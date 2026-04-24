I've Nailed It: These Are The 5 Pretty Top Styles to Wear With Jeans RN

A pretty top and jeans will see me through spring into summer and these are the five styles I'll be reaching for.

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Pretty tops with jeans
(Image credit: @sylviemus_, @rebeccaferrazwyatt, @lisonseb)
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If there’s one outfit formula I return to without fail time and time again, it’s the classic jeans and a pretty top. Its reliability and versatility is unmatched and is a failsafe option that feels inherently chic and considered without overthinking it.

The beauty of opting for a pretty top is its sheer versatility—fabrics, colours, prints and silhouettes, there’s an array of options to choose from to dictate the overall finish of your look. Denim is arguably the anchor to the base of so many of my outfits, but a pretty top is the core element that really gives it that different finish each time. I love how one simple change in top can give an outfit a whole new feel and bring a more sustainable approach to your own wardrobe, allowing you to make an array of different outfits.

Whether your jeans of choice come in the form of a barrel-leg or a straight-leg, these pretty tops will undoubtedly pair well with any shape, creating new and different finishes depending on the cut of the jeans – somewhat the beauty of the combination. For spring, I lean more towards ecru and light blue wash jeans, but for a day-to-night look I’d usually opt for a black for a more sophisticated feel.

From romantic, timeless broderie anglaise blouses to a classic gingham print, or a more lowkey, simplistic yet stylish satin cami top, scroll on to discover the five pretty tops to wear with jeans in 2026.

1. Tie Front Blouse

Pretty tops with jeans

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: In a round up of pretty tops, a tie front blouse was at the top of my list. They are a style that feels delicate and fresh yet so chic, especially when paired with jeans. I love how Lison has styled hers with a wide-leg jean to maintain that more oversized look.

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2. Satin Cami Top

Pretty tops with jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Once reserved for a night out, the satin cami top has now transitioned into every day wear too. From strappy to lace trimmed, there’s a number of different styles available – I love wearing mine layered over a white t-shirt to give it a more casual finish.

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