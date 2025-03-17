Not a Blazer, Not a Coat—This Jacket Style Is All Anyone in Fashion Is Wearing or Talking About

If you live in the UK, you’ll know that mastering the art of layering is key to dressing well year-round. With temperatures often hovering in the early teens, finding that perfect in-between piece—one that keeps you comfortable without feeling too heavy—is essential. Sure, there are the deep winter months when only a longline coat will suffice, and those fleeting high-summer days when you can (briefly) go without a jacket altogether. But, in my experience, nine times out of ten, it’s the mid-weight layers that put in the most work in a capsule wardrobe.

So, what’s the best option for right now? Bomber jackets are undeniably having a moment and blazers remain wardrobe heroes, but this season, my eye has wandered to a spring jacket trend that fashion insiders are wearing and talking about more than any other: the brown leather jacket. Hardy and perfect for chilly spring days, this luxurious outerwear staple is proving to be the most coveted layering piece of the moment.

In rich chocolate and chestnut hues, the brown leather jacket is a refreshing alternative to classic black that feels very 2025. While still exuding the effortless essence associated with leather, the softer shade offers a more relaxed and refined look. Less stark against lighter outfits, the deep brown tone blends seamlessly with the neutral staples that define a transitional wardrobe. At the same time, it pairs beautifully with the brighter, more playful hues that tend to re-emerge in spring, such as soft peach, dusty rose and butter yellow.

While leather jackets are a perennial wardrobe staple, their silhouettes and shades shift with the seasons. Right now, brown leather bomber jackets are leading the charge, while more tailored cuts and slouchy bombers are also gaining traction. Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 was largely responsible for this shift in trends, showcasing coffee-coloured leather bomber jackets, styled over menswear-inspired tailoring back in September and inspiring a move towards oversized layers and sharp suiting in the process.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears a brown leather bomber jacket on the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 runway.

The trend is already making waves beyond the Instagram style set—just this past weekend, I spotted singer Camila Cabello stepping out in a dark brown, oversized bomber-style leather jacket. Keeping it simple yet elevated, she paired it with high-waisted jeans and a fitted black top, crafting a three-piece outfit that I suspect we’ll be seeing everywhere over the coming months.

With both high-street and designer brands embracing the trend, there’s no shortage of chic brown leather jackets to choose from this season. Below, I’ve rounded up the best styles to shop now—the ones fashion people are already committing to for the months ahead.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Discover my edit of the best styles.

SHOP BROWN LEATHER JACKETS:

ZARA Leather Bomber Jacket £229 SHOP NOW I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Mango Leather Bomber Jacket £140 SHOP NOW Be quick! This is already on its way to selling out.

Saint Laurent Leather Jacket £5035 SHOP NOW Saint Laurent's leather jackets are a fashion person's favourites.

Reiss Atelier Grained Leather Jacket £498 SHOP NOW Style with a fresh white tee and jeans for an easy day-to-day look.

Massimo Dutti Cropped Nappa Leather Trench Coat £349 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Jaeger Leather Trucker Jacket £299 SHOP NOW This also comes in a deep black shade.

Khaite Shelman Leather Bomber Jacket £3890 SHOP NOW I always come back to Khaite for their elevated staples.

Reformation Marco Leather Oversized Bomber £658 SHOP NOW This also comes in four other shades.