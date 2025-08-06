Sorry, Slip Skirts—This Is the Trend Cool Dressers Are Wearing With Sneakers and Flats Now

Growing up, I was more of a tomboy when it came to my style. My mom dressed me in skirts, and I would acquiesce reluctantly. In my womanhood, though, I love a skirt. I enjoy the ease of throwing one on, and the slip skirt has been my tried-and-true choice for the past few seasons. It's comfortable and sleek and gives me a mature, elegant feeling when I wear it. However, a trend that’s more eclectic and whimsical has captured my attention lately: the sequin skirt. I also love a statement piece, and a sequin skirt is just that.

I first noticed influencers such as Michelle Li wearing sequin skirts with sneakers and flats (as opposed to heels), and I knew something was up. Celebrities have also caught on to the trend, like supermodel Naomi Campbell, who sported a sequin Chanel set with her Nike Air Jordans. But perhaps the first indicator of this trend was when brands such as Gucci included sequin skirts on their S/S 25 runways. So it’s safe to say that the sequin skirt is the new It item of the year, and this time, fashion people aren't just reserving it for the holiday season. Pairing an inherently fancy piece with something more casual, such as sneakers or flats, makes it far more wearable for casual occasions—including non-festive daytime ones.

While I’ve been wearing my sequin skirt with flats, I next plan on trying it with sneakers after seeing Campbell sport a classic pair with her eye-catching skirt. If you’re in the market for a new skirt or a new statement piece in general, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and style tips and to shop cool sequin skirts to wear with sneakers and flats.

A woman wearing a striped long sleeve shirt and a sequin skirt

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Style Tip: Go bold with a bag just as shiny as your skirt.

Michelle Li wearing a tan trench coat, a grey top, a grey sequin skirt, and black sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

Style Tip: The combination of a trench coat, sequin skirt, and sneakers creates a casual yet elegant outfit, especially with fall coming up. Keep layers light, like Michelle Li’s outfit above, and match your bag to your skirt.

Dina Hansen wearing a brown blazer, a silver sequin skirt, and silver flats

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Style Tip: To dress your skirt up, try layering a blazer over it and cinching the waist for an hourglass effect.

Naomi Campbell wearing a sequin skirt set and blue and white Nike Air Forces in Paris

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Style Tip: To dress down your skirt, wear a pair of high-top sneakers for a casual, laid-back look.

A woman wearing a colorful sequin skirt, white top with colorful circles printed, a black bag, and black flats

(Image credit: Kerane Marcellus)

Style Tip: If you’re not afraid of color, wear a top just as eye-catching, and keep your shoes and bag in neutral colors.

Shop Sequin Skirts to Wear With Sneakers and Flats

Lydie Maxi Skirt
Superdown
Lydie Maxi Skirt

If you want to test out a sequin skirt, start with a plain black one.

Marylin Sequined Tulle Wrap Mini Skirt
OSÉREE
Marylin Sequined Tulle Wrap Mini Skirt

Love a mini, wrap-skirt moment.

Kelly Sequined Midi Skirt
Rixo
Kelly Sequined Midi Skirt

Hues of blues are always welcome.

Love Sequin Midi
Bec + Bridge
Love Sequin Midi

This feels very Sex and the City season 1 coded.

Sequin Mini Skirt
ZARA
Sequin Mini Skirt

Another neutral to try.

Sequin Midi Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Sequin Midi Skirt

Classic silver for the brave.

Tyla Mini Skirt
Nookie
Tyla Mini Skirt

Gold and high-waisted is a fun combination.

Sequined Midi Dress
Rotate
Sequined Midi Skirt

If you're looking for deeper tones that aren't black, this is for you.

Sequined Midi Skirt
ZARA
Sequined Midi Skirt

This cream color would look stunning with a blazer in the same shade.

Martina Skirt Es
Reformation
Martina Skirt Es

A peek of mesh never hurt.

Lilium Skirt
Lovers and Friends
Lilium Skirt

A true party skirt.

Sequined Mohair-Blend Skirt
H&M
Sequined Mohair-Blend Skirt

If you want to keep it simple.

Essentiel Antwerp, Midi Sequin Pencil Skirt
Essentiel Antwerp
Midi Sequin Pencil Skirt

For the daring and the bold.

Casini Sequin Silk Skirt
Ulla Johnson
Casini Sequin Silk Skirt

I can see this skirt with a button-down and flats.

Gradient Paillette Jersey Pencil Skirt
SPORTMAX
Gradient Paillette Jersey Pencil Skirt

Who doesn't love an ombré effect?

Buckle Cutout Sequin Skirt
Courrèges
Buckle Cutout Sequin Skirt

A simple, curve-hugging fit is a safe start.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Shania Sequin Sheer Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Baum Und Pferdgarten Shania Sequin Sheer Midi Skirt

Sheer fabric and sequins just go together perfectly.

Sequinned Midi-Skirt - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Sequinned Midi-Skirt

The texture and chocolate-brown tone are exquisite.

Semisheer Sequin Midi Skirt
ELOQUII
Semisheer Sequin Midi Skirt

I'm obsessed with this teal pop of color.

Mimi Sequined Midi-Skirt
Staud
Mimi Sequined Midi-Skirt

The navy color and striped effect on this skirt is calling my name.

Riley Sequin Skirt
Retrofete
Riley Sequin Skirt

This is for those who prefer neutral tones.

Sheer Sequin Pencil Skirt
MONSE
Sheer Sequin Pencil Skirt

Pastels are my favorite.

Veronica Beard, Allora Embellished Midi Skirt
Veronica Beard
Allora Embellished Midi Skirt

The pattern the sequins create on this skirt is so chic.

Coperni, Knotted Sequin Skirt
Coperni
Knotted Sequin Skirt

If you have a big event coming up, this skirt is for you.

Floral Embellished High-Rise Miniskirt
Rotate
Floral Embellished High-Rise Miniskirt

The textured floral details are stunning.

GUIZIO, Isabelle Sequin Midi Skirt
GUIZIO
Isabelle Sequin Midi Skirt

Banana yellow and sequins? Well, yes.

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

