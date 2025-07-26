10 Outfits Europe's Chicest Dressers Are Wearing When They're *Not* on Vacation

If it seems like chic Europeans are always on vacation, you're not exactly wrong. But with so many amazing places to visit in such close proximity, can you blame them? Some of the most magical places in the world are basically a weekend trip when you live in Europe. But what I've been most interested in lately is what European fashion people are wearing when they're not on vacation. Those are the ones I'm most likely to draw inspiration from, as vacation outfits don't really suit my day-to-day, "less sand, more sidewalk" life.
Instead of the expected late-July vacation outfit roundup, I put together a "staying local" outfit roundup. Sure, some of these looks have a bit of a summer holiday vibe, but they're appropriate for far more than a weekend jaunt to Mallorca. So, if you're looking for outfit ideas for the remainder of summer (and early fall) that are perfect for your staying local days, or are just curious about what chic Europeans are wearing when visiting their local spots this summer, keep scrolling.
Location: Paris
The Outfit: Scarf Top + Silky Pants + Ballet Flats
Shop the Key Pieces
EAVES
Paola Scarf
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Capri Pants
Location: Copenhagen
The Outfit: Brown Suede Jacket + Capri Pants + High-Heel Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Suede Leather-Lined Jacket With Buttons
Everlane
The Dream Capri
Madewell
Tamia Heeled Thong Sandals
Location: Paris
The Outfit: White Linen Dress + Raffia Bag + Flat Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
Jenni Kayne
Kinney Dress
Schutz
Elysa Flat Sandals
Location: The Netherlands
The Outfit: Oversize Tee + Miniskirt + Toe-Ring Sandals
Shop the Key Pieces
J.Crew
Heritage Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
Lovers and Friends
Eloise Mini Skirt
Reformation
Marnie Heeled Sandals
Location: London
The Outfit: Lightweight White Top + Brown Wide-Leg Pants + Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
Gap × DÔEN
Eyelet Top
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pants
Location: Paris
The Outfit: Red T-Shirt + Athletic Shorts + Sweater + Block-Heel Pumps
Shop the Key Pieces
Madewell
Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee
Adidas
3 Stripes Sprinter Shorts
Location: London
The Outfit: Button-Down Shirt + White Tank + Baggy Jeans + Flip-Flops
Shop the Key Pieces
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
Reformation
Wren Knit Top
Location: Oslo
The Outfit: Baseball Cap + T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Ballet Flats
Shop the Key Pieces
H&M
Boxy T-Shirt
Lysse
Lyssentials A-Line Ponte Midi Skirt
Location: Paris
The Outfit: Tank Top + Studded Belt + Mini Shorts + Ballet Flats
Shop the Key Pieces
FLORE FLORE
Esme Tank Top
Madewell
Studded Western Belt
Spanx
Stretch Twill 5 Shorts
Location: Paris
The Outfit: Striped Tee + Capri Pants + Kitten-Heel Pumps
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.