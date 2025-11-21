in Features
Senior Fashion Editor
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
-
The Pro Golfer and Vintage Miu Miu Collector Transforming F1 Paddocks Into Runways
Spotted: JW Anderson's pigeon bag, Tabi pumps, and the iconic Hermès Bolide on Wheels.
By Eliza Huber
-
George Russell on Growing Into His Personal Style
The five-time race winner talks watches, paddock 'fits, and finding confidence in fashion.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Pro Golfer and Vintage Miu Miu Collector Transforming F1 Paddocks Into Runways
Spotted: JW Anderson's pigeon bag, Tabi pumps, and the iconic Hermès Bolide on Wheels.
By Eliza Huber
-
George Russell on Growing Into His Personal Style
The five-time race winner talks watches, paddock 'fits, and finding confidence in fashion.
By Eliza Huber
-
Everything You Need to Know About F1 in 2025
From stylish arrivals to on-track drama.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Thought This Pant Trend Was Surely Out Until I Saw J.Law Wear It With These Boots
Instantly changed my mind.
By Eliza Huber
-
Red Bow Dresses, Velvet Pants, and Tuxedo Shirts—Emma Roberts Shares What She's Wearing This Holiday Season
All at affordable price point.
By Judith Jones
-
Instead of Leggings and Sneakers, Fashion Girls Are Wearing Puffer Jackets With These Non-Skinny Pants and Boots
It feels fresh and very 2025.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Betting On It: 5 Designer Items Celebs Will Wear This Holiday Season
Predictions so good, one of them already came true.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
Heads Up: Gigi Hadid Is Trying to Make This "Dated" Winter Boot Trend a Thing Again
You're going to be upset that you got rid of your old pair.
By Nikki Chwatt