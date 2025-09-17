Sports Attire Has Entered a New Era of Cool—5 Brands the Fashion Set Is Wearing In 2025

Workout wear is evolving. It’s been referred to as gym clothing and athleisure for the larger part of a decade, but now, I more often hear it mentioned as sports attire. It’s a dialect pivot that is also reflected in the larger attitude about what we’re wearing for athletic activities. Brands such as Sporty & Rich have created entire brands around the sporting world, focusing in on aspirational lifestyles where tennis and golf are recreational pursuits.
More brands, too, are entering the fashion space in the sporting world. Most often, less focused on performance-driven clothing and more focused on the lifestyle aspect. In many ways, capturing the preppy cool of brands such as Ralph Lauren and Lacoste with modern spins. Malbon, and Horse Sport are just a handful which are redefining what sporty attire looks like today and how workout clothing is entering a new era of cool. Ahead, the brands to know and pieces to shop.
Sporty & Rich
SPORTY & RICH
Vendome Embroidered Merino Wool T-Shirt
SPORTY & RICH
Anae Embroidered Pleated Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt
SPORTY & RICH
Vendome Embroidered Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
Malbon
Malbon Golf
Freya Sweater Vest
Malbon Golf
Willow Sweater
Horse Sport
Horse Sport
The Sweatshirt
Horse Sport
The Short Short
Recreational Habits
Recreational Habits
Chris Tennis Dress
recreational habits
Paley Swan Tee
recreational habits
Brooke Skirt
Varley
VARLEY
Jane Court Pleated Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress
VARLEY
Clarendon Striped Pleated Stretch-Twill Mini Skirt
VARLEY
Enrico Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Cardigan