticity rather than fast-moving microtrends.” It continues, “In 2026, style becomes sharper and more intentional. People keep what feels true, repeat the silhouettes that work, and refine their wardrobes into something lived-in and personal. The Edited Self captures a shift away from accumulation toward authorship: pieces that earn their place, clothes that carry meaning, wardrobes shaped by what you return to rather than what’s new.”
That mindset shapes Depop’s four key categories for 2026: Modern Uniforms, Neo Nostalgia, Everyday Ceremony, and Romanticized Sports. Each reflects a shift toward thoughtful dressing that balances practicality with self-expression. Below, a look ahead at Depop’s predictions for 2026 and the styles set to define the year.
Depop's 2026 Trends Report
1. Modern Uniforms
With decision fatigue and economic tension, people are focusing on quality over quantity, turning to enduring wardrobe staples for uniform dressing and outfit repetition rather than keeping up with fast-moving trend cycles. This shows up through textures, neutral palettes, tailoring, and button-downs. The report says, “Modern Uniforms is about dressing with conviction and signaling taste through repetition rather than reinvention.” It adds, “Uniforms create freedom. When the core of your wardrobe is dependable, you can play at the edges," and notes that the capsule wardrobe market was valued at 1.3 billion USD in 2023 and is projected to reach 2.6 billion USD by 2030.
Trending brands: COS, Chan Luu, The Row, Ralph Lauren, Jil Sander
2. Neo Nostalgia
Nostalgia is one of the biggest trend predictions for 2026, particularly in the blending of decades such as the ’70s, ’90s, and early 2000s, mixing eras and archival pieces. It may come as a surprise, but key Depop searches include the polarizing bandage dresses, ’90s slim dresses, JNCO jorts, and medieval-inspired silhouettes. As the report explains, “Neo Nostalgia creates emotional grounding in the present through the blending of fragments of the past. In a world that feels unsteady, people reach for eras that feel slower, softer, romantic, and more human. This isn’t new—historically, whenever reality feels dark or uncertain, culture turns toward fantasy, medieval romanticism, and archival references, a pattern we see repeating now. But this time, it’s about editing rather than recreating the past. Different time periods are layered together through archival pieces that feel familiar; ’90s knits are paired with ’70s coats or ’00s accessories in a way that’s personal rather than historically accurate. In 2026, nostalgia will continue to offer comfort, control, and a sense of self.”
Trending brands: Emilio Pucci, Missoni, Roberto Cavalli, Von Dutch, Ed Hardy
3. Everyday Ceremony
The everyday is increasingly an opportunity to elevate your routine and “romanticize your life,” turning the ordinary into more of an occasion. In fashion, Depop predicts this will show up through tailored coats, kitten heels, draped skirts, metallic fabrics, and statement jewelry. “Confidence and emotional comfort fuel this trend, with users dressing up as a way to feel more present in their day-to-day lives,” the report shares.
Trending brands: Willy Chavarria, Reformation, Miu Miu, Amina Muaddi, Vivienne Westwood
4. Romanticized Sports
With the continual rise of sports in mainstream media (including shows like Heated Rivalry, movies like Marty Supreme, and events like the 2026 World Cup coming up), sportswear continues to grow in the fashion world. No longer reserved for playing sports or for gym-focused athleisure, athletic clothing is being reimagined through a fashion lens, turning into something “elegant, playful, and escapist.” Expect vintage-inspired Lululemon, jerseys, bike shorts, and ski layers; reworked and elevated sports staples that bring style and performance together.
Trending brands: Cecilie Bahnsen, Conner Ives, Oakley, Prada Linea Rossa, Martine Rose