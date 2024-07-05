Crochet Season Is Here: These Are the Best Dresses, Swimsuits, and Bags for Summer

There are few things as synonymous with summer as BBQs, beach days, and 9 p.m. sunsets. In the fashion world, there's one texture, in particular, that's quintessentially summer, and that's crochet. As soon as the temperatures rise, crochet starts bubbling up in your Instagram feed on the vacations of stylish people everywhere like clockwork. The knitted fabric adorns everything from dresses to bags to shoes in the summer months, adding a natural element to every outfit.

Woven pieces are well worth investing in, as they've transcended the trend label and officially achieved staple status. Knowing crochet is an element I'll want to incorporate into my wardrobe every summer, I plan on investing in pieces that feel both modern and timeless to ensure their longevity. The summer '24 collections are currently offering an overwhelming selection of chic crochet options, so I took it upon myself to curate the best pieces. Below are the 31 best crochet pieces for summer, from elevated maxi dresses to oversize carryalls and embroidered bikinis.

DRESSES

L'Academie By Marianna Ariel Midi Dress $238 SHOP NOW Perfect for Euro summer.

zara Long Crochet Dress $109 SHOP NOW The print adds a nice touch.

Camila Coelho Lyssa Crochet Dress $218 SHOP NOW Allow me to suggest this for your next vacation.

MANGO Floral Crochet Dress $140 SHOP NOW Mango's whole summer collection is so good.

Cult Gaia Kendria Crochet Dress $858 SHOP NOW Leave it to Cult Gaia to make crochet look this elevated.

Reformation Sofia Open Knit Sweater Dress $248 SHOP NOW You'll return to this one summer after summer.

Calle Del Mar Square Neck Crochet Dress $2250 SHOP NOW Party crochet.

viavia Crochet Open Back Dress $158 SHOP NOW A summer staple.

Zankov Libania Dress $1095 SHOP NOW Obsessed is an understatement.

With Jéan Mila Midi Dress $189 SHOP NOW The bow adds an elegant touch.

MANGO Striped Crochet Dress $60 SHOP NOW Summer stripes.

Monday Swimwear Tuscany Mini Dress $155 SHOP NOW This color!

ESCVDO Santeria Dress $900 SHOP NOW A conversation starter.

MANGO Long Openwork Knitted Dress $100 SHOP NOW Chic is the only word that comes to mind.

Frankies Bikinis Belle Crochet Mini Dress $210 SHOP NOW The delicate embroidery is so pretty.

Camila Coelho Rhea Open Stitch Mini Dress $198 SHOP NOW How fun is this color combo?

Nia Thomas Estudio 54 Sequin-Embellished Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress $925 SHOP NOW Beach clubs are calling.

SAU LEE Mila Crochet Dress $475 SHOP NOW The red trend is still going strong.

H&M Crochet Dress $38 SHOP NOW An elevated take on crochet.

BAGS

MANGO Natural Fiber Shopper Bag $60 SHOP NOW An easy way to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe.

SAINT LAURENT Icare in Raffia $5300 SHOP NOW Dream-bag alert.

STAUD Timmy Crochet Shoulder Bag $350 SHOP NOW Another summer, another Staud It bag.

MANGO Natural Fiber Shopper Bag $130 SHOP NOW Practical and fun.

MAGDA BUTRYM Devana Small Embellished Crocheted Cotton-Blend and Leather Tote $1760 SHOP NOW Immediately yes.

Isabel Marant Praia Medium Bag $795 SHOP NOW Vacation in a bag.

SWIMSUITS

Camila Coelho Odara Top $98 SHOP NOW The textural element instantly elevates this bikini.

Zimmermann Halliday Knit Scoop Bikini Set $275 SHOP NOW A classic with a twist.

Montce Tori Ties Bandeau Bikini Top $122 SHOP NOW Between the color and texture, I can't decide what I like more.

Tularosa Jona Top $118 SHOP NOW Prepare for compliments.

Camila Coelho Sao Paulo Top $90 SHOP NOW Classic.