Crochet Season Is Here: These Are the Best Dresses, Swimsuits, and Bags for Summer

Caitlin Burnett
By
published

Emma Leger in a Magda Butrym crochet dress.

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

There are few things as synonymous with summer as BBQs, beach days, and 9 p.m. sunsets. In the fashion world, there's one texture, in particular, that's quintessentially summer, and that's crochet. As soon as the temperatures rise, crochet starts bubbling up in your Instagram feed on the vacations of stylish people everywhere like clockwork. The knitted fabric adorns everything from dresses to bags to shoes in the summer months, adding a natural element to every outfit.

Woven pieces are well worth investing in, as they've transcended the trend label and officially achieved staple status. Knowing crochet is an element I'll want to incorporate into my wardrobe every summer, I plan on investing in pieces that feel both modern and timeless to ensure their longevity. The summer '24 collections are currently offering an overwhelming selection of chic crochet options, so I took it upon myself to curate the best pieces. Below are the 31 best crochet pieces for summer, from elevated maxi dresses to oversize carryalls and embroidered bikinis.

DRESSES

Cass Dimicco in white L'Academia crochet dress.

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

L'Academie by Marianna Ariel Midi Dress
L'Academie By Marianna
Ariel Midi Dress

Perfect for Euro summer.

Zara Long Crochet Dress
zara
Long Crochet Dress

The print adds a nice touch.

Camila Coelho Lyssa Dress
Camila Coelho
Lyssa Crochet Dress

Allow me to suggest this for your next vacation.

MANGO Floral Crochet dress
MANGO
Floral Crochet Dress

Mango's whole summer collection is so good.

Cult Gaia Kendria Crochet Dress
Cult Gaia
Kendria Crochet Dress

Leave it to Cult Gaia to make crochet look this elevated.

Reformation Sofia Dress
Reformation
Sofia Open Knit Sweater Dress

You'll return to this one summer after summer.

Calle Del Mar Square Neck Crochet Dress
Calle Del Mar
Square Neck Crochet Dress

Party crochet.

Viavia Crochet Open Back Dress
viavia
Crochet Open Back Dress

A summer staple.

Zankov LIBANIA DRESS

Zankov
Libania Dress

Obsessed is an understatement.

Mila Midi Dress | White
With Jéan
Mila Midi Dress

The bow adds an elegant touch.

MANGO Striped Crochet Dress
MANGO
Striped Crochet Dress

Summer stripes.

Monday Swim Tuscany Mini Dress
Monday Swimwear
Tuscany Mini Dress

This color!

ESCVDO Santeria Dress
ESCVDO
Santeria Dress

A conversation starter.

MANGO Long Openwork Knitted Dress
MANGO
Long Openwork Knitted Dress

Chic is the only word that comes to mind.

Belle Crochet Mini Dress - White
Frankies Bikinis
Belle Crochet Mini Dress

The delicate embroidery is so pretty.

Rhea Open Stitch Mini Dress
Camila Coelho
Rhea Open Stitch Mini Dress

How fun is this color combo?

Estudio 54 Sequin-Embellished Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress
Nia Thomas
Estudio 54 Sequin-Embellished Crocheted Cotton Midi Dress

Beach clubs are calling.

Mila クロシェドレス
SAU LEE
Mila Crochet Dress

The red trend is still going strong.

Crochet-Look Dress
H&M
Crochet Dress

An elevated take on crochet.

BAGS

Amaka Hamelijnck posing next to a crochet Prada bag.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

MANGO Natural Fiber Shopper Bag
MANGO
Natural Fiber Shopper Bag

An easy way to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe.

Saint Laurent ICARE in RAFFIA
SAINT LAURENT
Icare in Raffia

Dream-bag alert.

Timmy Crochet Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Timmy Crochet Shoulder Bag

Another summer, another Staud It bag.

MANGO Natural Fiber Shopper Bag
MANGO
Natural Fiber Shopper Bag

Practical and fun.

MAGDA BUTRYM Devana Small Embellished Crocheted Cotton-Blend and Leather Tote
MAGDA BUTRYM
Devana Small Embellished Crocheted Cotton-Blend and Leather Tote

Immediately yes.

Praia Medium Bag
Isabel Marant
Praia Medium Bag

Vacation in a bag.

SWIMSUITS

Debora Rosa in a white crochet set.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Odara Top
Camila Coelho
Odara Top

The textural element instantly elevates this bikini.

Halliday Knit Scoop 비키니 세트
Zimmermann
Halliday Knit Scoop Bikini Set

A classic with a twist.

Tori Ties Bandeau Bikini Top
Montce
Tori Ties Bandeau Bikini Top

Between the color and texture, I can't decide what I like more.

Jona Top
Tularosa
Jona Top

Prepare for compliments.

Sao Paulo Top
Camila Coelho
Sao Paulo Top

Classic.

RHODE Bikini

RHODE
Bikini Top

How chic is this embroidery?

Caitlin Burnett
Caitlin Burnett
Contributing Editor
