This Is the New It Skirt Among Cool French Girls on Vacation and in Paris

You didn't think summer would end without one last It skirt, did you? Before I get into the exact viral skirt that French girls are wearing, I wanted to remind you of a story I published at the very beginning of summer, in which I stated that polka-dot skirts are the trend everyone will wear with sneakers this summer. That has indeed proven to be the case, and there's an exact skirt that everyone wants to get their hands on (yes, especially cool French girls). The skirt is the With Jéan Penny Skirt, a low-rise, knee-length, '90s-inspired slip skirt. The brown version with yellow polka dots, in particular, is all over my Instagram feed—especially on French women wearing it in their vacation photos and as part of their outfits while at home in Paris. The photos below are some of my favorite examples, but this doesn't even scratch the surface of the tagged posts that include this skirt.
Unsurprisingly, the brown-and-yellow iteration of the With Jéan skirt is nearly sold out (let's hope for a restock soon), but it's still fully stocked in the equally chic white-and-black version. Also, it's at a price point that won't break the bank, which is always good news. So before the skirt is fully sold out in both colors, keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with a few more of my favorite polka-dot slip skirts on the market.
