FYI: Sandal Haters in Ibiza Are Wearing Beach Dresses With This Unexpected Shoe Trend

Over the past three months, I've been talking and writing a lot about sandals, but I have yet to acknowledge that some fashion people just aren't into them. Naomi Campbell is one style icon I've noticed who isn't into the open-toe flats. I've seen her pair her beach cover-up dresses with everything but sandals while vacationing in Europe this summer—think Mary Janes, ballet flats, and sneakers.
The latter was her most recent choice. While walking through the streets of Ibiza this week, Campbell was photographed wearing a casual, heat wave–friendly outfit that included a quarter-sleeve boho minidress, oversize sunglasses, a bikini, and New Balance's chunky 9060 sneakers.
Pairing a beach dress with sandals—whether flip-flops, slides, or strappy styles—is an expected combination. For many, like myself, it's second nature to grab summer flats to match a breezy, leg-baring dress. However, playing devil's advocate, selecting comfortable and supportive chunky sneakers like Campbell did is a smart move, especially if you take your beach look into town for shopping or a refreshing cocktail. If you also dislike sandals or want to pair your dresses with a fresh footwear option this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best minidresses and sneakers.
Get the Look
New Balance
9060 Sneakers
Campbell's sneakers will sell out, so grab them before they do.
Kate Moss X Zara
Embroidered Sash Dress
This versatile dress can be taken from the beach to the bar.
Shop More Chunky Sneakers and Dresses
Free People
Clarise Mini Dress
I've been eyeing this minidress because it gives Dôen vibes without the high price tag.
Salomon
XT-Whisper Sneakers
Add these new Salomon sneakers to your cart if you want a pair that no one has… yet.
J.Crew
Smocked Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress in Cotton Voile
This also comes in a beautiful ivory.
Asics
Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers
I'd style these with a black minidress or gray trousers and a white tee.
Frankies Bikinis
Sunday Morning Poplin Mini Dress
Frankies Bikinis always understands the assignment.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.