Not a Blazer, Not a Coat—This Jacket Style Is All Anyone in Fashion Is Wearing or Talking About
If you live in the UK, you’ll know that mastering the art of layering is key to dressing well year-round. With temperatures often hovering in the early teens, finding that perfect in-between piece—one that keeps you comfortable without feeling too heavy—is essential. Sure, there are the deep winter months when only a longline coat will suffice, and those fleeting high-summer days when you can (briefly) go without a jacket altogether. But, in my experience, nine times out of ten, it’s the mid-weight layers that put in the most work in a capsule wardrobe.
So, what’s the best option for right now? Bomber jackets are undeniably having a moment and blazers remain wardrobe heroes, but this season, my eye has wandered to a spring jacket trend that fashion insiders are wearing and talking about more than any other: the brown leather jacket. Hardy and perfect for chilly spring days, this luxurious outerwear staple is proving to be the most coveted layering piece of the moment.
In rich chocolate and chestnut hues, the brown leather jacket is a refreshing alternative to classic black that feels very 2025. While still exuding the effortless essence associated with leather, the softer shade offers a more relaxed and refined look. Less stark against lighter outfits, the deep brown tone blends seamlessly with the neutral staples that define a transitional wardrobe. At the same time, it pairs beautifully with the brighter, more playful hues that tend to re-emerge in spring, such as soft peach, dusty rose and butter yellow.
While leather jackets are a perennial wardrobe staple, their silhouettes and shades shift with the seasons. Right now, brown leather bomber jackets are leading the charge, while more tailored cuts and slouchy bombers are also gaining traction. Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2025 was largely responsible for this shift in trends, showcasing coffee-coloured leather bomber jackets, styled over menswear-inspired tailoring back in September and inspiring a move towards oversized layers and sharp suiting in the process.
Model wears a brown leather bomber jacket on the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 runway.
The trend is already making waves beyond the Instagram style set—just this past weekend, I spotted singer Camila Cabello stepping out in a dark brown, oversized bomber-style leather jacket. Keeping it simple yet elevated, she paired it with high-waisted jeans and a fitted black top, crafting a three-piece outfit that I suspect we’ll be seeing everywhere over the coming months.
With both high-street and designer brands embracing the trend, there’s no shortage of chic brown leather jackets to choose from this season. Below, I’ve rounded up the best styles to shop now—the ones fashion people are already committing to for the months ahead.
Discover my edit of the best styles.
SHOP BROWN LEATHER JACKETS:
Style with a fresh white tee and jeans for an easy day-to-day look.
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
