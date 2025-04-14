These Spring 2025 Trends Are Finally Making Basic Denim Feel Fresh Again

From colors to wear with your favorite pairs to tops and shoes that work perfectly.

SPRING 2025 TRENDS TO WEAR WITH JEANS
Rejoice, spring is here! And that means only one thing—time for some outfit refreshes. It feels like I've been living in jeans non-stop for seemingly forever, but as something of a denim devotee, I realistically won't be giving up my favorite jeans any time soon. Luckily, spring is the brilliant kind of transitional season when you can hang on to beloved denim and make it feel new and exciting again by switching out the styling options. So long, chunky knits and wool coats, and hello light layers and warm pops of color.

The start of the new season also means a reset of the top trends, and while spring is obviously flooded with dress and skirt inspiration, there are also plenty of options that are perfectly suited to pair with jeans. This wardrobe staple can form the ideal foundation for a number of this season's must-haves, from need-to-know colors to trending pieces.

@smythsisters wearing a polo shirt with jeans

This spring, it feels like the trends are leaning toward the classics, with a kind of nostalgia for preppy looks running through many of the top picks. From the yacht-ready boat shoe to the countryside-worthy barn jacket, refined, classic staples are ranking high on the trending list. Turns out, they work especially well with denim, making jeans of all shades look a touch more elevated.

Here, discover my pick of the very best trends that will give your favorite jeans a new lease of life this spring.

1. Barn Jackets

@symphonyofsilk wearing barn jacket and jeans

Style Notes: My favorite part of spring is switching out the heavy wool coats I've relied on seemingly forever for a mix of lighter jackets. This season, the nostalgic barn jacket is topping the trend charts for lightweight, versatile spring outerwear, adding a classic, understatedly preppy look to your favorite denim outfits.

Shop the Trend:

Archer Denim Jacket
Reformation
Archer Denim Jacket

For an updated take on double denim.

Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket
Toteme
Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket

The minimalist's must-have spring jacket.

Asos Design Oversized Washed Barn Jacket With Leather Look Collar in Stone
ASOS Design
Oversized Washed Barn Jacket With Leather Look Collar in Stone

I'm such a fan of the slouchy fit, which looks especially cool when styled with straight-leg denim.

Sonnie Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket
Barbour
Sonnie Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Jacket

For those who want crisp white this season.

Lined Canvas Jacket – Light Beige – Women – Arket Gb
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

While it looks great with jeans, the barn jacket is versatile enough to work with almost any spring outfit.

Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Jacket
Burberry
Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Jacket

The cropped fit would make this jacket especially well-suited to wearing with high-waisted jeans.

2. Animal Print Flats

@nnennaechem wearing animal print flats with jeans

Style Notes: My favorite thing about jeans-based outfits is how simple they can be—throw on a white t-shirt and a jacket and you're set. But to keep it interesting, you always want an accessory that spices it up. This spring, animal print flats are the piece to do the trick, whether you go with leopard, zebra, or cow.

Shop the Trend:

Criss Cross Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Criss Cross Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats

These would look especially good with black or white jeans.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

So elegant.

Matilda Ballerinas - Brown Python Print - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Matilda Ballerinas

For a more classic look, opt for a leather snakeskin texture.

Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats
Zara
Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats

For a Scandi-inspired look.

Stella Leopard-Print Ribbed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Stella Leopard-Print Ribbed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Style with blue jeans and a white shirt for an excellent outfit.

Uma Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Uma Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats

A year-round classic.

3. Hourglass Blazer

@kimturkington_ wearing a brown blazer and jeans

Style Notes: To give denim a more polished look, try pairing it with the hourglass blazer. With its 50-inspired shape, the cinched waist fit creates a beautiful silhouette when paired with straight-leg jeans.

Shop the Trend:

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

Such a great neckline.

Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer

A very on-trend colour.

Hourglass Double-Breasted Wool Jacket
Balenciaga
Hourglass Double-Breasted Wool Jacket

This would also look great with tailored trousers.

Tailored Round Neck Blazer
Zara
Tailored Round Neck Blazer

The round neckline adds to the 50s style.

Helsa The Tweed S Curve Blazer
Helsa
The Tweed S Curve Blazer

Such a versatile style.

4. Unbuttoned Shirt

@leasy_inparis in unbuttoned shirt and jeans

Style Notes: Admittedly more of a spring styling trick than a trend, the crisp shirt is back but with the addendum that the top few buttons are left open. The undone look of the shirt paired with jeans creates an effortless, Parisian-inspired look that we all aspire to.

Shop the Trend:

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

A blue shirt is a spring staple.

Cotton Blend Shirt
Mango
Cotton Blend Shirt

The goes-with-everything shirt.

Palma Cream Silk Blend Shirt
DISSH
Palma Cream Silk Blend Shirt

Wear with jeans this spring, and the matching shorts in summer.

Relaxed Striped Shirt Ecru/blossom
Toteme
Relaxed Striped Shirt Ecru/blossom

This would look great with white jeans.

Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Matteau
Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt

A classic print.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Proof that a great shirt doesn't have to break the bank.

5. Pale Yellow

@_livmadeline wearing a pale yellow shirt with jeans and trench

Style Notes: If there's one color that you need to have in your spring wardrobe this year, it's pale yellow. Warm and sunny, this gorgeous hue pairs beautifully with black, white, and blue denim.

Shop the Trend:

Zw Collection Cotton Jacket
Zara
ZW Collection Cotton Jacket

Wear with your jeans and a vest top.

Mica Frayed Denim Shorts
SLVRLAKE
Mica Frayed Denim Shorts

The perfect spring and summer shorts

Tailored Vest
& Other Stories
Tailored Vest

The tailored vest is a wardrobe staple at this point.

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

Elevate your blue denim looks with a pair of pale yellow flats.

Renato Ribbed Wool-Blend Jersey Tank
Khaite
Renato Ribbed Wool-Blend Jersey Tank

Supremely elegant.

Jackie Notte Mini Crinkled Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Notte Mini Crinkled Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

A lifelong investment.

6. Boat Shoes

@lucywilliams02 wearing boat shoes with white jeans

Style Notes: In case you need further evidence that preppy style is having a heavy influence on spring trends this year, it looks like the boat shoe is set to be this season's must-have flat. Keep it modern and fresh by pairing them with leather jackets or wearing them with a double denim ensemble.

Shop the Trend:

Kyla Boat Shoe
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe

Suede may not be the most practical option for actually being on a boat, but it's perfect for spring style.

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Anyone got a spare yacht?

Pathy Studded Leather Loafers
Bally
Pathy Studded Leather Loafers

Spice things up with some studs.

Deck Shoes
H&M
Deck Shoes

I love this affordable pair.

Canvas & Leather Boat Shoe
Miu Miu
Canvas & Leather Boat Shoe

All the fashion girlies are after these flats.

Harris Leather Boat Shoes
Aeyde
Harris Leather Boat Shoes

A true classic.

7. Polo Shirts

@sarahlouiseblythe wearing a polo shirt with a leather jacket and jeans

Style Notes: Preppy or '90s grunge-inspired, the polo shirt is back—and works especially well with jeans. If you want to lean into the 90s vibe, pair with wide-leg, low-waisted jeans and sneakers.

Shop the Trend:

Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater

This has such a nostalgic feel.

Striped Knit Polo Shirt
Zara
Striped Knit Polo Shirt

This feels super Scandi, don't you think?

James Striped Mélange Merino Wool Sweater
Leset
James Striped Mélange Merino Wool Sweater

This soft grey is so versatile.

Edith Wool Polo Sweater
&Daughter
Edith Wool Polo Sweater

For a pop of spring colour.

Striped Cashmere Polo Sweater
Guest in REsidence
Striped Cashmere Polo Sweater

This oozes preppy style.

Mariner Jersey Long-Sleeve Polo T-Shirt
J.Crew
Mariner Jersey Long-Sleeve Polo T-Shirt

A true classic.

