Sorry, Slip Skirts—This Is the Trend Cool Dressers Are Wearing With Sneakers and Flats Now

Growing up, I was more of a tomboy when it came to my style. My mom dressed me in skirts, and I would acquiesce reluctantly. In my womanhood, though, I love a skirt. I enjoy the ease of throwing one on, and the slip skirt has been my tried-and-true choice for the past few seasons. It's comfortable and sleek and gives me a mature, elegant feeling when I wear it. However, a trend that’s more eclectic and whimsical has captured my attention lately: the sequin skirt. I also love a statement piece, and a sequin skirt is just that.
I first noticed influencers such as Michelle Li wearing sequin skirts with sneakers and flats (as opposed to heels), and I knew something was up. Celebrities have also caught on to the trend, like supermodel Naomi Campbell, who sported a sequin Chanel set with her Nike Air Jordans. But perhaps the first indicator of this trend was when brands such as Gucci included sequin skirts on their S/S 25 runways. So it’s safe to say that the sequin skirt is the new It item of the year, and this time, fashion people aren't just reserving it for the holiday season. Pairing an inherently fancy piece with something more casual, such as sneakers or flats, makes it far more wearable for casual occasions—including non-festive daytime ones.
While I’ve been wearing my sequin skirt with flats, I next plan on trying it with sneakers after seeing Campbell sport a classic pair with her eye-catching skirt. If you’re in the market for a new skirt or a new statement piece in general, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and style tips and to shop cool sequin skirts to wear with sneakers and flats.
Style Tip: Go bold with a bag just as shiny as your skirt.
Style Tip: The combination of a trench coat, sequin skirt, and sneakers creates a casual yet elegant outfit, especially with fall coming up. Keep layers light, like Michelle Li’s outfit above, and match your bag to your skirt.
Style Tip: To dress your skirt up, try layering a blazer over it and cinching the waist for an hourglass effect.
Style Tip: To dress down your skirt, wear a pair of high-top sneakers for a casual, laid-back look.
Style Tip: If you’re not afraid of color, wear a top just as eye-catching, and keep your shoes and bag in neutral colors.
Shop Sequin Skirts to Wear With Sneakers and Flats
Superdown
Lydie Maxi Skirt
If you want to test out a sequin skirt, start with a plain black one.
OSÉREE
Marylin Sequined Tulle Wrap Mini Skirt
Love a mini, wrap-skirt moment.
Rixo
Kelly Sequined Midi Skirt
Hues of blues are always welcome.
Bec + Bridge
Love Sequin Midi
This feels very Sex and the City season 1 coded.
ZARA
Sequin Mini Skirt
Another neutral to try.
MANGO
Sequin Midi Skirt
Classic silver for the brave.
Nookie
Tyla Mini Skirt
Gold and high-waisted is a fun combination.
Rotate
Sequined Midi Skirt
If you're looking for deeper tones that aren't black, this is for you.
ZARA
Sequined Midi Skirt
This cream color would look stunning with a blazer in the same shade.
Reformation
Martina Skirt Es
A peek of mesh never hurt.
Lovers and Friends
Lilium Skirt
A true party skirt.
H&M
Sequined Mohair-Blend Skirt
If you want to keep it simple.
Essentiel Antwerp
Midi Sequin Pencil Skirt
For the daring and the bold.
Ulla Johnson
Casini Sequin Silk Skirt
I can see this skirt with a button-down and flats.
SPORTMAX
Gradient Paillette Jersey Pencil Skirt
Who doesn't love an ombré effect?
Courrèges
Buckle Cutout Sequin Skirt
A simple, curve-hugging fit is a safe start.
Anthropologie
Baum Und Pferdgarten Shania Sequin Sheer Midi Skirt
Sheer fabric and sequins just go together perfectly.
MANGO
Sequinned Midi-Skirt
The texture and chocolate-brown tone are exquisite.
ELOQUII
Semisheer Sequin Midi Skirt
I'm obsessed with this teal pop of color.
Staud
Mimi Sequined Midi-Skirt
The navy color and striped effect on this skirt is calling my name.
Retrofete
Riley Sequin Skirt
This is for those who prefer neutral tones.
MONSE
Sheer Sequin Pencil Skirt
Pastels are my favorite.
Veronica Beard
Allora Embellished Midi Skirt
The pattern the sequins create on this skirt is so chic.
Coperni
Knotted Sequin Skirt
If you have a big event coming up, this skirt is for you.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.