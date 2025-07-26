10 Outfits Europe's Chicest Dressers Are Wearing When They're *Not* on Vacation

If it seems like chic Europeans are always on vacation, you're not exactly wrong. But with so many amazing places to visit in such close proximity, can you blame them? Some of the most magical places in the world are basically a weekend trip when you live in Europe. But what I've been most interested in lately is what European fashion people are wearing when they're not on vacation. Those are the ones I'm most likely to draw inspiration from, as vacation outfits don't really suit my day-to-day, "less sand, more sidewalk" life.

Instead of the expected late-July vacation outfit roundup, I put together a "staying local" outfit roundup. Sure, some of these looks have a bit of a summer holiday vibe, but they're appropriate for far more than a weekend jaunt to Mallorca. So, if you're looking for outfit ideas for the remainder of summer (and early fall) that are perfect for your staying local days, or are just curious about what chic Europeans are wearing when visiting their local spots this summer, keep scrolling.

Location: Paris

The Outfit: Scarf Top + Silky Pants + Ballet Flats

European influencer wearing a scarf top and silky white pants

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Key Pieces

Paola Scarf
EAVES
Paola Scarf

Gale Mid Rise Capri Pant
Reformation
Gale Mid Rise Capri Pants

Location: Copenhagen

The Outfit: Brown Suede Jacket + Capri Pants + High-Heel Flip-Flops

European influencer wearing a brown suede jacket, capri pants, and kitten heel flip-flops

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Shop the Key Pieces

Cropped Suede Leather-Lined Jacket With Buttons
Massimo Dutti
Cropped Suede Leather-Lined Jacket With Buttons

Everlane, The Dream Capri
Everlane
The Dream Capri

Madewell Tamia Heeled Thong Sandals
Madewell
Tamia Heeled Thong Sandals

Location: Paris

The Outfit: White Linen Dress + Raffia Bag + Flat Sandals

European influencer wearing a white dress, raffia bag, and sandals

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Shop the Key Pieces

Kinney Dress
Jenni Kayne
Kinney Dress

Schutz Elysa Flat Sandals
Schutz
Elysa Flat Sandals

Location: The Netherlands

The Outfit: Oversize Tee + Miniskirt + Toe-Ring Sandals

European influencer wearing a tee, striped miniskirt, and toe-ring Toteme sandals

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Key Pieces

Heritage Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
J.Crew
Heritage Terry Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt

Eloise Mini Skirt
Lovers and Friends
Eloise Mini Skirt

Marnie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Marnie Heeled Sandals

Location: London

The Outfit: Lightweight White Top + Brown Wide-Leg Pants + Flip-Flops

European influencer wearing a white summery top, brown pants, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Key Pieces

Gap × DÔEN , Eyelet Top
Gap × DÔEN
Eyelet Top

Gisele Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pants

Location: Paris

The Outfit: Red T-Shirt + Athletic Shorts + Sweater + Block-Heel Pumps

European influencer wearing a red T-shirt and athletic shorts

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Key Pieces

Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee
Madewell
Cotton Perfect Crewneck Tee

Adidas, 3 Stripes Sprinter Shorts
Adidas
3 Stripes Sprinter Shorts

Location: London

The Outfit: Button-Down Shirt + White Tank + Baggy Jeans + Flip-Flops

European influencer wearing a button-down shirt, white tank top, baggy jeans, and The Row flip-flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Key Pieces

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

Wren Knit Top
Reformation
Wren Knit Top

Location: Oslo

The Outfit: Baseball Cap + T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Ballet Flats

European influencer wearing a grey T-shirt, black midi skirt, and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Key Pieces

Boxy T-Shirt
H&M
Boxy T-Shirt

'lyssentials A-Line Ponte Midi Skirt
Lysse
Lyssentials A-Line Ponte Midi Skirt

Location: Paris

The Outfit: Tank Top + Studded Belt + Mini Shorts + Ballet Flats

European influencer wearing a tank, studded belt, black shorts, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Shop the Key Pieces

Esme Tank Top
FLORE FLORE
Esme Tank Top

Studded Western Belt
Madewell
Studded Western Belt

Spanx Stretch Twill 5 Shorts
Spanx
Stretch Twill 5 Shorts

Location: Paris

The Outfit: Striped Tee + Capri Pants + Kitten-Heel Pumps

European influencer wearing a striped shirt and capri pants

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop the Key Pieces

Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
Reformation
Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee

Claudia Capri Pant
MAJORELLE
Claudia Capri Pants

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

