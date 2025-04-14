These Spring 2025 Trends Are Finally Making Basic Denim Feel Fresh Again

Rejoice, spring is here! And that means only one thing—time for some outfit refreshes. It feels like I've been living in jeans non-stop for seemingly forever, but as something of a denim devotee, I realistically won't be giving up my favorite jeans any time soon. Luckily, spring is the brilliant kind of transitional season when you can hang on to beloved denim and make it feel new and exciting again by switching out the styling options. So long, chunky knits and wool coats, and hello light layers and warm pops of color.

The start of the new season also means a reset of the top trends, and while spring is obviously flooded with dress and skirt inspiration, there are also plenty of options that are perfectly suited to pair with jeans. This wardrobe staple can form the ideal foundation for a number of this season's must-haves, from need-to-know colors to trending pieces.

This spring, it feels like the trends are leaning toward the classics, with a kind of nostalgia for preppy looks running through many of the top picks. From the yacht-ready boat shoe to the countryside-worthy barn jacket, refined, classic staples are ranking high on the trending list. Turns out, they work especially well with denim, making jeans of all shades look a touch more elevated.

Here, discover my pick of the very best trends that will give your favorite jeans a new lease of life this spring.

The Best Spring Trends to Wear With Jeans:

1. Barn Jackets

Style Notes: My favorite part of spring is switching out the heavy wool coats I've relied on seemingly forever for a mix of lighter jackets. This season, the nostalgic barn jacket is topping the trend charts for lightweight, versatile spring outerwear, adding a classic, understatedly preppy look to your favorite denim outfits.

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket $268 SHOP NOW For an updated take on double denim.

Toteme Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket $930 SHOP NOW The minimalist's must-have spring jacket.

ASOS Design Oversized Washed Barn Jacket With Leather Look Collar in Stone $93 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of the slouchy fit, which looks especially cool when styled with straight-leg denim.

Barbour Sonnie Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket $250 SHOP NOW For those who want crisp white this season.

Everlane The Barn Jacket $178 SHOP NOW While it looks great with jeans, the barn jacket is versatile enough to work with almost any spring outfit.

Burberry Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Jacket $1690 SHOP NOW The cropped fit would make this jacket especially well-suited to wearing with high-waisted jeans.

2. Animal Print Flats

Style Notes: My favorite thing about jeans-based outfits is how simple they can be—throw on a white t-shirt and a jacket and you're set. But to keep it interesting, you always want an accessory that spices it up. This spring, animal print flats are the piece to do the trick, whether you go with leopard, zebra, or cow.

Alaïa Criss Cross Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats $1250 SHOP NOW These would look especially good with black or white jeans.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Sezane Matilda Ballerinas $210 SHOP NOW For a more classic look, opt for a leather snakeskin texture.

Zara Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW For a Scandi-inspired look.

Le Monde Beryl Stella Leopard-Print Ribbed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats $570 SHOP NOW Style with blue jeans and a white shirt for an excellent outfit.

Aeyde Uma Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats $375 SHOP NOW A year-round classic.

3. Hourglass Blazer

Style Notes: To give denim a more polished look, try pairing it with the hourglass blazer. With its 50-inspired shape, the cinched waist fit creates a beautiful silhouette when paired with straight-leg jeans.

Reformation Bondi Blazer $298 SHOP NOW Such a great neckline.

Aligne Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer $245 SHOP NOW A very on-trend colour.

Balenciaga Hourglass Double-Breasted Wool Jacket $3200 SHOP NOW This would also look great with tailored trousers.

Zara Tailored Round Neck Blazer $90 SHOP NOW The round neckline adds to the 50s style.

Helsa The Tweed S Curve Blazer $449 SHOP NOW Such a versatile style.

4. Unbuttoned Shirt

Style Notes: Admittedly more of a spring styling trick than a trend, the crisp shirt is back but with the addendum that the top few buttons are left open. The undone look of the shirt paired with jeans creates an effortless, Parisian-inspired look that we all aspire to.

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt $99 SHOP NOW A blue shirt is a spring staple.

Mango Cotton Blend Shirt $50 SHOP NOW The goes-with-everything shirt.

DISSH Palma Cream Silk Blend Shirt $150 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans this spring, and the matching shorts in summer.

Toteme Relaxed Striped Shirt Ecru/blossom $520 SHOP NOW This would look great with white jeans.

Matteau Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt $400 SHOP NOW A classic print.

H&M Oxford Shirt $25 SHOP NOW Proof that a great shirt doesn't have to break the bank.

5. Pale Yellow

Style Notes: If there's one color that you need to have in your spring wardrobe this year, it's pale yellow. Warm and sunny, this gorgeous hue pairs beautifully with black, white, and blue denim.

Zara ZW Collection Cotton Jacket $129 SHOP NOW Wear with your jeans and a vest top.

SLVRLAKE Mica Frayed Denim Shorts $239 SHOP NOW The perfect spring and summer shorts

& Other Stories Tailored Vest $129 SHOP NOW The tailored vest is a wardrobe staple at this point.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Leather Ballet Flats $505 SHOP NOW Elevate your blue denim looks with a pair of pale yellow flats.

Khaite Renato Ribbed Wool-Blend Jersey Tank $940 SHOP NOW Supremely elegant.

Gucci Jackie Notte Mini Crinkled Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag $3980 SHOP NOW A lifelong investment.

6. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: In case you need further evidence that preppy style is having a heavy influence on spring trends this year, it looks like the boat shoe is set to be this season's must-have flat. Keep it modern and fresh by pairing them with leather jackets or wearing them with a double denim ensemble.

Reformation Kyla Boat Shoe $268 SHOP NOW Suede may not be the most practical option for actually being on a boat, but it's perfect for spring style.

Free People Yachting Day Boat Shoes $158 SHOP NOW Anyone got a spare yacht?

Bally Pathy Studded Leather Loafers $1100 SHOP NOW Spice things up with some studs.

H&M Deck Shoes $40 SHOP NOW I love this affordable pair.

Miu Miu Canvas & Leather Boat Shoe $995 SHOP NOW All the fashion girlies are after these flats.

Aeyde Harris Leather Boat Shoes $445 SHOP NOW A true classic.

7. Polo Shirts

Style Notes: Preppy or '90s grunge-inspired, the polo shirt is back—and works especially well with jeans. If you want to lean into the 90s vibe, pair with wide-leg, low-waisted jeans and sneakers.

Reformation Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater $168 SHOP NOW This has such a nostalgic feel.

Zara Striped Knit Polo Shirt $40 SHOP NOW This feels super Scandi, don't you think?

Leset James Striped Mélange Merino Wool Sweater $280 SHOP NOW This soft grey is so versatile.

&Daughter Edith Wool Polo Sweater $480 SHOP NOW For a pop of spring colour.

Guest in REsidence Striped Cashmere Polo Sweater $395 SHOP NOW This oozes preppy style.

J.Crew Mariner Jersey Long-Sleeve Polo T-Shirt $60 SHOP NOW A true classic.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.