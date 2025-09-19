When Parisians and Londoners Don't Know What to Wear, They Turn to This Easy Jeans-and-Top Combo

Some outfit combinations never lose their shine, and for me, striped shirts and jeans fall firmly into that category. Whenever I’m not sure what to wear, I know this pairing will make me feel put-together without looking like I’ve tried too hard. There’s something about the crispness of stripes against the ease of denim that just works—equal parts classic and cool.

As autumn beckons, some of us are already revelling in all the season has to offer. And yes, I too am excited to don my favourite knitwear again, but I'm not quite ready to look past shirt outfit ideas yet. It's true that linen shirts belong in the realm of summer, but cotton and poplin options are perfect for this transitional time of year. And when temperatures do start to plummet, shirts are the perfect layering piece to throw on under a jumper.

Striped shirt + jeans outfits

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

And as I've mentioned, there's something about the striped shirt and jeans pairing that just works. Whether oversized and relaxed or tucked in with a belt, the styling possibilities are endless, which is exactly why I keep coming back to it. And chic Parisians and Londoners seem to agree with me, as I've spotted plenty of Europe's best-dressed in the exact combo as of late.

Below, I’ve rounded up five striped shirt and jeans outfits I’d happily wear on repeat, each offering a fresh take on this timeless combination. And if you're looking to treat yourself to something new, there's quick links to shop each outfit too.

5 Striped Shirt and Jeans Outfits to Copy This Autumn:

1. Blue Stripes + Wide-Leg Jeans + Chunky Cardi

Striped shirt and jeans outfits - Blue Stripes + Wide-leg Jeans + Chunky Cardi

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Relaxed but considered, I'm loving this look from Anouke. She's paired a classic blue striped shirt with wide-leg denim and a chunky cardigan thrown over the shoulders. Minimal flip-flops and an oversized shopper keep it laid-back yet undeniably chic.

2. White Striped Shirt + Slouchy Jeans

Striped shirt and jeans jeans outfits -

(Image credit: @lornasymphony)

Style Notes: A striped button-down styled with light-wash denim always feels timeless. Layering a navy knit over the waist nods to effortless prep, while classic loafers anchor the look in smart-casual territory.

3. Multi-Coloured Stripes + Washed Denim

Striped shirt and jeans outfits - Multi-coloured Stripes + Washed Denim

(Image credit: @immysundaybest)

Style Notes: Sade makes a strong case for playful stripes and vintage-style denim with this combo. The brown accessories complement everything perfectly, creating a look that’s casual but pulled-together.

4. White Denim + Chocolate Stripes

Striped shirt and jeans jeans outfits - White Denim + Chocolate Stripes

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Chocolate stripes have a special place in my heart, and this look from Amaka proves why. I love the cool contrast provided by the trainers, too.

5. Oversized Shirt + Slouchy Shoulder Bag

Striped shirt and jeans outfits - Oversized Shirt + Slouchy Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Proportions are everything here—the oversized striped shirt and roomy jeans balance perfectly with the slouchy shoulder bag. I'm loving the olive hue of the bag, and the way the pointed kitten heels sharpen the look.

